2026 DB Ernest Nunley Flips Pledge to Michigan

Earlier today, three-star 2026 safety Ernest Nunley announced his commitment to Michigan after being granted a release from his NLI to Cal. Nunley was initially recruited by U-M safeties coach Tyler Stockton during his time at Boise State and took an official visit to the Mountain West program late last year. The 6-0, 195-pound defensive back now joins a Michigan class that had previously lost a commitment from defensive back Andre Clarke following Sherrone Moore’s departure from the head coaching position.

Nunley emerged as a standout during his junior season in 2024 at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California. Despite missing four games, he recorded 26 total tackles, 18 solo, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble, earning second-team all-area honors. His strong campaign led to an invitation to the Navy All-American Bowl, where he was named to the All-Combine First Team. Following his junior year, Nunley transferred to Western High School in Anaheim, and under head coach Dan Davidson, his production took another leap. As a senior, he totaled 53 tackles, 13 pass breakups, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and five tackles for loss, firmly establishing himself as a Power Five-level prospect.

On the scouting side, Nunley has long been viewed as one of the more under-the-radar defensive backs on the West Coast. He brings a long, athletic frame with good range and fluidity, allowing him to play both on the perimeter and project inside to safety. Evaluators have consistently praised his comfort in man coverage, physical approach at the line of scrimmage, and ability to play the football at the catch point without excessive grabbing. His track background, including a 24.44-second 200-meter time as a sophomore, shows up when he is asked to turn and run downfield, while his length and instincts help him consistently disrupt passing lanes.

Nunley’s trainer, Coach Brady, also pointed to his maturity and work ethic, describing him as a confident, respectful player who continues to improve both technically and physically. Brady noted that Nunley is comfortable in press situations, uses his length well, and still has room to add strength while continuing to get faster.

Ultimately, Nunley gives Michigan a versatile secondary piece with clear developmental upside and positional flexibility. With Tyler Stockton’s familiarity and Michigan’s ongoing need for depth in the defensive backfield, Nunley profiles as a strong long-term addition to the Wolverines’ 2026 class.

