Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 74-72 win over Penn State

Opening Statement

The Michigan fans that were here, I know I felt a burst of energy walking out and seeing how many fans we had were in the maize and blue, so we’re grateful for those that traveled as far as they did to come and support these guys. I wanted to tip the cap, a lot of times coaches get up here in a game like this and talk about what they didn’t do. Penn State was more physical than us, their game plan was better than ours, they beat us every 50-50 ball, and it came down to two teams really battling, and unfortunately the last shot was off, and as DeLeon had made big shot after big shot, and luckily the clock ran out on that one, but you know, they played well.

I thought Juric was extremely effective, he was physical, I thought they played a smart, disciplined game, and you know, they capitalized on the mistakes that we made, and so luckily to get out of here with much like another league game, we’re very fortunate to get out of here finding a way to win, and we have veteran guys, and so we had a look that we were gonna figure out a way to win, and this is part of the growth process of their, they have a lot of young guys that probably just don’t have the experience in these moments, but games like this and the last couple that they had are gonna, they’re gonna prove very beneficial in January, February, March for especially a young ball club, because they’re coming together, we knew how tough it was going to be.

On whether his analysis of PSU has changed after the game

I mean, no. I mean, look, we went through this last year where we had about a month where we didn’t make any shots, and they missed some clean looks tonight, and some of it looked, for example, Stewart, they were hustling, kicking, they did a nice job of fan out threes, and then he just looked excited, and probably the difference in the reps that he has in DeLeon from last year, DeLeon jumped up and knocked those down, and Stewart didn’t, despite them being great looks, and there were a couple times I thought Rice, we had so much urgency to get to him that Morez and those guys were able to tip the ball, but no, those, it’s just part of going through it. It’s experience of being in these moments, and if you put yourself in them enough, you gain the confidence you’re gonna figure it out, but you know, like I said, we were very fortunate to get out of here with a win, but we also, this is such a grind, we can’t be too high, too low, but I am a little bit relieved, you know, I don’t want to say happy that our guys aren’t jumping with joy, but you know, we have to play better if we’re gonna chase a championship.

On PSU not having Kayden Mingo impacting the game

It changes a lot with the game plan. He’s been very impressive on film with his ability to get anywhere he wants to on the floor, and then defensively, he’s disruptive on the ball, he’s disruptive off the ball, running through passing lanes, so you know, obviously when any of us lose a guy that is a big part of what we do, it hurts, and I don’t know what happened to him, but they’re a different team with him out there, but credit the other guys, I thought they stepped up and played well. Like I said, their bigs were extremely effective around the rim with their decision-making in the perimeter, and I thought they sent great screens, they punished our drops with physical screens, and they were able to get downhill, so credit those guys.

On what U-M ran defensively on the last possession

Yeah, the possession before, you know, Freddie was in a good rhythm, and so, you know, he’s probably the most experienced guy on their team in these moments, and obviously familiar with the system and all that, but I thought Yaks did a really nice job of defending him one-on-one with the size of the possession before, and forced a tough shot that Freddie had made a couple other times earlier in the game, and in the last possession, it seemed like they were trying to get Yaks off of him, and I thought Namari did a nice job of switching up and forcing a tough shot, and you know, it’s tough for Freddie because he’s made a couple threes in that same situation.

Do you go get it overtime, or do you go for the kill with the three? You know, obviously, it’s easy to sit here and question those things now, but in live play, I mean, you trust the guys to go make some plays to win, and we made just enough. I don’t remember exactly what our message was at halftime other than the boards. We were getting destroyed on both glasses. I think we had one offensive rebound, they had nine, so that’s pretty much what we focused our energy on at half. The big lineup didn’t get a lot of minutes together.

Rez was in foul trouble, so we were kind of, we were working that, and then they started fouling Mara when we were in the front, and they got a couple stops by fouling Mara, so we actually were incredibly small late with that group, with Yaxel technically being the five and Roddy being the four, but we didn’t have, that big lineups been elite almost every minute all year on the defensive end. They haven’t been elite on the offensive end all year, and I thought Penn State’s zone got us out of rhythm. Usually it takes us two possessions, and with the passing ability and our size, we’re able to play over the top of it, but I thought for three or four possessions, they were able to knock us out of rhythm and take away what we were looking for, and therefore we came out empty-handed, and then, so there were a number of things that changed the rhythm of the game.

They controlled tempo, I thought the tempo of press, I thought the zone kept our guys off balance, and you know, we need all of these learning lessons if we’re gonna continue to improve.

On how he felt the team handled the execution in a close game

Defensively, we were extremely determined, and even though they were able to get a couple loose balls in the last two minutes that we’ve got to figure out a way to come up with, we made the two stops when we when we needed to and came up with the basketball. I mean, that’s the thing with even with them fouling to die, him being able to come up with a big rebound in traffic with about a minute left, we felt like we needed him on the floor, and he made one big one, because even if it’s a one-point game, the complexion looks a lot different than if it’s a two-point game or whatever the case. So yeah, defensively, I thought we buckled down and found a way to get a couple stops.

Offensively, you know, we’ll have to look at the execution and figure out some different solutions, but I thought their ball screen trap late was incredibly effective, and they had good rotations, and we weren’t able to take on the double team, and I was in a pickle to call timeout or let it play out, and in hindsight, I definitely should have called a timeout. Yeah, it’s a pain tolerance thing. I mean, he’s got a calf contusion, and I’m sure he’ll be much better today than, much better tomorrow than he was today, and continue, you know, we were told from the staff that there’s no risk of further injury, so it’s really on Yaxel how much he wanted to play, and if he felt like he could go, and even though it wasn’t one of his better games, it’s nice to have a guy that can get 10, 7, and 4 in a night where he doesn’t play his best.

On what led to the PSU comeback

I thought we were putting much better pressure on the rim to build that lead, and then we came out and shot a couple quick, pretty contested threes, if my memory serves correct, and then they were able to get the momentum back, and, you know, because they were going to the glass, and so when we were able to pitch it ahead, I thought Namari did a really nice job of driving some early pitch aheads and getting to the rim, and so we had, I think we had three or four of those in the second half where we were able to get a defensive rebound, advance, and play off of their aggression on the offensive glass, and then I thought we started settling for tough threes in the same situation for whatever reason, and, but I’m definitely not second guessing our guys’ decision-making. They’re in the battle, they’re playing, but from my perspective, we just stopped taking advantage of those broken floors and getting to the rim.