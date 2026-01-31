Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 83-71 win over Michigan State

Opening Statement

I want to begin with congratulating our guys on a hard-fought win. We respect these guys from Michigan State a great, great deal. I still remember being a little kid growing up in southern Indiana, and I didn’t get to go to very many IU games. And there was one game, and I went to it, and I think Sean Respert probably put up 44. And there’s these moments as a little kid that you’re like, wow, to be a part of those types of environments, and tonight felt like that. This was electric. I’m not saying we got a very warm welcome, but this was a good sign for our guys to be able to battle in this type of physical game and come up with enough rebounds and loose basketballs to get over the hump against a team that we struggled with last year.

On finding a way to win after struggling coming out of halftime

Yeah, we were struggling to find any rhythm offensively, and you’re always in a pickle. We feel like we’re always in a pickle. Do we continue to play fast when you have a 10-point lead, or do you try to manage the game a little bit better? And we’re so proficient out in open floor that we really never want to stop going to that. And we just made a few bad decisions. We gave them easy baskets. We got the crowd into it. I didn’t do a good enough job of calling a timeout. I thought we were settled in.

I thought we would need them late in the game, as we did. And, you know, we didn’t manage that stretch very well. But I also thought they came out with the mindset that they were going to put their head down and get to the rim and put the onus on the officials every possession. I would say this, that the three guys worked tonight. They had a very, very difficult job, and they earned their Big Ten salary the last two hours.

On Yaxel Lendeborg’s performance

I thought he was just around the ball. I think the six offensive rebounds, and this is just off memory, that I think each of those were the deciding plays. Obviously, we went down two, Tschetter hits a three to get us up one. And I felt like our next several baskets were loose-ball rebounds, tip-outs. And then we were able to get to the bonus, and he obviously made big free throw after big free throw in a very, very intense environment. And so just proud of his resolve and his ability to step up and be capable of getting the job done.

On what he thinks his team proved with the win

I think we proved that we can still win in different ways. We haven’t been in two games like we were in this week where there was so little movement. You’re challenged for every inch of the court. You’re challenged for every step. And so last year’s team, we didn’t respond very well once the Big Ten got into this part of the season. And we addressed that through recruiting, and our guys were able to do that tonight. They were able to get just enough space and separation and create the angles, and guys stepped up and made plays.

On the battle between Elliot Cadeau and Jeremy Fears Jr,.

Well, two elite point guards. That’s one thing about the Big Ten. There’s about ten high, high-level point guards, and I may be forgetting a few. I’m not sure Fears isn’t as good as any of them. I’m taking Elliot against anyone. I thought his little short six-foot hook floater was the play that forced them to give him a little more tension, and he got Merez those easy baskets.

And as you guys know, most of you guys are Michigan State people. You watch their games. It’s not easy to get a dunk against them, and I thought Elliot and Morez were able to generate some great looks with their physicality, but most importantly, just going up through contact and the pain. But it was a credit to Elliot. We just put the ball in his hands and tried to camouflage what we were doing just a little bit without overcomplicating it, and he got us some great looks.

On whether giving up the lead was something he needed to see from his team in order to bounce back

No, I would rather have kept that 18-point lead. We also have to be able to win these types of games in the Big Ten tournament, which that would be important to us, the Big Ten regular season, the NCAA tournament. And so, no, every one of these games, especially against a culture like this, I mean, those guys, equated to the Indiana football team, those guys are old.

I mean, you look at their front line, they’re seasoned. They’ve been around the block and fought in some battles. So for us to compete at their level and then figure out a way to not collapse when it looked bleak, I think for everyone wearing maize and blue, and to find a way, it’s going to help us going forward, because we’ll refer back to these moments, and this is going to give our guys even more confidence.

On the decision to soak in the atmosphere pregame

I was actually just taking a peek. I thought when we pulled in, the students were still lined up down the block, and even when we rode in at the Kalamazoo entrance or whatever, there’s a long line. And I saw those students, and I was like, okay, they’re not in yet, but man, this is, like, we’re building. This is a big time, there’s a lot of anticipation for this game. And so I walked by, and I was greeted. As soon as I stuck my head out on the court, and at that point, I was like, there’s no way I’m ducking and running from this smoke now.

This stuff doesn’t bother me. And so I just let them get all their frustration and their animosity out early, and then that way they could enjoy the game. So I felt like I contributed to the environment just a little bit.

On what he said to his team in the final timeout

That we need to keep our composure, that we’re going to play again, and not to get caught up in the arrear for half.

On what snapping the losing streak means to him

Well, if you’re resulting, absolutely, they did everything right. But I do think a lot more focus was put on what we needed to do to beat Michigan State. And if we were going to beat them, we had to be very sound in these areas. So that was really the extent of it. You know, Morez Johnson, these guys have been in these environments. These Big Ten guys, Adai, Morez, the Big Ten guys, Elliot played at Cameron. So they’ve been in these environments before, so we didn’t talk too much about it. And they were aware.

These guys are on social media, they watch basketball. But anyway, if that answers your question, no, we just focused on what we needed to do to win the game. Ending the streak. Yeah, you know, once again, we stole it from the Indiana-Penn State football game. And I thought their coach made a great point. Coach Cignetti just said, this team’s never played here. So we just kind of went into it. Obviously, last year we were 0-2 against these guys. But this team that we have in our locker room, they were 0-0.

And so we’re not talking about what the past teams have done. Obviously, this is important for our fans. But for us, this was more about winning a Big Ten game on the road than staying in a hunt because we’ve got a very challenging schedule coming up.

On his personal growth

Like I said, there’s a few programs in our league that have 40 to 50 years of culture, tradition. And it’s just running like a well-oiled machine. We’re still held accountable that we don’t have 50-year seniors in year two. And so we’re trying to build it with the right type of people. But our job is also to put the best team on the court for Michigan to win. And for us to be successful with our culture and art, it has to be great guys that care about other people, that want to work together and do it as a unit.

And so we’ve made a big jump in year two. But I want to give our guys from last year a lot of credit. Danny and Vlad, as you guys saw, they were very pivotal and literally 50 bigs across the country watching our games.

And then they go in the boardroom and say, I want to go do what they’re doing because it was so rare. Now, we didn’t break the news to a lot of them that you can’t do what they’re doing right now. That’s pretty special with their skill set. So we weren’t very transparent with that. But credit last year’s team. They gave us a glimpse of what we could be. And then this team has such a high ceiling. We’re not anywhere near being where we need to be if we’re going to win a regular-season championship, which is the ultimate marathon. To be honest, I thought we made some errors that allowed them to get some easy baskets and stay in the rhythm.

For example, we fouled twice about 90 feet from the basket. And it wasn’t that both of those times gave them two free throws, but it put them in the bonus earlier. And so those fouls, I think they’re like the six points with uncharacteristic or undisciplined fouls by us led to six points by them. So even with us playing that well, we felt like that we should have had a little bit bigger of a margin and we knew they were going to come out. We knew what was going on in that locker room. They were going to come out fighting and swinging. And then they did. They came out and they looked like a well-oiled machine after halftime.