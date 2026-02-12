Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 87-75 win over Northwestern

Opening Statement

I wanted to start by giving our players a lot of credit, I thought we outlasted a Northwestern team and program that we couldn’t have more respect for. They knocked us out of the tournament at FAU in our last game there for that program. And then last year, they gave us everything to the wire in overtime, and we found a way to win that one.

And so we knew how tough this was going to be. They’re playing a lot of young guys, so we hoped that over the last eight or ten, twelve minutes or whatever the case, we would be able to get to their legs a little bit and use our age experience and whatnot to find a way to win. And I thought Northwestern played well. Jayden Reed had a performance. I mean, he looked lightning quick. He got to his spots.

And I remember one year at FAU, I got a call on him. And someone said, he’s not very big, but man, he’s a winner, and he’ll run your team, and on and on and on. And I made a call, and they said South Florida is pretty far down the line with him, and that was my close friend, Amir Abdur-Rahim, who’s one of the best humans on the planet, God rest his soul. And Jayden went and played for him, so I followed him, obviously, when we left at South Florida, and have a lot of respect for him. But obviously, Martinelli, I thought they played hard, they’re aggressive. They’re a tough cover, and they’re gonna win some games down the stretch cuz they’re so well coached, and they have the right pieces.

On the second half lineup and LJ Cason’s contributions

Yeah, I’ll begin with LJ. Like a lot of our guys, he deserves to play more, and he’s a good basketball player. And we’ve challenged him to really expedite his process of being a guy that’s reliable and dependable every single day. He has most days, but he has the ability to do this on a regular basis. And I thought, obviously, he made big shots, and he finished, he made his free throws. But I thought the difference was he started running our team, and we got a guy that catches on the flash.

And then his cutting and screening created majority of those opportunities. And that’s how we found our rhythm offensively. Then once he started cutting like he was, then there was an overreaction. And Trey gets a three, and then Morez gets a layup dunk. But it started with LJ’s off-ball movement, and then obviously a guy just doing what he does with his passing and his vision and being able to play over the top.

On the improvement from the defense in the second half

Yeah, it was a little bit flat (in the first half). They played with more force around the rim, but I think more than, and this is without looking at the film, our turnovers were killing our defense. And we scored early, and I think we thought this game was gonna be a lot easier, a lot, not easy as far as winning or losing, but a lot more freedom, just a lot more fluid of a game.

And then they got in a rhythm, and like I said, Reid’s quickness, I thought Paige had some really nice isolation plays. And then obviously Martinelli causes an overreaction where he creates advantages, but they played physical, they played aggressive. But yeah, I think more than anything else, just when we stopped hurting our defense from our offensive ineptitude, we started playing much better.

On what the message was down by the largest deficit this season

Yeah, yeah, I mean, obviously we just, there were guys, there was a lot of leadership in our huddle, player leadership in our huddle. And then we just stressed that it’s just gonna take one momentum, energy-changing play, and then we’ll get lost in the game. Nothing was going right, we were missing our free throws, we were missing our layups, we were just, and on the other end, we just, we didn’t have the same edge that we need.

And then I felt like Roddy Gayle’s back-cut dunk was that play that gave us some juice and some life, and then I thought we just, we tightened up defensively, and we were able to get out in transition, and just guys had that look that we talk a lot about, that I learned from a good friend, Grant McCasland at Texas Tech. And we talked, we always talked after our games, and he said, man, you guys have the look this year. And I started watching our guys then, and our team now has that similar look that we’re gonna find a way. We don’t know what it’s gonna look like, we don’t know who it’s gonna be, but we’ve got so many weapons and so many guys that we’re gonna find a way to win this. And we can’t predict exactly how it’s gonna go, but there is a look and belief that we’re gonna figure it out, and they did.

On the decision to give LJ Cason more minutes over Elliot Cadeau

He didn’t have his best stuff tonight, he played overall pretty well. I mean, he made some shots in the first half, and I thought he got us some easy baskets. No, it was more of just we took him out, he wasn’t in a very good rhythm, we took him out. And LJ was playing so well, and then Trey was playing incredibly well. And so that’s the beautiful thing about our team. I’ve heard a lot about it in social media in the last week or so, about how there are four guys on our bench that could start on a lot of quality programs.

And a couple guys came in and they had it going, and so that’s who we are. We don’t have to go back to this guy because we’re worried this guy can’t finish it or close it. So we had a different group close to finish the game. And next game, we have no idea who’s gonna be Saturday against UCLA, who finishes that game for us.

On the energy from the crowd

Wow, yeah, wow. The crowd, I mean, when we got on our run, when we took the lead, it interrupted and I even told our guys, fellas, this is a home game. This is where we are. This is a home game, but let’s continue to get stops and get out and run.

And if we don’t score a transition, then we knew what we were looking for offensively at that point. So yeah, we wanna give a lot of gratitude to the people that drove here and came to watch us, cuz that was an unbelievable road environment for us. It’s something we’ve never, we haven’t experienced anything like that. We’ve heard some let’s go blues at times, but we’ve never had a takeover like that.

On settling for mid-range jumpers

Well, we don’t wanna give up uncontested in rhythm. Mid-ranges, typically, we’re more physical on our ball screens and we’re able to not let them go to their strong hand and get to their sweet spots. There were a couple of them that you have to live with, and Martinelli got fouled on a couple of mids. But no, when we say we wanna give up mid-ranges, we wanna give up contested tough twos. We don’t wanna give up, you’re all by yourself, take two dribbles towards the elbow and shoot a wide open jump shot. That’s not what we mean by giving up twos.

We feel like we’re starting on second or third base. That’s a given, we’re not giving those away. But I do think our guys went under ball screens better when the ball screen were extended on the floor, and then our switches were a lot cleaner in the second half. But I also thought they tried to isolate a guy a couple times in the second half. I thought he did a really good job of forcing tough contested threes, and so off the bounce threes. But that was probably the difference in the late clock, being able to get those stops.

On what the win says about his team

When we’re completely lost in the game, we have a really, really, like one of the best, without a doubt, one of the best teams in the country. And so we’ve gotta continue to focus on what’s important, and that’s sharing the ball, taking care of it, and trying to be the number one defense in the country.

And just making everything difficult for the opponent. We wanna challenge every pass, every dribble, every inch of the court, and trust that because we have a nine-man rotation, that we can squeeze out. That we can wear teams down by squeezing out every drop for the, and what those guys are playing.

But that’s really, I mean, when you play the guys we have come up with, and there’s no drop off, we do feel like we can wear teams down over time. So that gives you a little bit of confidence as well, 10 minutes to go, 12 minutes to go, that you can see that the other team might be fatiguing mentally and physically.

On the pride of being undefeated on the road this season

Yeah, we’re just focused on the next thing, the next possession, the next game. And if it’s a road game, we’re trying to prepare like crazy. But Ward Manuel, our AD, during the interview process, said one of the reasons we’re targeting you is because you guys went on the road. And I said, really, do we? I mean, obviously, when you have a good season, you went home on the road and neutral. And so I was actually joking with him earlier this year about that. I just think we have a team that’s unfazed by any moment, and the bigger the stage, the better they perform. So I do think once the crowd got into it and we were down, they usually perform better in situations when our senses are heightened.

On the importance of capitalizing on extending the lead in the conference

Yeah, I mean, obviously, it’s very important to win this game if you wanna win a championship. And we still have a lot of difficult games down the stretch. But no, actually, we’re trying to stay in the moment, predict what’s gonna happen next, and figure out solutions.

There was a point, I think, when we got down 14 or 16, I looked out the court and thought of those games last night and thought, man, it is really difficult to win on the road in this league. These teams, these coaches are so good, and then that’s about two seconds of thought, and then it’s get back in the moment. But as far as capitalizing on this, that, we’ve tried to stay away from that this year.

There were too many instances last season when it’s February, and we’re rooting in our locker room for this team to win or lose. Now, last night, we were watching them all together in the conference room, and one game ended, and our managers erupted. I kinda looked up to see, is that our players?

And our players were just kinda like, that’s probably what we need to happen, whatever the case, but it was our managers erupted. Our players are just, man, we’ve gotta take care of us, and we’ve gotta take care of business, and control what we can control.

On Trey McKenney’s status

Yeah, he seemed fine, he took a shot, he fell down, but he’s a tough kid, that’s what, I was trying to get him out, and one of the guys said, no, leave him, coach, he’s from Flint, so he’s a tough kid, he’ll be fine. Man, he really, really contributed to this win for a freshman to bang in. I think the shot, I think we took the lead, and then Reed got the lead back for them, I believe it was Trace 3 that gave us our last lead, if memory serves correct, what a big shot for a freshman to knock that down in that moment, because typically, you take the lead, and then you don’t give it up, when you’re the favorite, and then they stayed with it, and they took the lead, and anything could happen at that point, so that was a big moment for Trey, but yeah, he played a really good second half.