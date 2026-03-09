Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 90-80 win over Michigan State

Opening Statement

This journey, everything comes at you so fast, and even trying to celebrate with your guys who just did something incredibly difficult together is so rewarding and gratifying, but we have so much ball to play, a nd so it’s hard to even put words around what you wanna say to this group, because, like I said, our journey is hopefully three-fourths of the way done. But last night, as a staff, we have a group here at Religion of Sport and Paramount Plus that’s doing a documentary, and we saw a quick trailer, or a brief first cut, and I’d forgotten so many things about this group. Where we started in November, the Wake Forest game, the TCU game, and then into Vegas.

It just seems like years ago, but to see our guys go through this journey and continue to take turns to support each other, to love each other like brothers, it’s been amazing, and as long as we don’t change, we have a lot of ball in front of us. You know, we’ve heard a lot about this super team, and as a staff, we felt like we had a super team, and so we went back, and we looked at it, and we’re KenPom, I think, 11 preseason. I think that was the highest metric. AP 7. I think most of the publications had us right around seven, which is not typical for a super team, or superpower, whatever you wanna call it. But these guys, because they’re super teammates, they become a super team.

Like, our secret sauce is how great of teammates these guys are, period. We’ve tried to take a step back and analyze this group, the steps, the processes, and the only thing that we feel like we’re elite at is being a great teammate every minute of every day. We still have a lot to improve on as far as the basketball side, as far as the growth as players, as people, but we’re all moving in the right direction.

So, what an accomplishment by our guys to go undefeated in the Big Ten on the road, and to only drop one game at home, and go 19-1 through the Big Ten slate. And as I said a couple weeks ago, now the leagues are so big, it’s almost as if you’re winning the Big Ten and the Pac-10 in the same year. So, just extremely proud of our guys. Once again, the game didn’t go like we hoped. Obviously, Adai and Morez battling foul trouble, but we found enough in the tank, and we found some different ways to create enough offense and defense to get out of here against an extremely talented Michigan State group.

On Yax Lendeborg’s performance on Senior Day

Yeah, you know, I’ve been around this game for a long time, and I’ve been around players for four years that don’t leave a great legacy where they just left, or two years, or three years, whatever the case. And so, with us, we want these guys, if they’re in here for one year, or five years, or six years barring an injury, we want them to leave this place better than they found it. We want them to have an impact, and when you walk around Ann Arbor, and you ask anyone about Yaxel Lendeborg and the type of imprint he’s left here, it’s phenomenal, just because of who he is on a daily basis.

And yeah, I mean, excited for the awards to come out, because I think he’s gonna be justly recognized for how important he’s been to our team and the University of Michigan. So we’re very, very proud that he joined us for what could be his last year of college basketball. There’s still some court cases pending.

On the seniors having a big night for the program

Extremely, and like I said, those guys are all great teammates, and don’t get me wrong, everyone in our locker room would like to have more individually. Everyone would. Every player, probably, in college basketball would like to have more shots, more points, more accolades that comes with it, but these guys have put all that to the side.

Even, you know, they’ve had to stand up and say that, no, we’re doing it this way as a group. We’re committed to it, and I think when you have a group of leaders, seniors especially, that are sacrificing when the road is ending for them soon, as far as college basketball, to continue to sacrifice and put winning above their own personal ambition, it shows the character that they’ve developed well before they came here, with their parents and their mentors and those that have poured into our guys, because we’re all here because we received a lot from others.

On heading into postseason play as the hunted, not the hunters

Either one, whatever, we’re excited to be playing. We’re gonna have to play three really good basketball teams if we win the Big Ten Tournament, and then if we achieve our goals, we’re gonna have to beat six excellent basketball teams on the way to a national title, so as far as the hunter or being hunted, it’s the same for us. We’re obsessed with playing great basketball, possession by possession, and other than the time and score stuff, we encourage our guys, let’s separate from the scoreboard. Let’s play good ball, get lost in a fight, and see where we are.

On whether he believes in championship or bust this season

We wanna compete for a championship, and so whatever’s busted, busted. If it’s a hypothetical, I don’t know, one of those bubble machines that pop in the air, well, it’s busted. No, we’re gonna go on our journey. We’re gonna do the absolute best we can, and we’ve said from day one that early on, when we felt the weight of expectations on our backs, we said, fellas, we’re not playing for other people’s expectations. We’re not playing for that. Now, because of our ceiling is so high, if we stay healthy, yes, we can beat anyone in the country on a given night, and we’re gonna try to do that, but if we fall short at some point, then the only regret would be is we didn’t give our best.

On how Michigan dominated the season in a high-varience sport

I think our depth is important, and our strength in numbers allowed us the last eight or 10 minutes of games to separate, and we have big-time players that perform the best in the biggest of moments, so you’re up five in a game where they have to start fouling with a minute or two left. If your guys make their free throws and then are capable of getting a stop, those five-point leads can be 12 or 13 pretty easily, and then we’ve had several games this year where we were able to play so well early. We had a lot of separation, and then, like I said, when we did go to the bench, eight or nine minutes to go in a lot of the games early on, that group showed how good they were at playing basketball and just continued to expand the lead, so I think those are it, but once again, we don’t talk about those things all that much.

We have talked about the 19-1 and going undefeated on the road because those are record-breaking type of things, but it’s more of if we’re strained or we’re getting too emotional. It’s just something to regroup us, versus that’s not the topic of conversation. Us trying to figure out a way not to foul Jeremy Fears and get back in transition and block out Cooper and Cole and those guys was much more important to us than all that other stuff.

On whether he was caught off guard with the way the team started the season

The way we played sorely, yeah, I thought we would get there gradually, and before Vegas, I told the group, I said, we have, we’re about to erupt. It might not be this game or this tournament, but we can see it brewing, but we just weren’t there, and then something about Vegas, it was that road trip where the guys were just so connected as a group. Then we showed what we could be, and from then on, we’ve played pretty consistent basketball.

I mean, this is, it takes some mental stamina to go through a Big Ten slate like our guys did, and I wanna give the staff a lot of credit. They pushed at the right times, and they stepped back at the right times, and we have a player-led locker room, and it’s not one guy leading our locker room, it’s not two, it’s everyone, leadership is open to everyone in our locker room, and these guys have a real way about them, and the other guys that don’t wanna lead can be led because they know the person who’s speaking up or trying to hold them accountable has our best interest at heart, not any personal best interest.

On potential plans to avoid Adai Mara and Morez Johnson getting into foul trouble

It’s case by case. We’ve been working on different zones and different defenses and other contingencies in case it happened, but we just felt like tonight, if we can just make sure the game is manageable, then we could get to the second half with Adai, and we just felt like sometimes with that halftime, it’s not as if playing with 30 seconds left to go into half versus 30 seconds after the half is any difference as far as the analytics, but it’s just that mental barrier that we’re in the second half, we can play with aggression. But yeah, and Elliot’s another one. We’ve challenged Elliot repeatedly. He has to make his fouls count, and it’s the same thing with Adai. He can’t get a foul trying to post up at 18 feet, which then the second one, I don’t know what happened on the second one, but then that one becomes so much more impactful because of the first one.

And so those are the ones we have to let, if we’re going vertical on a shot and they feel like he came down to block it, we can live with those. We just can’t live with the mental air fouls, and it’s gonna be even more important moving forward.

On whether Michigan-Michigan State rivalry is getting too toxic and whether it should be the last game of the year

No, I think it’s a great rivalry. I think it’s a lot of fun. I didn’t know how big this rivalry was, and I know I caught a lot of heat from last year when I didn’t know their traditions after senior night. I knew they kissed the floor. I thought it was after the game. I assumed it was just like everyone else, where after the game you go through ceremony, kind of how we did.

But I didn’t know our own traditions here. I mean, I think if anyone knows me, I don’t even know what holidays are. Like, I don’t, and so I can be whatever, criticized for it, whatever, and I probably need to do a better job on all fronts. But no, I mean, obviously, there’s some chants throughout student sections that I don’t agree with. I wouldn’t wanna say, and I don’t like them with kids in, but you turn on your TV, it’s part of the competitive environment. Is it toxic? I don’t know. I thought those players on the court, both games, battled. I thought last year when they swept us, they battled and they earned it.

Like, that’s what I said last year. Like, man, they kicked our butt. They made us better. They made us elevate our play and our preparation, our summer workouts, because we knew we weren’t gonna be able to do what we were doing and get over the hump. And now we’re still not over the hump, because now we may see them again on Sunday. I think they’ll be on the other side of the bracket, but, you know, I don’t know. I’m just, you show up, and you do the best job you can.

On whether he’d like this game to be the last game of the season and what his players thought of the game

Yeah, yes, I do. I like it. I think it’s fun. I’ll ask them later on. Yeah, just like Duke and Carolina, I know it’s great for the game. If there’s a better time for it than, but look, if you said we’re gonna do it in January and February, I’d be okay with that. If you say it, I just, I don’t really worry about anything that I don’t have control over. Like, literally, if I don’t have control over it, I don’t care.

On whether he has any say in when games are played

If they ask me, I’ll tell them, but no, I don’t, I defer to all those guys. You know, when we talk about 18 teams or 14 teams in a Big Ten tournament, I defer, because I hadn’t put much thought or research behind those things. So.

On the exchange with Tom Izzo after the game

Just normal stuff. Congrats on a Big Ten championship. That was it. Yeah, you guys, you’re, like, I’m worried about our team and our program, period. So. Look, the 30 years or whatever they’ve been going to the tournament every year and the way those guys play every single year, and, look, a lot was made of Jeremy Fears. Jeremy Fears Jr. is a heck of a basketball player. He’s a winner. He’s an elite thinker.

He’s an elite processor. He’s an all-American quarterback on the court for those guys. And so, it’s great to compete against the best. He’s made us better as well. So, you know, hats off for them to do what they did in the Big Ten. Second place, 18 teams. Are they in second? Somebody help me. Second place out of 18 teams.

I felt pretty good in year one that we got second in the Big Ten with the respect I have for these coaches and teams. But trust me, they’re gonna be coming after us next year and we’re gonna be coming after them.

On the meaning of this game in the scope of the rivalry

I mean, that’s kind of like that fictitious bubble. I don’t know anyone that said this game was meaningless. Yeah, I think if we’re 17th, and they’re 18th and we’re 17th, I think the game means something. So, I think we’re gonna compete. Like, it just, it means a little bit more because of the energy that goes with this game. Rivalries are awesome for the sport. Awesome for the sports.

On when the celebration postgame was planned for the banner raising

Yeah, I mean, they asked the other day, they said, if we can get a banner here in time, do you guys wanna drop? And I said, as long as we do everything after the game, I want our guys focused on 40 minutes of ball and then whatever happens after that. And it’s not as if we lost this game that we didn’t win the Big Ten.

So, yeah, I mean, that’s something our guys have earned. And if they didn’t wanna do it, then we wouldn’t have. But I can’t imagine any scenario where they didn’t earn a Big Ten championship and not wanna at least celebrate with their families. Cause that’s the best part. You see their friends, families, aunts, uncles, grandparents on the court for those moments. I mean, that’s something they’ll never forget.

On any unsung heroes of the team that go unnoticed

Man, I could go down the line. I really could. But I’m gonna give a tip of the cap to our seniors. They’ve led like guys that wanna go out the right way. And the memories of them at this university are gonna be all fond, all smiles, all happiness because of what they gave to this place. All of our mercenaries have outperformed.

They’ve outperformed everything across the board. And as a program, we try to under-promise and over-deliver. And so that’s what our guys have done.

On how long do they bask in the championship before moving on

We got a lot of work to do. I’m excited to watch the film, see what we need to do to get better. We don’t know who we’re gonna play, but we have some things now that we’ll have some time to practice and work on us this week. We have some things we have to fix that we just haven’t, we haven’t had the time to do it.

On what the program turnaround says for the long-term vision of the program

I mean, obviously it’s, I’ve done it both ways. I took a job, we, I hate it when these coaches get up here and say I, and I, and I. We took the job at FAU, and we got a couple grad transfers because we wanted a few, I think we needed 10 players. So we took a couple grad transfers at that point because we needed some older guys and we wanted to balance our classes. And that was what, eight years ago? Eight years ago.

And so things are a lot different. Yes, it’s easier to do it now and rebuild it quicker. It’s easier than it was, but easier doesn’t mean it’s not incredibly difficult. And a lot of great work by a lot of people have poured into this. Our donors, our administration, our coaching staff, like we’re a team ourselves. And so all that has went into this, but we, the 8-24 had, that was a group that went through a lot and it just didn’t work out well for them. And this team, this team did something special. Sure. Yeah, I mean, look, there’s a stat, I forget what it is.

I think Tim Ferris said it. And like, when your kids leave high school, they leave your house in high school, you’ve spent like 90% of your time with your kids is sort of, you’ve spent 90%. So you have eight or 10% left the remainder of your life. And Anna and I started Family Young, so we’re probably not, it’s probably not to that extent, but the only thing I can think about is like, man, Charlie’s not gonna be in practices. He’s not gonna stop by the office next year. I’m not gonna, you know, he came out to the house last night and watched games and whatnot.

So that’s where my dad hat was like, man, this is a moment that, you know, I’m not gonna see him every day. So that was the sadness part. Luckily we still have Eli around, but you know, that’s what I was thinking. And we, look, we were very appreciative that our families send us their kids and trust us to help them become better men and better players and better citizens. And so his mom’s done a great job. I’ll give her that.