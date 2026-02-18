Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 91-80 win over Purdue

Opening Statement

What an incredible college basketball environment, that several times, especially in the second half, Purdue made a play. The place erupted. And our guys were able to answer and calm the storm a little bit. I thought our poise, I thought our togetherness was incredibly impressive, especially since Adai does so much for us. And for him to not really be able to play in the second half, our bench stepped up. I think we had 34 points total off of our bench, and really sound play, ball security, whatnot. And so that’s how we’re built. We have a team that so many guys are capable of stepping up and making contributions. And some nights, they don’t get to play near as much as they deserve.

We felt like at halftime, all nine guys played in the first half and played well. And so it’s usually much simpler if a guy doesn’t have his best stuff. You can play someone else. And tonight, we just kept going with whoever we thought gave us the best chance to win the next possession. It was a tough, tough game, especially in the second half, as Purdue played with great desperation. Braden Smith, four steals. TKR on the glass. That was impressive. But our guys, I thought, were up for the challenge.

On how much the team needed to deliver the first punch this year compared to last year

I mean, we needed to deliver a lot of punches, whether it was the first or second. We knew this was going to go, how many rounds? 10 rounds, if we do four-minute games, and there are 10 rounds. And we knew this one would go all 10. And so if we took a shot, then we had to respond. And our guys did that over the course of the game. That was impressive, the way we answered those runs with really sound play.

On the development of the underclassmen this season

I think when you look at the secret sauce of our program, one of the things is the daily environment and the way our staff, assistant coaches, strength coaches, trainers, pour into our guys every day. And every day feels like a game. Now, there are shorter games now, this time of year, but when L.J. Cason’s going head-to-head against Elliot Cadeau every day, and there’s intent, and there’s purpose, he’s going to get better. When our young bigs are battling Morez every single day, that prepares you to be in the fight against TKR. Oscar Goodman’s a good example. We have good young players that aren’t playing right now.

It just takes some time. We talk about it a lot, that if you want the shots and the individual stuff, if you want all that, then you probably have to go play some place, and you’re not going to be in these meaningful games, because Purdue didn’t have a lot of freshmen. Obviously, Omer’s got a vast experience playing at the second highest league on the planet in real games and real environments, but those are some seasoned guys at the top of our league. And so, Trey McKinney’s our one freshman that plays every game in significant minutes, and he stepped up, and he didn’t look like a freshman tonight with the big shots that he made. But hats off to our bench. Obviously, our front line, and Elliot was a wizard tonight, and Nimari played really well. Those guys were all awesome, as they’re supposed to be as older guys. But I thought our bench was the difference.

On whether he’s surprised with the amount of options he has on this team when establishing line ups

Yes, absolutely, and I have fun coaching these guys, because it’s rare for them to all have the individual prior success. And it’s not like our guys put up huge numbers, but we have McDonald’s All-Americans. We have guys that came from other places. And to see them really buy into doing it together and sharing everything has been the most rewarding part. And that carries over onto the court, where they have each other’s backs. I mean, on both sides of the ball, on offense, on defense, they cover for each other as well as any team I’ve ever been around in 25 years. And they take pride in doing it. And even when one of the guys makes a poor decision, usually one of his teammates is on the hump ready to cover for him. And that’s something that we place a lot of value on.

But yeah, we knew going into the season we had a chance, just like a lot of teams feel like they have a chance to be really good. But the stamina and endurance it takes to be where we are right now, we have a long way to go. We’re not even near our finish line if we do what we’re capable of doing. But just that durability that it takes is impressive. And that’s why you see these programs at the top, the same programs at the top of the league most years, because they know how difficult it is and what it takes from the intangible side of it. And that’s why this is such a big win for our program. Because when you look at the schedule before the season, and you’re doing your practice plan, and you’re planning, you look at this one and think, wow, that’s one of the toughest environments to play in all of college basketball. And so just proud of our guys, man. Like I said, they’ve been in some wars before, but they hang together.

On the ball movement and connectivity on offense

Yeah, I thought our guys did a really nice job of getting in the advantage and keeping it. Other than the last two or three minutes of the first half, and part of that was on me, I’d say at least half of it was on me, we got into a little bit of a one-on-one attacking matchup mode. And that wasn’t what got us to that point and built the lead. And then the second half, I thought our spacing was pretty good. Look, we know how we’re built. So certain games are going to dictate us doing certain things.

And I thought when they put two on the ball, Elliott made really, really good plays to just get us in close outs. And I thought we drove the ball. We drove it to kick it. And when they had made some adjustments, we finished well around the rim. And when we didn’t, I thought our guys were aggressive on the glass. So overall, we just played a good, solid basketball game.

On whether the No. 1 overall ranking is something he pays attention to at this point of the year

We’re going to try to spin everything, even the Yax video from last early summer, whatever. We’re going to try to take everything as something that is a bonding moment together. And so this is great for our fans. It’s great for recruiting. It’s great for the attention that it puts on our program and our prestigious university. But as far as do we care, absolutely not.

April 7th, if we’re number one, that’s what we’re ultimately concerned with. But in the meantime, we’re trying to win a Big 10 championship. And we’re trying to set ourselves up for the best seed possible and things like that. So the number one ranking, absolutely not. I mean, obviously, when you become number one and you do it in a week where you have to go to Purdue and play Duke on a neutral site, then you know it could be short-lived if you let it affect you at all. And so our guys, we just get to the next thing.

Now, tomorrow, it seems like our first off day in a long, long time. We’ve been in a stretch run. I don’t know what it is, but I know how it feels. So we need to get back, regroup, and start preparing for Duke. And then even we’ll change our focus a little bit with this game, where this is going to be more of a break, recess from Big 10 play, where now we’re going to treat it like a sweet 16. Because I’d say a first round NCAA tournament game, but we’re not going to be playing a Duke in the first round. So we’re going to treat it like a sweet 16, hopefully Final Four type of game, where we’re going into it with a short prep. We don’t know them very well. Can we get our guys, and then can we execute a game plan? And if we do it well, then it’ll be an awesome win. If we don’t, then it’ll be a great learning experience for us moving into the next month.