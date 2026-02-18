Everything Elliot Cadeau, Yaxel Lendeborg said after Michigan's 91-80 win over Purdue

On how well Elliot Cadeau was seeing the floor

Cadeau: There was a lot of openings. I felt like in the ball screen, there was a lot of openings. I feel like I just have really talented teammates that if I get them to ball in the right place, they’ll make the shot.

On wanting to be aggressive in the second in the half

Cadeau: No, I felt like I was being aggressive in the first half. The shots weren’t just falling. And they started to fall in the second half. So I felt like I had to save my ass in both halves.

On Yaxel Lendeborg having the attention on him

Lendeborg: It was fun. The atmosphere was great. My teammates had my back like they’re supposed to, man. Super proud, super grateful to have those guys behind me. And we just did what we had to do.

On how the team was able to stay together in another hostile environment

Lendeborg: We already have experience, like you said, with this. When we went over to Michigan State, the environment over there was ridiculous. This one was even crazier. But we preach every day in practice, just staying together. This is the most unselfish team in America, in my opinion. So it’s just staying together, staying composed, and not letting anything get us too high or too low.

Cadeau: Yeah, I just feel like we have a lot of players that have been in situations like this. And our freshmen, they act like veterans. So just having a whole bunch of level-headed people. And we’ve been through this before at Michigan State. So it was kind of just a little bit easier for us.

On the length on defense slowing down Braden Smith

Lendeborg: Yeah, that was our whole game plan, just trying to take away some of his reads to three-point shooters. Our whole game plan was limit their threes, and we’ll come out here with a win. So I just tried my best to make him move around a little bit more, force him into the paint, try to make my length bother him on those kick-out passes, threes. And we did the best we could.

On whether Lendeborh envisioned being the Swiss Army Knife of the best defense in America

Lendeborh: Yeah, I would say this experience is way better than I thought it would be. I came back to just be a better professional, learn how to be one. And Coach Dusty from day one has been trying to mold me to be one. I still got a lot of work to do just to fix my approach and just my mentality in everyday aspects. But the gaming situations is amazing, man. This is the experience I’m getting right now is great. Being able to guard guards is something I really wanted to showcase. And I think I’m doing a good job at it now. I’m just going to continue to try to build my confidence with my three-point shot as well to let the scouts know that I’m working on it.

On whether it’s fun to harass smaller guards on defense

Lendeborg: Yeah, when I first did that at Maryland, Coy was talking a lot of smack about me chasing him around. And when I look back on the film, it did look kind of funny. He’s like 5’9″, I’m 6’9″, just running around chasing him. It was fun, yeah.

On how free-flowing the offense is when having multiple scoring contributions

Cadeau: Yeah, for sure. Just having so many weapons on offense, like towards the end of the game, I didn’t even bring the ball up. We had Yax bring the ball up, Trey, LJ. And it just adds another aspect to my game. And I think with the threes, we were just getting a lot of confidence from our offensive rebounding. And we knew that if we missed a three, we was going to get it back. So we just kept shooting.

On keeping the energy up with another big game upcoming

Cadeau: Yeah, just like shifting our mindset to the next game, I felt like every time we have a big game, I feel like we’re all locked in. And we all have an intense mindset. And we’re just going to keep that, keep the same thing going for the next game.

Lendeborg: Yeah, we’ve been in this predicament before, earlier on in the year, with a lot of hype going around the game, like the Gonzaga one. And nobody got too excited about it. We know this is what we signed up for. And we’re just going to continue to stay within our circle and continue to cover ourselves and play within the group. OK, well, I think that’s going to do it.