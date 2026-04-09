Everything Michigan DB Chris Bracy said during his spring practice media availability

On his experience with the third time in the transfer portal

It’s been pretty smooth here so far. I have transferred schools a lot. Mostly, that (has to do with) coaching changes at the different schools. You know, coaches moving on, going somewhere else, and coaches getting fired as well. But, here it’s been pretty smooth so far with the new coaching staff. You know, they’re here for a while, so it’ll be good.

On why he had a breakout season last year

Just staying down. Just trying to perfect my craft each and every day, getting better. You know, dealing with an injury. Just waiting my turn to show the world what I got, present my skills.

On whether he believes he’s better in the run game or in coverage and where he is with his development

I would like to say I’m just getting better at both. I mean, I guess if you watched my stats last year, I guess you could say run game. But, I like to say my coverage skills are pretty good as well. Just perfecting my craft, getting better at each of those. It’s a big emphasis for me.

On whether he knew Yaxel Lendeborg while at UAB

Yeah, I did know Yaxel at UAB. He was kind of the same, honestly. I mean, he had a breakout year this year. I’m proud of him, you know, coming from the same school. Smaller school. He’s going to have a chance at the NBA for sure. Lottery pick. It’s good to see that. Good to see guys transfer up and do better at bigger schools.

On what he brings to the program

I feel like I bring instincts. You know, a playmaker. A guy who’s going to be around the ball a lot, each and every play, run to the ball. Try to strip. Try to pick the ball off in the air. Create negative plays for the offense and things like that.

On whether he watched the national championship

Yeah, I watched it with a couple of guys on the team, yeah.

On his impressions of Jay Hill

The experience has been good. He’s very, very smart. Tried to pick his brain a lot. He’s played a lot of football. He knows his defensive scheme like the back of his hand. So, I’m trying to just learn, just get to know each and every position so I can make plays for myself and others. Coach Hill, he’s a very smart, hard coach. But, in a sense, he wants you to get better each and every day. He wants the best for you to pursue your goals. He’s going to push you every day for that standard.

On areas of his game he’s working on

He just wants me to get smarter, IQ. I asked him that question very early in the spring. Just, you know, things that I can get better at. And he wants me to know. I come sit and watch film with him, try to learn things that he sees on the field, so I can start seeing the same things.

On his relationship with Rod Moore and the roles they’ll have

Coming here early, I talked to Rod first day on campus. I love a guy like that in the room. Guys who are already proven. So, I’m just trying to learn from him, pick his brain. Even though he’s not on the field with us, he’s every day with us in meetings, all that. Talking to him on the sidelines, just trying to get better and better, and just create a closer bond so we can be out there together and make plays.

On how much easier the transition is with a program with a new staff and clean slate

That’s a good thing to have coming in as a new person, to a new team, who kept a lot of players, which is great because you want that culture. That standard that’s already been here. It’s been a better, smooth transition. At Memphis, it was a little bit more – it was a lot more transfers, but here it’s been pretty smooth with the new coaching staff, new opportunity, and you create certain advantages for players.

On whether creating takeaways is something he’s seen in practice

For sure. It’s very emphasized on his defense. He wants to create negative plays, create turnovers, get the ball out the air. Punch out the ball a lot during practice, just creating those habits each and every day in the game that can show up.

On his relationship with Zeke Berry

I love Zeke, man. He comes to work each and every day. You can tell he’s a veteran guy. I like his technique a lot in his game. He has poise. He’s a ball hog type player, and he’s already proven, and he just comes to practice harder each and every day. And it’s good having a corner like that you can trust and not to worry about him as much, and he’s a great player.

On his big play against Arkansas and how it sparked his breakout

Yeah, it definitely did. We were down two, and they were driving down the field, and they were about to, you know, just run the ball, chew clock, and kick three. I noticed a certain pattern that they kept running the same type of play. I just told the guys at this point, we just need the ball. They’re already in field goal range. I just happened to have a tackle, a play on the ball, and I just punched the ball out, seen it on the ground, recovered it, and made a good play for the team.

On whether he’s been taking reps at safety or nickel

I’ve been doing a little bit of both. I’ve been doing a little bit of both. Mostly safety. I’ve been doing nickel the past few weeks here in spring, and it’s been pretty good learning both. It’s good to know both. You would want a coach to be able to play you at either, so I’m doing here whatever helps the team the best.