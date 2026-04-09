Everything Michigan DB Mason Curtis said during his spring practice media availability

On his impressions of the new defensive scheme

Right now, it looks like a disciplined defense. Allows us to play downhill fast, just be confident in the calls. Just a lot of different looks, different coverages.

On how Jay Hill has helped the DBs show more anticipation

Yeah, he’s a super smart coach. Even after practice plays, like even one play after, he’ll tell you, look for this after formation. And it’s always going to bring you closer to the ball.

On the complexity of Hill’s defense

I think it allows us to show a variety of skill sets. Linebackers being able to play out, be flexed out. Just play in space, be able to be run stoppers, and playing the pass.

On whether more hands-on teaching is different from previous years

I think this coaching staff does a lot of good stuff, hands-on, you know, technique-wise. I just put stuff like that. I’d say they’re really active during practice, after practice, and meetings on really teaching technique and stuff like that.

On the basketball team winning a national championship

I think it was great for the university and for the city. Going out after being outside, seeing how happy they made the school, and just brought everybody closer, it kind of gives us the edge to run it back and be a football team to do it. Just want to do it for the university like they did.

On whether he avoided a serious injury in the bowl game

I’m very blessed. Obviously, it looked bad, but I was able to get back around three weeks, four weeks. It was a pretty minor injury.

On what he thinks the strengths of the defense will be

Like I said, our discipline and effort to the ball. We harp on getting to the ball, being the most energetic, and having the most effort, outwork everybody type of defense.

On what Chris Bracy brings to the team

He’s a good safety. He’s fun to play with, communicates well, makes plays like you said, just really fits the culture role. Came in with a new coaching staff, learned the scheme fast. Good safety.

On whether his role has changed in the new defense

Right now, it’s pretty similar to what it was last year, being in the box and being in the post.

On the growth he’s seen from Jyaire Hill

He’s had a great spring ball, to be honest with you. He’s really stood out to me. Just really locked in. He seems like the most locked-in player at all times. Gives great effort during practice. Just looks like an elite corner.

On how much different he looks compared to this time last year

I think he changed his body a lot with the strength and conditioning staff. He’s put on a lot of muscle. Just looks overall faster. Just like a better athlete.