Everything Michigan DB Smith Snowden said during his spring media availability

On watching Kyle Whittingham and the staff install a new culture at Michigan

Yeah, it’s been a smooth process, actually. Coach Whitt, you know, he’s been doing it for so long, so he has a good hang of it. So everyone on the team is getting a really good taste of the culture and just the schedule and what it’s supposed to look like. The transition has been really smooth, actually.

On whether he’s seen the buy-in from the players who were already on the team

Oh yeah, absolutely. I think everyone’s bought in. This is a team of competitors, guys who want to win and guys who want to compete at the highest level, so they’re all bought in for sure.

On the advice he’d give to players wondering how to be successful under Whittingham

Yeah, honestly, I think just work hard. Coach Whitt’s a simple man. If you work hard, do what you gotta do, take care of business, you’re gonna be on the right track.

On whether he’s had those conversations with teammates

Yeah, you know, I try and put the guys on just to know how Whitt is and how he kind of handles things, but everyone here kind of is just bought in and everyone’s smooth sail.

On why he felt it was important to follow Whittingham to U-M

Yeah, I committed to Coach Whittingham from the University of Utah. I’ve seen what he’s put in the NFL and seen what he continues to do. I know that he has a winning culture, and I think sky’s really the limit for Coach Whitt at Michigan. I think that he has the opportunity to get the best guys in the country, and he’s gonna really make things shake.

On any reservations about Jay Hill and his defense

Yeah, so Coach Hill, he actually coached under Coach Whitt for a long time. I think this defense actually comes from Coach Whitt or maybe his dad. So it’s a defense that, you know, they’ve all played through, all been through. So Coach Hill will change things up a little bit, but I think at the core, it’s really similar.

On the process of being a new player in a culture he’s familiar with

Yeah, I think it just comes down to being humble and hungry. You know, we haven’t earned anything yet. You’ve just got to come every single day, earn your stripes, be a team guy, and I think everything will come from just doing that.

On his thoughts on JJ Buchanan and John Henry Daley

So JJ, it’s a funny story. He didn’t graduate early. He came in fall camp last year and just started making noise right away, going up and getting the ball, making plays left and right. So I think my first view from him was like, dang, this dude can really go. And just the fact that it all came to Michigan, I’m just excited about that.

And JHD, you said he’s first-team All-American. Dude has a freaking motor. He can go. He’s recovering really well. The process is going great for him. And I think that once he gets healthy and just all the pieces come together, this is going to be a really good squad.

On the cornerback room and who is standing out to him

Well, you guys know the names, Shug and Zeke. Those two are straight ballers. I can’t wait to pick their brains and just continue to work my craft. And they are going to get better, too, because we’re just going to – iron sharpens iron. We’re going to get each other better. And, you know, Shug and Zeke, they’re gifted. They’re two-year, three-year starters. They’ve been in the system. They know how it’s ran. And I’m just excited to be around guys like that. Shamari Earls is a big-time player. We have Jam Vincent. He’s a freshman who looks really good right now. You know, JoJo’s a baller. There’s a lot of guys in the room that can make noise, and I’m excited about it.

On how long it took the current players to adapt to the new culture

Yeah, I think humans are creatures of habit. Once you consistently start doing something, it’s going to get easier and easier, and that’s kind of just what has happened. The first couple of days, it’s like, dang, these workouts, dang this, dang that, but we’re creatures of habit. We learn things, we’re going to grow, and we’re just going to go out there and get right.

On particular players he’s bonded with quickly

Yeah, I think I get along with everyone really well. I was telling – I actually just did an interview. I was telling them that this year, the coaching staff and the previous coaching staff did a really good job of just recruiting the right guys who are team guys and locker room guys who aren’t going to cause straight chaos 24/7. So, yeah, every single corner in the room I bonded with, and those are my guys.

On the similarities between Bryce Underwood and Devin Dampier

Devin’s a straight baller, and I think when he was on the field, I trusted that he was going to go out there and make a play. And I feel the same way about Bryce. I think he’s 6’3″, 220, 225, and he’s fast and has a cannon of arm. I’ve seen him throw some balls. I’ve been like, dang, like that right on a rope. So he’s just continuing to improve every single day. He’s continuing to get comfortable in the offense. You know, he’s learning a new offense. Everyone’s learning new things, but we’re putting the pieces together, and it’s going good.

On what his role has been on the team

Yeah, so like you said, I played a little bit of offense last year, had a blast. But I’m a defensive player. Coach Whit had presented me with the opportunity last year. He thought I could help the team out, and I was like, okay, if that’s the case, yeah, I’ll play some offense. But yeah, when it comes to me playing nickel or corner, I think the coaches are going to plug us all in at the right place to make plays. So I’m not positive where I’m going to be at yet, but we’re going to see come a couple weeks, couple months.

On whether he expects to factor into the return game and his impressions of Kerry Coombs

Yeah, we have some really good returners. I would love to return. I think we’re just going to see how everything plays out, but, you know, we got Andrew Marsh who can go. He’s a straight beast, and he’s returning right now, I believe. And then Coach Coombs, he’s awesome. He’s a great coach who knows a lot. He has a lot of knowledge to give. He’s coached a lot of players, and a lot of players that I’ve actually looked up to growing up, because, you know, you’re a DB, you watch DBs growing up. That’s what it is. So I’ve known Coach Coombs for a while now. He actually had recruited me when I was back in high school. So just everything came full circle. I’m just grateful to be here at Michigan.