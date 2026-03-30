Everything Michigan DE John Henry Daley said during his spring media availability

On the shape he’s in and his recovery process

I mean, physically, upper body-wise, I’m probably the best I’ve ever been in my life. Obviously, with regard to my injury, I’m coming along really well. I’m starting to jog and run right now, and yeah, I’m feeling fantastic, and everybody’s very optimistic about it.

On Jayson Tatum’s injury being similar to him and seeing him come back

I mean, absolutely. It’s great to see guys going out there and overcoming injuries and stuff like that. And definitely, you know, with this injury, looking at what other guys have been able to do coming back, and yeah, definitely take some inspiration from that for sure.

On the exercises he’s doing to strengthen his Achilles

Man, just a whole lot of lower-body exercises. We’re just getting after it every day. You’d have to ask the training staff about that. But yeah, we do. We do a lot every single day. I’m here every day and putting in that work because it’s worth it.

On what went into following Kyle Whittingham to Ann Arbor

I mean, you know what you get with Coach Whittingham, right? You know that you get discipline, you know that you get hard work, and we expect to win games, and that’s something that I love. He’s got a very old-school mindset, and that we’re going to come in, we’re going to attack every single day, and we’re going to be tough. And it’s not always going to be easy, but it’s going to be worth it. And that’s something that I love that you don’t find everywhere. And that’s something I wanted to continue to be a part of.

On the difference in being in Ann Arbor compared to Salt Lake City

Man, I’m loving it in Ann Arbor. It’s great. I mean, the winter’s been pretty cold. I’m not going to lie, it gets a little cold in Utah, but not quite this cold. But in general, it’s been fantastic. Obviously, the facilities here are amazing and I love, I’m getting, I’m loving getting to know my new teammates and meet all the different personalities on the team. It’s been a great experience so far.

On any potential timeline for a return

Yeah, I think I’ve already communicated that with Coach Whitt, but yeah, June 1st is when they’re expecting me to be full go, being able to participate in all the team activities, and yeah, it’ll be really soon.

On his thoughts on JJ Buchanan and Smith Snowden

Yeah, I think when you turn on the film, I think it speaks for itself. They’re both incredible playmakers. They obviously bring in a lot with the culture of just being hard work, showing up every single day, ready to work. And it’s not always easy to do that. But yeah, I think when you turn on the tape, and you see everything that they do, they do everything right on and off the field. And I think that’s something that they bring here.

On why he thinks his numbers were so effective from last season

Man, that’s a great question. Yeah, I’ll try to think through what to say. I think last year I was blessed to have great teammates. And I think part of what goes into success, just in general, is having a goal and working tirelessly towards that, regardless of how easy it is. And I think a lot of times people get stuck in the comfort zone of, hey, I don’t really want to do that today. Oh, this extra workout, this extra work, don’t want to do this or that. And that’s something I told myself last year that I was just not going to do regardless. I’ve done for my entire careers. I’m going to do what I don’t want to do today. That way tomorrow I’m able to accomplish what I want. And that’s something that obviously I had a great year last year, but I feel like that’s really the floor, not the ceiling. And I plan on doing a lot better things going forward.

On using the competition as a challenge to him personally

Yeah. I mean, it’s always a challenge going up against guys. The Big 12 has got a lot of fantastic tackles, probably two first-rounders off Utah that I went up against and practiced every single day. And now we’ve got different guys in different uniforms and different systems that you’re going to have to go study and see what type of blocking schemes and everything that they have. But I think every single day that you show up on the field or you go to practice, you have to prove yourself. You have to prove it to everybody else, but also to yourself that you’re who they think they are, who you think you are. And I think that’s regardless of what conference you’re in, it’s going out there and being able to perform at a high level.

On reaching the next step with Whittingham now that he’s at Michigan

Yeah. I mean, obviously, the standard here is a national championship. You go outside, you see the big house, see the 2023 national champions, and you’re like, oh man, this is pretty exciting. And the whole fan base expects that. So you have expectations, and you want to be able to rise up to the occasion. And so that’s definitely, that was definitely part of it.

On his thoughts on Lewis Powell as a coach

Man, Coach Powell, I would say to any recruit who’s watching this, that Coach Powell’s probably the best defensive end coach in the country. He goes in, I feel like he’s very patient with guys, and he understands that everybody has a different way of playing the game. Now we all have our responsibilities that we need to go on the field, whether it’s securing a specific gap in the run or, you know, pass rush, making sure that we’re not doing what we’re supposed to, but he lets, he coaches every guy and lets them be their own player. He doesn’t say, oh, well this one mold, every single guy has to fit into. He kind of takes you where you are and he just makes you better at what you’re already good at doing. And he’s, he’s been fantastic. I honestly, like, I’m just so grateful that he’s my coach and yeah, very blessed.

On the benefits of having players on the team familiar with the Utah culture

Yeah, I think it’s great to an extent to have some guys who already know it, but also coming here and meeting all the guys on the team, I mean, we got, we got a lot of dogs on this team that got a lot of high aspirations and very high expectations for themselves to be able to perform at the highest level. And so I feel like they already have that will that they want to be great. And now the coaches are just coming in and saying, Hey, let’s build on top of that. Let’s go do that. And so all in all, I mean, couldn’t ask for more, you know, honestly, with this roster, with these players, with these coaches, I feel like we’re building something great.