Everything Michigan HC Dusty May said during his weekly press conference pre-Alabama

Opening Statement

We’re excited to be playing in the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and just excited to compete against Alabama and Chicago and see where this thing takes us.

On his relationship with Nate Oates and the keys to facing Alabama

My history with Nate is when I was an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan I was a young assistant and still trying to learn the profession and whatnot and Nate was at Romulus and had six a.m. workouts so I’d go over and watch his team work out, we’d talk ball, we actually went and spent a week at five days at Chicago Bulls training camp with Scott Skiles and Nate and I and Josh Baker and a friend of mine from Indiana that worked for the Bulls got us in and gave us full access and we’ve been friends since then and then he goes to Buffalo and works for Danny White who was close you know close with the White family so a lot of connections and then I go still go every year down to his coaching conference and we’ve shared a lot of thoughts, I’ve learned a lot from Nate, he’s a brilliant basketball coach and finds a way to be really really good every single year and that’s one of the most difficult things to do. What I’ve seen for the team, an elite playmaking group, very very versatile, they shoot the ball really well, when they’re on top of their game they’re rebounding it exceptionally well especially the long rebounds and then defensively they’ve taken a step, they took a jump forward lately and I think one of the reasons they’ve struggled at times this year just because they’ve had so many different lineups and they’ve had several multiple I guess short-term injuries where they just haven’t had one group together with any consistency.

On Alabama’s fast pace and three-point shooting and the plan to limit it

Yeah, that’s obvious. I mean, they’ll shoot 40 or 50. They’re going to take good shots, they’re not going to shoot a lot of contested mid-range shots, they’re going to try to get to the rim, and they’re going to try to shoot threes, and we’re going to try to do a good job of keeping their shots from going in.

On priding his program on development

Yes, wherever they are at their point of their career, we want to help them add some new stuff to their game and continue to develop and feel like they’re getting better. Even if it’s not applicable that day or that week, it’s still something that could help them long term, and we spend a great deal of time trying to figure out a plan for them to be their best, giving them options, and in their development. For example if a team’s defending Morez this way, we’ll meet with them and we’ll look at all the clips and we’ll say hey based on our expertise of the staff, expertise of doing this for a long time, we think there’s two or three things that you could — two or three solutions to this problem and now it’s really up to you to figure out which one. I want you to try this, this and this today in practice and figure out which one’s most comfortable, and we’ll look at it and see which one seems most natural but yeah we take a lot of pride that we feel like our job is to put the right pieces together, but also for these guys to get better and add to their games and be more, I guess, valuable later on in their careers. Most importantly, it’s helping them become players that impact winning, that’s what player development is, it’s helping them develop the right skills and everything that goes with winning.

On what it was about Elliot Cadeau that he liked and whether he saw scouted him before

Just a little bit at FAU. We didn’t watch a lot of the top-tier teams, and he was on the circuit at Peach Jam and the EYBL events. At that stage, I tried to avoid those events because if someone played really, really well, everyone saw it, and you weren’t going to compete with the highest level teams. So I saw him play a few times, but we saw him play the game in Dayton against San Diego State. I remember we were all watching that game, and that was probably the first time I watched a full Carolina game that year and thought wow, like this kid’s really good, they all played well, they had several guys I was like man, and then they’re you know obviously we were very familiar with Nick at San Diego State as well. But we scrimmaged him his freshman year, and I don’t remember him well enough that he didn’t have a great game against us when we’re at FAU, but just always being familiar with him and then when we just did a deep dive we thought that this is someone that we think we could we could really help and and and become better and develop.

On whether he thought Nate Oates had the potential to be where he is now

To get to where he is now, I don’t think you ever think that. I mean — and that’s what this bracket’s really cool because some you know Grant McCasland at Texas Tech is a guy that we came up together and took over two programs that were at the bottom and competed to get them both to the top where we felt like Conference USA and the American Conference was going to go through them, and then Nate, on the other hand.

You don’t ever anticipate them getting to this level where the top of the profession, but they’re really, really good because so much has to happen, but I even remember when Bobby Hurley was hiring Nate and he went to his AD and said, and Bobby was a first-time head coach, and said I’m gonna hire a high school coach and Danny called Mike and Mike asked me like, hey this is this is your friend, like can you put your name on him? I said absolutely, he’ll be as good or better than anyone that he can hire as an assistant coach at Buffalo.

It was the same deal when he moved him to head coach, Nate had done a great job recruiting, had left a major mark on the success of Coach Hurley’s teams, and so it was a seamless transition and there were some things that worked in his favor behind the scenes that we all get a little bit lucky and then once he got it, immediately, they were tough to play against. They’re fun to watch, and yeah, so did I think that he’d get to this point. You never can guesstimate this, but I knew watching his practice and his workouts that this guy knows ball, he knows what he’s doing

On whether he looks back and takes things from the game against Bama in 2019

No, we talked for a long time after the game, and he actually — I remember he gave me a couple of things that I thought really helped, I guess, spur some thought in what we were doing and how we could do some things better. Yeah, that game helped us study them even in more depth, and they inherited a really talented roster that didn’t have great success before, and he helped maximize those guys. On a number of fronts, that game helped us, and I remember more the conversations after when we went through the film and talked about things more than I do the actual game, because we didn’t play very well.

On learning from the NCAA Tournament experience last year

Obviously, the atmosphere will be in our favor this year where it wasn’t last year, but when you get to this point, it’s how do you match up with the other team, how can you exploit their weaknesses, how can you keep your weaknesses from being exploited. I don’t think there’s any magic that you learn from the year before. It’s two really good basketball teams that are going to be competing at a high level. There are some differences, but there are a lot of similarities as well. I think there’s only a few teams in the top 25 in tempo at the power five level, and they’re one of the few that are actually faster than us, and so a lot of the metrics line up much like St. Louis, we’re trying to accomplish the same thing, we’re just doing it a little bit differently because of personnel

On Elliot Cadeau as a facilitator in recent games

I was actually watching film with one of the guys yesterday, and I was showing him a few of Elliot’s clips and just basically trying to help him see what Elliot saw because he’s a savant with what he’s doing, and he probably doesn’t even realize all the things that he’s doing because he’s he’s so intelligent. He’s able to get us in and close out opportunities without really having to run any offense, his ability to read the floor, read the game, manipulate the defense is incredibly impressive. Then you factor in his speed and quickness to get wherever he needs to with the ball, because of that, you can’t really pressure him. He’s done a lot for us, and he’s continued to improve — his shooting is valuable when they try to go under for him to punish that coverage, but he’s what we want in a point guard, he’s a guy that makes everyone on the team better.

On how much of an advantage it will be to be back at the United Center

Probably a slight, slight advantage. Our guys are obviously comfortable, and it’s familiar, but once we get in there and we’re competing, it’d be more of how can we follow the scouting report? How can we hunt the greatest shots, and can we stay in our best version

On whether it’s been gratifying seeing the Big Ten have success in the NCAA Tournament

Absolutely. We’ve been cheering like crazy for the Big 10 and everyone’s done well. It’s important for recruiting, for future whatever the case. The television rights and packages, everything that goes with the enterprise of college basketball, how we do in the NCAA tournament is incredibly important. Not to mention the revenue and the shares the league gets for advancing, so the better all of us do, I think the more it benefits all of us in the long run, because when you’re competing in the best conference, then it’s attractive to recruits and future talent.

On anything he’s sees that stands out about Alabama

Their playmaking, I think Philon is as creative a playmaker as there is in college basketball. Their ability to make threes off the bounce and off the catch is unique, but their spacing. We do it some, but not near as much as them. St. Louis does it as well, where they’ll space their five men to the corners and play guard-to-guard ball screens, and they’re pretty creative with the angles and the speed of them and the spacing with it. They’re going to try to take advantage of match-ups. They’re going to try to create creases, but I think just the playmaking that they have, and in the range that their guys shoot it with, they have deep, deep range, which makes that court look even bigger, and with our size we typically want it to look as small as we can.

On his thoughts on Cam Boozer

His desire to make winning plays, period. There’s no agenda other than figuring out a way to win. I’ve seen him play a number of times this year where there are six guys in the paint, and it’s not as if he’s jumping 40-50 inches off the floor. His desire to rebound the ball, to set physical screens, to play to the advantages is as impressive as any freshman that I can recall

On teams playing a style of game that’s a little less volatile, and it leads to fewer upsets

I don’t disagree with that assessment at all. I’d have to put more thought into it. Our thought process was that if we’re really, really big, we’re gonna be tough to score on around the basket, and then if we can fix some things technique-wise, we’ll build a guard to perimeter well enough. So ours was more of a defensive, I guess, with the focus on we’re at least going to be really good defensively.

If we’re that big and we’re that athletic, we thought the offensive side would be even more challenging than it is. If you had said whatever we are now, five, six, seven, the margins are so small at the top of KenPom, they change seems like every time there’s a game play that doesn’t involve any of us. If you would have said that we were that without us being top 10 in the country offensive rebounding I probably wouldn’t have believed you but yeah, we do think that size keeps — it allows you to finish around the rim, obviously, but it also just keeps you where you know you’re gonna be good defensively.

On whether if there’s a way to make the game more elegant like the Howard and St. Louis games were

I wish I had an answer for you. I mean, obviously, that’s my preference as well. Even this year, we’ve contemplated changing some of the things we’re going to teach going forward for that reason, because you have to adapt to how the game is officiated. You have to adapt to way the game is being played and it’s tough, because you’re talking about a culture and you’re talking about something that’s very, very difficult. It’s a difficult job, but I agree, I thought our game versus St. Louis was beautiful. Watching St. Louis play up to that point I thought it was a really, really great brand of basketball for the game because that’s part of our responsibility as well, to be enjoyable to watch and whatnot. Also, there are a lot of old school people who enjoy the clutching, the grabbing, the winning it in the mud. I don’t have enough say or I don’t have any juice in this thing. I just try to adapt to whatever’s going on and in front of us and anticipate what’s coming next

On whether he took issue to Alabama playing Charles Bediako

No, I have no issue with that. Like I said from the beginning, the worst thing we can do is get in here and be hypocritical. To criticize this and do this. In reality, these guys are professionals now, and so I’ve heard of NBA teams talking about drafting and stashing players in college as they have in Europe forever, because if they haven’t played in the NBA, what would prevent them from doing that? If a coach did that, I wouldn’t look down on it. There’s 360 whatever of us, we all have a a choice to do whatever we think is is right based on the rules, and with the way the rules are now, or lack of rules I don’t know, Bediako, would he have left if he knew what was coming on the horizon?

I think just going to the NBA as guys did five years ago is asinine now. Why would you? Because it’s shifted that quickly. Usually, there’s a transition into this much change, and it’s happened overnight, so I don’t know. I look at us like this, everyone that’s here hasn’t had an opportunity to be impacted and affected by our staff, our university, and everyone that they’re around. And if they played in the G League or they made a bad decision three or four years ago based on the information they had at that point, and then so be it. Obviously, we haven’t chosen to go that route because Michigan is one of the best academic institutions in the world, but would I ever criticize Nate for that? Absolutely not, I think any coach that would, if the tables were turned, they would probably do the same thing, that’s just kind of how we roll.

On how to gameplan against Alabama’s rebounding ability

Just practice and anticipation and being quick to the ball. I don’t know, some days you’re quicker to the ball, sometimes your anticipation’s a little bit better, sometimes the ball takes a bad bounce. Just try to be as quick and aggressive as we can, and just go from thers.

On playing a team at its best in the NCAA Tournament

It’s motivating when you see them play their best because I think it’s great for our guys too to see what they’re doing when they’re really playing well. You guys know me well enough, I don’t spend a lot of time (watching other games). I don’t have any control over how they played their last game. If they play great, good now, we get to see what their best if they play poorly, okay, then we see some ways to exploit them. I think that’s how I’d look at it.

On the past two tournament games helping prepare for Bama

I think the reps have helped, just being on the perimeter. We’ve seen an improvement, and obviously, Wisconsin did some things, and a few teams this year did some things to exploit our plan defensively, but seeing things in succession, I think, helps. You see it in one game, you practice it, then you see it in another game. I think it just makes it more familiar, where you can respond better the next time you see it quicker.

On whether he feels the team has another gear with offensive rebounding

There’s no question we have another gear, no doubt. There’s not a not a pill or magic button, but just keep stressing it, keep pointing it out and keep working on it in practice. We’ve continued to work on it, and we’ve gotten progressively better throughout the year. I wish there was a pill or a magic button, we have the potential to be even better. It’s a relentless approach that we need.

On whether he hears from John Beilein

We talk regularly. He’s always conscious about it, he knows what my off days are, he knows when to call, he’s sat in the seat. So he knows how many directions you’re being pulled, but I enjoy it every single time. He sends me texts, we talk, and he sends great nuggets. Sent some things to, you know, just reminders of what to be looking out for, so such a valuable resource to have a hall of fame coach that’s watching your games, that knows your personnel, that knows the opponents, that has that background information. Because there are a lot of times you have a coach like that that you may have a personal relationship with, but they don’t know your team, and they don’t know the other teams, or understand the league, so it’s an incredibly valuable resource for us, for me and our staff to have that.

On crashing the glass helping with transition defense

I think that’s a very common basketball thought process. You either go with aggression so they’re occupied, or you send guys back.

I forgot, I wish I had the numbers. There was a podcast where a basketball guy said three or four years ago that the percentage of transition baskets given up when the defense has a numbers advantage is astounding. You couldn’t even believe it, and at that point, I started watching every transition basket we gave up, and a lot of times it was a two-on-four break where the defense has four guys back, or it was a three-on-four or four-on-five, because you have a numbers advantage defensively. Sometimes you take things for granted, there’s not the same level of urgency, or you’re just transitioning back too deep, and then they’re running into the three-point line, and so you’ve created an advantage by getting back too quickly, so I do think that, and I think our switching helps too. We feel like our transition offense works so much better when teams are consumed with finding the match-ups and trying to keep a point guard off of Yax or whatever the case, so I think our switching helps that too, where we’re never concerned with going back to a man or a match-up or simply trying to get a man.

On sharing the message to his players to enjoy the moment

We work that message in every time, whatever the moment calls for. That’s part of our job, is to have the right temperament for that moment, and if we think they should enjoy the plays they’re making together, and I think you see that. I made the comment to Brian and Terry yesterday on the radio show that the one thing I’ve noticed with Alabama, they play with a violent aggression. They play hard, physically, and intensely, but you can also see joy when they make a big-time play; they’re smiling and dapping each other up. There’s a strong connection from a group that’s been through a lot together, and we think we’ve developed that through a strong man with Coach Aldred in the summer for all the work the guys have put in by doing very difficult things together and pushing each other and staying with it.

You develop that, and then that’s our identity with how we play. But, man, we think our guys should be having fun. If they’re not having fun playing the way we’re playing now, then they’re probably not the right guys for us long-term anyway, because there should be joy. Competing at the level they’re competing and then having some success. We’re not having birthday parties and streamers, but yes, without a doubt, whatever the moment, if it’s a two-tenths of a moment where we look tight, then we’re going to try to get them to loosen up and play ball. If we feel like we’re being too loose, we’re going to try to ramp up the intensity, so that’s kind of just something that we don’t know. I don’t really know yet, we know what our message is going over there, but we don’t know during the game what the game’s going to need.