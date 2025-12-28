Everything Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham said after his introductory press conference

On whether it was odd to put on the Block M after so many years at Utah

You know, yes, because you’re in one place for 32 years, actually, and I was 21 years as the head coach. So you get used to that and ingrained in the program and the university. So yeah, it was definitely a good change.

On what he envisions Michigan’s offense to look like

Spread, spread offense. Based out of a spread, 11 personnel will be our base personnel group. We’re going to run the football efficiently, we’re going to run the ball. The only people that were in the same category as us were the service academies, the Air Force, Navy, they did that. Otherwise, I believe that if you can run the football effectively, everything happens.

On why he’s continuing to coach

Michigan is a special place, a legitimate opportunity to win a national championship. It can happen here, it has happened here, and so I just looked at that as a final challenge.

To be determined. I’m working through that, but I have a plan. That’s all I can say is the plan is in place, and we’ll see if it should come to fruition in the next week or so. That’s the best answer I can give you to that.

On whether he plans to add any Utah players to the Michigan roster

You can’t tamper with anybody, that’s not my style. If a player that we have interest in enters the portal, that’s a whole different ballgame, because now he’s in the portal, he’s going somewhere. So why not Michigan, if it’s a good fit?

On any staffing additions he can discuss publicly

No one right now. They’re all working right now.

On the conversations he had with Urban Meyer leading up to his hiring

He was excited. He said it’s a great place, great opportunity. He was surprised, as was I. He has my full support.

On what excites him the most about the opportunity at U-M

It’s been 30 years without significant changes. Just that change, new challenge, new opportunity. Again, I was Michigan since I was 7 years old, and then I traded in (his fandom) the program. There’s literally 4 or 5 schools in the country that I would listen to, to extend my career for at least 5 years.

On whether he was surprised to get the call from U-M

The timing, how it worked out, it just happened just like that. It’s not like, okay, I’m going to step down, and then I’m seeing this is going to happen. It’s like a twist and tease. It’s almost like those things happen. It was very, very uncanny by the circumstances.

On what’s been exciting and intriguing about the opportunity

Everything’s just at a bigger scale. It’s Michigan, it’s Big Ten football. I would say coaching football is coaching football, but the surroundings and all the resources, that’s just what’s different.

On how much more he has left in the tank

I signed a 5-year contract. What I made a mistake at Utah, they started asking me about retirement, and I started answering questions and giving my own. I got a 5-year contract, I’m excited about that. I’m not that old, I’m 66, but it’s not that old. I feel like I’ve got enough energy and juice to see this through.

On whether he’s heard from any former U-M coaches and players

Yes, I have. Desmond Howard texted me. I wish Tom Brady would, but he hasn’t yet. He’s a busy guy. I’ve heard from a handful of Michigan former players and coaches. They’re excited.

On his recollections of being 3-0 against Michigan

We came here, and it was a brutal rainstorm, had to stop the game for 2 or 3 hours. When we came out of the locker room, it was the 4th quarter, and there was no Michigan fans left at all. Every Utah fan had stayed and moved down to the front rows. It was like a controlled scrimmage environment. There was nobody in the stands at all except for about 1,000 Utah fans.

Then Coach Harbaugh’s first inaugural game in Salt Lake City. We were able to get a victory there. We played against Coach Rod, Coach Hoke, and Coach Harbaugh. I was the defensive coordinator when we played against Coach Carr and his team here. I think we lost 10-7, 13-10. It was a low-scoring game. But I was the DC at that point.