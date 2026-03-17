Everything Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham said during his first spring practice press conference

Opening Statement

Okay, really looking forward to getting spring football started. We’ve been here about two and a half months now. Have a good idea of our personnel as far as what we were able to see in the winter player development aspect. And so now we get a chance to see these guys on the field and doing their thing. And so really, really looking forward to seeing what we’ve got and where we are as a football team. So questions?

[Sign up for Maize & Blue Review and get PLUS access for $1!]

On how much he can tell about a team before seeing them on the practice field

You get a decent idea just as far as how they move. Obviously strength in the weight room, where we are there. And by the way, we’ve made significant gains in the weight room over the last two and a half months, which is obviously the objective when you’re training in the winter cycle.

That’s one of the focal points is getting bigger and stronger. And so we definitely got an A-plus in that regard. But you do get a little bit of a flavor for what kind of athlete you’re dealing with and what they’re about. But we’re still getting to know each other, coaches knowing the players and vice versa. Most all the staff is new. We’ve got a bunch of players that are new as well, so the team’s getting to know each other. But we’re not going into spring blind, but still you don’t get as good a read in the winter conditioning as you will in spring football. What do you have? I think we’re pretty athletic. We’ve got guys that move real well. We’ve got good length on the football team, which is something that is important. As I mentioned, the strength looks – the strength levels are getting to where they need to be. And I’ll tell you what, these guys are very willing and very hungry to work. That’s been very evident so far.

On the development of Bryce Underwood

Well, Bryce is our clear number one. He’s QB1 without a doubt. He has performed very well in the workouts, and not only with his athleticism but leadership-wise. He’s voted one of our team captains. And so he’s a guy that everyone looks to. And the top 10% of your football team is critical because if they’re hard workers and doing things right, everyone else seems to follow along. They set the pace. And so Bryce has done a nice job of setting the pace.

On allowing Underwood to improvise more on the field

I mean, that’s part of his game. I mean, you don’t want to take that away from him. And last year, I thought he got a pretty good start relative to the circumstances in college football. He was just barely turned 18 when he was a starting quarterback at a major college football team. And so I think he handled it fairly well. A lot of room for improvement.

He knows that. We know that. And he now has some dedicated guys quarterback-wise that are working directly with him. And we’ll see what kind of progress we can make in these next 15 practices.

On the last few months and how he’s looking at the program

Yeah, well, first of all, it’s awesome to be here. I mean, this place is incredible. All the things I said in my opening press conference way back when, well, two and a half months ago in Florida, as far as this place being very special academically. The athletes you have to work with. The tradition. The resources.

I mean, it’s all here. And so it’s a great opportunity, great challenge at the same time. I mean, the competition is obviously – The bar’s been raised in that respect in every area, recruiting, everything. But this is one of the pinnacles of college football, so it’s great to be here.

On the skills of Underwood and Jordan Marshall fitting what he wants to do offensively

Well, our offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, does a masterful job of utilizing the players at his disposal and the talent and what they do well and tailoring the scheme to that. And so Jordan is a really good running back, obviously. Bryce is a dual-threat quarterback. Last year at Utah, we were second in the nation in running the football. We had a quarterback that was a very good runner as well. But Bryce, we think he can beat you from the pocket or with his legs. And then to have Jordan, quarterback’s best friend, in a strong run game, and Jordan helps provide that.

On what he anticipates the strength of the team to be over the course of spring

That’s a good question, what the strengths are. We’re going to find that out this spring. We have a decent idea, and we won’t really get a lot of feedback the first couple days, no pads. You can’t get into pads until the third day, and so that will be a work in progress. But we think that we’re going to be a physical football team.

We want that to be our trademark. We want to be mentally and physically tough. And when you come to play us, you know you’ve been in for a physical contest. But we’re just looking forward to seeing how these things develop over the next 15 practices. We’ve got a lot ahead of us as far as what we’ve got to get accomplished. We’ve got to figure out the talent level of the players, the scheme. We have to learn scheme. They have to learn scheme and be able to assimilate that. And so there’s a lot of things we’re going to find out this spring that are going to be key moving forward, obviously.

On how he anticipates players to learn the scheme at a new place compared to Utah

Well, three or four years ago, we made a concerted effort at Utah to simplify. With the portal and the roster turnover and all you have, you can’t have a scheme on either side of the ball that takes a year or two to learn. You don’t have that luxury. And so I don’t want to say we dummied things down, but we simplified things. And Jason Beck, we brought him in last year, and one of the main reasons we brought him in was that his scheme was very user-friendly, and the learning curve is not steep. It’s very effective, but the learning curve is not steep.

And defensively, we modified things and made that simpler, more simplistic as well. And so that is a big part of football today at the collegiate level is making sure that you’ve got a system that’s essentially plug and play because you’re going to get a guy. Some of our guys won’t get here until summer, and we’re counting on them playing this fall, and we’ve got to be able to get them up to speed rather quickly, very quickly.

On where things stand in 2027 recruiting and how he wants to build the class

Yeah, well, we want to build the best group we can. It’s still really early in the process. We don’t have a lot of commits right now, but that’s okay. We feel like we’re on a lot of good players, and the visits actually start today. We’ve got guys coming in today for unofficial visits. And so we think that it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish, and even though we’re not maybe as many commits and as far along as some schools, you really look at the bottom line when you finish and what you came away with, and we think we’re going to be okay in that regard.

On the success of winter sports at Michigan helping immserse himself into the university

Oh, a great deal. I mean, I love hockey. Dusty May, what he’s doing with the basketball team, I mean, it’s incredible, and what a phenomenal job he’s done. And we have two or three other sports that are in the top five, and so it just speaks to the level of the athletic department overall and the quality of the coaches and the teams they have here, and it’s Michigan. I mean, it’s not surprising. It’s what you would expect.

On what he knows about the job now that he didn’t when he took it

That’s a good question. I don’t think anything really surprised me. I’ve been in this profession a long time. I’ve watched Michigan from afar as well as some of the other Blue Bloods, and so I’m not going to say that anything caught me off guard or was eye-opening. I think it’s pretty much what we anticipated.

On his thoughts on the offensive/defensive line

Yeah, I think we’ll be good in the line of scrimmage, as you mentioned. We’ve got some guys back with experience on offense. Jim Harding, our offensive line coach, there’s no offensive line coach in the country better than him at developing talent. His track record speaks to that. He’ll have two first-round draft choices this year, and so it’s in good hands. Like what we’ve seen in the workouts with the defensive line, got three or four big interior guys that we think are going to be really good for us, got to develop some edge guys. But based on what we’ve seen just athletically and moving around, I think we’re going to be okay.

On the players buy-in

Well, it started when I interviewed each one of them back in Florida. I could just tell that they were bought in. They were tuned in to their academics. I mean, everything you look for in a student athlete, in my interviews with them, they portrayed. And so it’s just a group. And the one thing I didn’t know for sure, I said nothing surprised me, but you get a bunch of four- and five-star athletes that are going to be entitled, spoiled guys, or what are you going to get there? Because we haven’t had that before. But these guys are far from it, furthest from it. These guys have got a great work ethic. They’ve been asked to do some pretty difficult things this winter conditioning, and they’ve answered the bell for everything we’ve asked and really have a lot of toughness, and that’s encouraging.

On whether he’s identified QB2 on the depth chart

Not yet. Not yet, and we still have a QB or two that will join us in the summer that aren’t here yet. And so Tommy Carr is doing a nice job, I can tell you that. He’s probably the one that stands out so far. Nothing’s been set in stone, obviously, but just based on what we’ve seen to this point, Tommy has looked like he’s got a good skill set.

On realistic expectations for the team in his first year

Well, hopefully they’re disciplined, play smart football, avoid sloppy penalties, ignorant penalties, play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, good on special teams. There’s some telltale signs that you can look for to determine how well coached you are and how you’re doing in that regard, and a lot of that is on special teams, how they approach special teams, which so far has been outstanding. Kerry Coombs, our special teams coordinator, I don’t know him real well yet, but he’s done a great job so far.

I love sitting in his meetings. A lot of energy, a lot of juice, and his schemes are really good. So expectations are to be a tough, physical team that plays the game the right way, and like I said, is disciplined and plays smart football. You can’t win a game until you first not lose it. You don’t want to beat yourself.

On the first practice in different colors and a different place

Yeah, I’m looking forward to it. Football is football. No matter where you are, the game is not that different. So in that regard, don’t expect a big something to overwhelm me or overcome me. But just looking forward. I’ve been wearing the blue now for two and a half months, which is where I came from, you didn’t do that. You didn’t wear blue ever. So this is taking some getting used to, but we’ve become acclimated.

On Dave Peloquin’s hire and how it matches his vision

Obviously, we’re in lockstep with where we want to go and what our vision is. We wouldn’t have hired him, so we did a lot of research. Making that hire, it’s a critical hire. Your GM is one of the linchpins of your program, and we are absolutely on the same page. Dave is just a completely meticulous, thorough, organized individual, and that’s what you have to be in recruiting. You better be very meticulous and thorough or you’re going to get buried.

I’m excited to have him on board. He’s put together a really good supporting cast for himself in his department there, and we’re still one or two bodies away from being complete. But Dave brings a lot to this program, and we’re excited to have him.

On balancing what worked at Utah and utilizing more resources that he has at Michigan

Utah was more of a development program. We had the two- and three-star, a rare four-star guy, and needed to take some time with him to develop. But here, these guys are more ready-made. I can tell you that. The freshman class that came in, they’re not all here yet. There’s about seven or eight, maybe nine that will be here in the summertime, but a lot of those guys are going to help out right away.

The tailback, Savion Hiter, is special. I believe he’s going to be a special player. There’s another handful of guys that we think in that freshman class are going to be real contributors, major contributors for us right away. Didn’t have that luxury at Utah very often. Usually had to wait a year or two to develop those guys.

On what was important to make happen in the spring and the importance of the leadership council

Well, leadership is critical to a football team. Never been involved with a really good team that didn’t have great leadership and a player-led group. And so you can’t ever start that too soon. It’s what we’re used to doing at the other place. We always had spring slash summer captains, and then we’ll re-vote in fall camp because things change, the dynamic changes a little bit. But I thought that it was critically important to get a good start with the leadership, and that not only involves the captains but the leadership council, and they’re really essentially the governing body of the team.

And so things that need to be addressed and discussed come from the leadership council and the captains, and I think it’s a good line of communication, a good way to communicate with your team and get a pulse of the team and where they’re at.

On John Henry Daley, Andrew Babalola and Rod Moore’s status for spring practice

Yeah, they probably will not be available for spring. Maybe limited. One or two might have some limited action, but very limited. And so we’re just trying to get them to the season healthy. That’s the critical thing. They’re proven commodities, and we know what they can do. And so we’ve got to make sure that we do what we have to do to ensure that we don’t have any setbacks.

On how long he thinks it’s going to take to implement the defensive scheme

Well, Jay Hill, our coordinator here, it’s like, I don’t want to say a cult, but it all started with my father, the defensive schemes that we run that were run at BYU. It’s all kind of offshoot on the starting point. The origination was brought to Utah by my father in 1993.

And it’s, I don’t want to say complicated, but there’s some moving parts to it. But, again, things have been simplified. And if you don’t, you’re going to have a hard time functioning because you just can’t get these guys ready to play soon enough. And so I don’t have any more comments about his quote, but I know here you guys will be able to plug in and get things done right away, if that makes sense.

On the importance of the initial buy-in and navigating things without a second portal window

Well, the buy-in is critical, absolutely. I mean, if your players don’t believe in what you’re doing and aren’t onboard, then really nothing’s going to work. And so we got a group that was really eager and excited about some new structure and process. And it starts, like I said, with the upper 10% of the football team, and they completely bought in. And, like I said, everyone else just kind of follows along. If your leaders are doing the right thing, you’re going to have guys following in that wake.

And so far, it’s been, like I said, outstanding. I thought the players did a great job of voting for captains. I didn’t know a lot about the team when we voted for captains. I thought, I hope they got the right guys. And as time has gone on, it’s proven that definitely they both selected the right guys for the captainship and the leadership to the council.

On the expectations for this team

Good question. I would expect in Michigan you challenge for the Big Ten title every single year. I mean, that should be a given. Every single year you should be in the hunt. And deep in the season, you should be right there with the top teams. Playoffs, obviously, is a lofty goal, but you can’t get there, most likely, unless you do well in the Big Ten. So you got to take things a step at a time. But at Michigan, I would say if you’re not thinking Big Ten championship every year, then something’s wrong.

On what excites him about the receiver room

Yeah. Andrew Marsh, he’s a tremendous talent. That’s very evident. And Jamie French, that we brought in from Texas, has done a really nice job. Salesi Moa, our true freshman, has really looked sharp in the workouts. J.J. Buchanan, transfer from Utah. Those are probably the top four. Still jockeying for position for the next four. You typically travel about eight receivers, seven, eight receivers. And so we know that those top four are pretty darn good, and we’re just trying to sort out that next tier. But those four guys are going to be very good, Big Ten receivers, in my opinion.

On whether he’s working with a blank slate of new players compared to looking at previous tape to see what he has

A little of both. You want to give everyone a chance to prove themselves to the new staff, but by the same token, what they’ve done here in the past does matter. I mean, if they’ve got a track record, good or bad, you pay attention to that so you know what you’re dealing with.

If some guys have struggled getting to class or doing things right, you know that going in, but you don’t hold it against them necessarily right out of the gate until they prove that, hey, they haven’t changed. They’re still the same old problems. So it’s something where, yes, you have a clean slate with the new staff, but the new staff knows your track record. So we’ll see what happens with that.