Everything Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham said during his second spring practice press conference

Opening Statement

OK, first things first, congrats to our basketball team. Dusty May and his crew, what a year. Incredible season, national champions, and just a fun team to watch, and just so proud of those guys. And congrats to them. Frozen Four starts tonight. We’re also in that, so we’re excited to watch the men’s hockey team, and hopefully get a victory tonight and get into that championship game on Saturday.

So a lot of good stuff going on in Michigan right now, and all the best to Coach Naurato and the boys tonight. Spring ball, 2 thirds through, 10 down, 5 to go. It’s been a very productive first 10 practices. A lot of positives, offense is progressing, defense is progressing. Everything’s on track to where you would hope it would be. There’s new schemes on both sides of the ball, so that was the first order of business is to get those schemes installed and up and running, which we have done. Guys are working hard, really haven’t had a bad practice. Some better than others, obviously, but nothing where you can say, hey, that was a step backwards. So it’s positive in that respect. One big downer, Micah, our running back, Ka’apana is out for the season, lower leg injury, and so we’ll miss him. And it’s unfortunate, but so far we’ve been healthy other than that. But that’s a loss for us, and something that I’m sure he’ll return from and be back for the ’27 season. But it looks like he is going to be out for the ’26 season. So what questions do you have? Let’s move on.

On the importance of Jay Hill to show Bryce Underwood a variety of looks on defense

Yeah, it’s happening. And Jay, with his scheme, there’s a lot of looks. And I can’t imagine he’s going to face, him being Bryce, anyone more sophisticated and with his multiple looks is what he’s getting this spring. So that’s a good thing.

On how he’s seen Underwood improve this spring

Well, he’s improved overall, without a doubt. His foot work is better, making better decisions. Still a work in progress, as is the whole football team. But Bryce is definitely taking steps forward this spring, without a question.

On players who have made the biggest strides in spring

Oh, good question. I would say Tommy Carr has been a pleasant surprise for us. He’s really progressed throughout spring and emerged as, at least for right now, the number two guy. Now, there’ll be more competition going forward in fall camp. But if we had to play tomorrow, he’d be the number two guy. Let’s see.

Salesi Moa, our freshman wide receiver that just got here a few months ago, has done some really good things. I’m not saying that’s a surprise, but he’s really made strides. Defensively, I think the young linebackers are really taking steps forward. We had very little experience returning at that spot. And a bunch of new guys, and those guys have really stepped up and really progressing.

On whether he’s going to Las Vegas to watch the hockey program

I hope. I wish. I don’t know. It’s early puck drop. Is it? 830, I think. No. You talking about tonight or Saturday? I’m looking ahead to Saturday, because there’s no way I can go tonight with everything we’ve got going on. But I was hoping that if we get to the championship game, which I’m hoping we do, I was looking at Saturday. And it’s just too much of a time crunch, because that is an early puck drop on Saturday.

On the depth on the defensive line

Yeah, we feel really good about the depth up front on defense. I feel like right now, we’ve got five D-tackles and five D-ends that are going to be guys that we can win with. And that’s all you can hope for. If you get two and a half deep at each, inside and outside, then you’ve got a pretty good rotation going on. And so we feel like those guys have really stepped up this spring. And that’s maybe the deepest position group on the football team. Remains to be seen. Running back is pretty deep as well, but well was before Micah went down. But defensive line should be a strong suit for us.

On signs he’s seen in practice from the offense on picking up the scheme

Yeah, I think really the whole offense has progressed and is doing really good things. Savion Hiter, he’s another bright spot. We’ve talked about him several times during the course of spring. But he’s really a great fit for this offense and has really impressed me with his blitz pickup. You got to be able to pass protect if you’re a running back. That’s part of the job description.

And he is, for a true freshman, he is really doing a good job in that respect. Tools we can give them. I think one thing will be critical is the players and the work that they put in on their own over the course of the summer. Because we have limited access to them, but they can go out there and do their player run practices and that type of thing. And that, when you’re implementing schemes on both sides of the ball, and you got a lot of young guys at certain positions, that really has to happen. We have to have a lot of production over the course of the summer. And really, that’s up to the players to make sure that they get that done. And we’ve got really good leadership on this team. And so I don’t doubt that will not happen at all. I mean, it’s going to happen over the course of the summer.

On what “execution-based” practices mean to him

Yeah, high tempo. I mean, we push the tempo from start to finish. And I don’t believe in being on the practice field for hours and hours. I mean, the work is the work. And you’ve got to put it in, and it’s got to get done. But if you can be more efficient and get it done in a more compressed amount of time, get the players on and off the field, I think that’s, at least that’s my feeling through the years, that that works best and keeps the players fresher.

And I think that they’ve really done a good job of adapting to that new mentality and new philosophy. Of course, I don’t exactly know what the old one was, but they said practices were a little bit longer. But they have really done a good job responding to the high tempo and just the pace at which we’re working.

On whether he inherited a group that was accepting of discipline

They were hungry and willing, yes, absolutely. And I’m not going to say that they were a bunch of undisciplined guys, but our structure is different than what they were used to before. And so there was a little bit of an adaptation period, a very short adaptation period. They caught on really quickly. And we’ve had very few issues, knock on wood, discipline-wise in the last three months. And we’re not perfect, but I think we had a really high character, good group of guys.

On the structure of the spring game

Well, it’s really the main thrust is a great chance for us to get a good, in-depth, concentrated look at the twos and threes. There’s going to be a lot of ones that don’t participate. I mean, we’re not going to put a guy in there that we know what he can do, and he’s where he needs to be, and has played hundreds of snaps here. I mean, there’s no reason for that. So it’s a chance to showcase the twos and threes in as close to a game environment as we can structure and manufacture. It will be two separate teams.

We’re trying to divide the teams up equally. Each position coach will divide his group into an A and a B group. And A is not necessarily better than B. It’s an equal division. And then you draft the head coaches of each team, which are to be determined. I haven’t decided who’s going to be the head coach of the Maize and Blue yet. But they’ll pick, for example, say the Maize team picks first. So O-line will take the A group. That leaves the B group for the Blue team. And then the Blue team has first pick on the running backs. And it takes about three minutes to get through it. And so, but the bottom line and the final analysis is we want a team that’s very evenly divided. It’s not ones versus twos or anything like that.

On players who might not participate in the spring game

We’re still discussing that, but there’ll probably be a dozen to 18 guys that don’t participate, depending on how we feel. We still got four more practices before we make that final decision. And if we get low on bodies, right now, we’re fine. But if we have some guys that aren’t able to go at that point for whatever reason, we can always revert to an offense versus defense scrimmage and have a point system for the defense. That’s kind of our bailout if things go south. But if things continue as they are, then we should be able to be okay with a Maize and Blue team on each side.

On his thoughts on the offensive line

Yeah, we think we’re gonna be just fine, ultimately on the offensive line. But it’s been a little bit of a shuffling in and out during spring. Guys with some nagging injuries, nothing that’s real serious. But we did get a couple guys back this week. And so if we continue to trend in the direction we are right now, I think we’re gonna be pretty solid up front on offense.

On whether Jake Guarnera will be starting at center

Yes, yeah, he’s the center. He’s had a terrific spring, and really, probably the leader of that offensive line group is Jake.

On his thoughts on the linebacker group

Yeah, Chase Taylor is doing a really nice job. Him, Troy Bowles is also, and he’s an upperclassman, played a lot of special team snaps, not a lot of linebacker snaps. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, I think I’m pronouncing that correctly, is, has flashed as well. And so those would be the top three right now.

On special teams and Kerry Coombs

Very well, yeah, know Kerry very well. Energetic guy, terrific addition for our staff. And he has got a lot of juice, a lot of passion for what he’s doing. And I got no doubt that we’ll be very solid on special teams with him running the show.

On the strengths of the team and some possible weaknesses to address before the season

Well, I would say, as we talked about the defensive line, definitely a strength. The running back room with Jordan Marshall and Savion leading the way is, even with Micah, taking the hit with Micah, we still feel like we’ve got a really solid group there. Receivers have stepped up. Andrew Marsh is the leader in that room, him and J.J. Buchanan, and those two guys in particular have had really good springs. And what was the second part?

Depth in the secondary. We feel really good about the ones. We project to be the ones, but we got to develop some more depth behind those guys. And then again, the linebackers, they’re all young as far as relative to game reps. And so we’ve got to continue, that’s a work in progress, and that’ll carry through summer and carry through fall. We got a couple of additions we’re making in the summer to that group that could help us out as well.

On what he’s seen from the offensive line to improve pass protectipon

Well, the biggest thing we’ve done is hire Jim Harding as the O-line coach. He’s outstanding. And been with me for, I don’t know, 12, 13, 14 years. I’ve lost track, but he produces a quality product year in and year out. That’s his, you know, he’s just terrific. And so I got total confidence in Jim that he’ll get everything right.

Jason Beck is also very adept at, if you have weaknesses, covering them up and, you know, doing things that they can kind of take the focus off of that. And so between those two guys and their ability to teach and scheme, I think we’re gonna be just fine.

On navigating Michigan’s traditions and putting his own spin on things

Well, the tradition, the history here is incredible. I mean, it’s as steeped as any program in the country. Maybe the most in that aspect. And, you know, Michigan football was, you know, before I got here and after I leave is Michigan football. And so I’m really more a custodial role here in just making sure I’m not here to change any of that tradition or history.

Put our own stamp on the program and our own way of doing things, yeah. But as far as, you know, I’m very respectful and very aware of all the tradition and history here. And I don’t have the right, nor should I have the right to alter that or change that.

On whether he had ever had conversations with Bo Schembechler

Never in person, no, never. Respected him absolutely and observed him. And really, there’s a set of CDs that I listened to, gosh, 20, 25 years ago. Lasting Lessons with Bo, something like that. It was on CD. It was like a two or three-CD thing. And I listened to that thing probably 20 times, you know, ironically enough. I mean, that’s just, you know, I’ve always been a big Bo Schembechler fan.

On whether he’s had a chance to meet with Lloyd Carr

I had a chance to meet with Lloyd personally in my office. And what a guy. I mean, just a tremendous human being. Sharp, funny. I mean, I just really enjoyed a conversation with him. And I’ve had a chance to meet with quite a few guys from the past. Coach Harbaugh’s father, you know, Coach Harbaugh, I met with him for a while. I actually was able to get on the phone with Tom Brady the other day. And I’m gonna be on the phone with, is it still happening tomorrow? Okay, Derek Jeter tomorrow, so. And I’m a Yankee, I’m a Yankee fan from the word go. So that’s gonna be big.

Yeah, I’ve had a chance, and Coach Beilein as well. Who else have I met here? Red, Jon Falk. Jon Falk, what a stud he is. Yeah, he is a, I love that man. And then Red Berenson, the hockey coach. I mean, just, like I said, there’s tradition, and this place is just oozing with, you know, all those historical figures. And so, yeah, very respectful.

On Rod Moore’s status

He’s not doing a lot, but he’s on the field. And he’s doing some individual drills and moving around. And we still got a ways to go, but we think it’s progressing and trending in the right direction. And that’ll be a huge plus for us if he’s able to go and be in the lineup on September 5th.

On the decision to hire Jason Beck at Utah and revitalizing the offense

Well, his track record has been very good, you know, especially the last few years. Came in and installed an offense from scratch, much like we’re doing here last spring. And the results speak for themselves. And we were, what, second in the nation in rushing and third or fourth in total. Third and fourth in scoring offense. So he’s got a unique ability to put his players in the best position to succeed and a very good evaluating on what they do well.

And like I said, the offense will be tailored to the strengths of the players, you know, not vice versa. It’s not like here’s our offense, now we gotta find the guys to run it. Here’s our offense, but it’s very adaptable, and we’re gonna go in the direction, especially the quarterback, you know, his skillset and what he does best.

Yeah, well, anytime you’re strong running the ball, you’re gonna control the ball and control the clock. And like I said, there’s only one team, and I don’t even know who it was, probably a military academy that was ahead of us last year. But it definitely, and really, it’s not so much what you do on offense, as you know, if you’re just taking care of the ball, not turning it over, the high third down conversion rate, those type of things are more important than how you’re doing it. As long as you get those, as long as you can convert on third downs, control the football, not turn it over, that’s what really is complimentary football for a defense.

On Micah Ka’apana’s injury

No, with, what’s the rules? HIPAA, HEPA, whatever those are. Lower leg, I mean, that’s the best thing I can, or as specific as I can get. But it’s a shame too, cause he was having a good spring. He’s a tough kid, and he’ll be missed, but you know, you gotta move on.

On what he’s seen from the running back room

Yeah, well, some young guys that are working hard and, but really, you know, Jordan and Savion are, you know, and Kuzdal, I shouldn’t forget him. He’s a heck of a player, too. So Bryson is in that mix, but we have those three top guys and then some guys down below jockeying for position to see who’s going to be that fourth guy. Right now, we don’t know who that fourth is, it was going to be Micah, but now that’s a competition.

On why he’s a Yankee fan

Why not? Don’t you love Aaron Judge? Best right-handed hitter in modern, in the modern era. I was 10 years old, nine years old, gonna be 10, Southern California where baseball is king. That was always my favorite sport. And you try out and you can either get drafted by the majors or you can go to the minor leagues. And the Yankees drafted me to the major leagues. So ever since that point in time, I’ve been a Yankees fan. So what’s that? 55 years. So that’s why, that’s why. Plus Aaron Judge, love the guy.