Everything Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham said on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast

On his impressions of Michigan and whether it’s lived up to expectations

I would say, first of all, this has been everything that I expected and hoped it would be. I mean, you know, you see Michigan football on TV, and you hear about the tradition and the history. But to come here and firsthand be able to see for yourself, it’s palpable. The history and the tradition here is thick, and I’m not here to change or tamper with that in any way, shape, or form. We’re going to embrace it. And our job here is to try to make this football team and this program as good as we possibly can and as competitive as we can. And so far, it’s been great to work with these guys. We just got done with the winter conditioning phase. It was an A-plus from our perspective as coaches with the work and the effort the players put in. Our strength numbers were way up. Their attitude, their willingness was phenomenal. So I would say, without a doubt, it was a success, and we’re ready to go into spring ball now.

On what his fingerprints will look like on the program

Well, I can tell you it’s very similar to Coach Schembechler. I’ve always been a fan of his growing up, watched him very closely, read the books, you know, lessons, Bo’s lessons, Life Lessons I think it was called by John Bacon. And so I’ve really got a lot of what we do culturally, and our philosophies and beliefs are right in line with Coach Schembechler. And so I’m going to say there’s far more similarities than differences. The signage in the building was awesome. I mean, hey, I read about this, and here it is right in front of me. So I would say that it’s going to be very, very similar to what Coach Schembechler did here.

On what the last few months have been like for him

Well, things have settled in, you know, and the first order of business was getting the roster set. And with that came trying to have player retention. That’s always where you start. You want to retain the good players that you have. The way things timed out, a bunch of our good players were already in the portal when I arrived here, when we arrived here. And so we had to get them back out of the portal.

You had to come back into the fold. And so I think we were able to, I don’t think, I know we were able to get a good portion of those guys back, and then add in addition to those guys, some new guys from the portal. And I think we came away with a really good roster. So that was job one was to get the roster set. Once the roster was set, then it was job two was training these guys and getting them in the weight room and doing some things that they’re not used to in the weight room and really getting after it. And our strength gains, like I said, Doug Elisaia, our strength coach, I think is one of the best, if not the best in the country. And we made phenomenal gains in the weight room throughout the last, what, 10, 12 weeks.

On what he was looking for with his Michigan staff and what the identity of it is

Well, first of all, there were a lot of good coaches here when I got here. But unfortunately, as a head coach, and it’s a pretty common way to do things, you got to get your guys in, the guys that you’ve been around that you trust, that know your system, that know what your expectations are. And so we only had a couple holdovers. Coach Tony Alford, who’s a phenomenal football coach, he does a great job with the running backs. And then Kerry Coombs was also a holdover from the previous staff. He was a late addition to the staff this past year.

And then we did have Lou Esposito, but he took a job at the Ravens, and I can’t blame him. I mean, that’s a great opportunity for him, and he had wanted to be in the NFL for a lot of years, and so that was his opportunity. But other than that, we brought in the guys, a lot of them from the University of Utah that know our system, that know exactly what my expectations are. And that’s really what’s very commonplace is for a head coach to bring in the guys that he knows, their track record, and they know each other, and all pulling in the same direction.

On what has attracted to him to the college level for so long

Well, I just love the opportunity to help shape and mold the lives of these young men. And that’s, you know, if all we do is make them better football players, we failed. We want to develop the entire person. And at the NFL level, that doesn’t really happen that way. I mean, they’re pretty well-grown men and set in their ways. But these guys at this age are still very receptive to teaching them things and helping them prepare for life.

And my father was in the NFL for many years as a coach, and so he had seen both sides of it. And at the time, he said, there’s no question collegiate football is where to go. Now with NIL and the portal and all that, it’s getting a little more complicated. And maybe the NFL is a little more, I don’t know what the term is, consistent. Because college football right now is in a state where it’s got to continue to change because it’s not sustainable with where we are right now. And so we’ll see where it ends up and where everyone lands in collegiate football. But back to your question, that’s the real reason is the ability to hopefully change lives for the better.

On things he’s looking for from the players through spring

Well, we got a lot to accomplish this spring, I can tell you that. And this team is still getting to know each other. The coaches getting to know the players, players getting to know the coaches, the players that were on the roster already getting to know the new guys, because we have almost a 50% turnover, which is pretty commonplace. And in college football now, rosters pretty much every two years turn over almost completely. But so we got to get to know each other, we got to be able to assess, continue to assess the athleticism and the overall talent level of the players. Obviously, there’s schemes to learn on both sides of the ball, you know, we’ve got new schemes, offensively and defensively. And so there’s a learning that has to take place. And just getting that chemistry of the team, you know, the team chemistry and the camaraderie. And the bonding, I guess you could say is always a work in progress.

On what goes into building team chemistry

Yeah, well, first of all, the returning guys have got to indoctrinate the new guys on how we do things. And we had a saying at Utah that we have here is, you know, the new guys, you will become us, we won’t become you, you will become us. And that’s, that’s something that, you know, Michigan is a special place. Really, no place like it in college football, as far as the level of academics and the resources and the talent level and traditions. I mean, it’s just, it’s got it all. And so to be a Michigan Man is something special. And the guys that come in need to be taught by the guys that are already here, what that means, and also the coaching staff, obviously. But if you have a player-led team and a team that is governed by the players, that’s usually a very positive thing.

On how much fun he has in practice

I have a lot of fun. And I really like evaluating and watching the guys work and being able to have input and, you know, supplement what the assistant coaches are already doing. I don’t micromanage, I don’t try to, you know, take over a position group or a side of the ball, anything like that.

But I believe the head coach, even though he’s being pulled in a lot of different directions, and a lot of the time he’s doing everything but coaching, when you’re on the field, and you have that opportunity to just be in that environment, I like to make the most of it.

On what he’s seen from his spring captains

Well, obviously, the team did a great job, in my opinion, of selecting those guys at the time they were selected. You know, typically you say, well, the quarterback, of course, he’s going to be selected, you know, just by virtue of the position. But it became very apparent in a very short period of time that the team knew exactly what they were doing, and those guys were true leaders on the football team. Jordan Marshall’s exceptional, great attitude, just sets a great example. And that’s really what you’re looking for. If you can get the top 10% of your team working harder than anybody else, everyone follows suit.

And that’s a very critical aspect of having an outstanding team, is having that leadership show the way. And, you know, the supreme function of a leader is to set the bar and then demand everyone live up to that, you know, that level of play and that level of behavior.

On his expectations for Bryce Underwood during spring

Bryce’s ceiling is, it’s tough to measure. It’s up there. It’s way up there. And he was thrust into a starting role last year. I guess he had just barely turned 18 years old when he was the starting quarterback at a big-time Power Four school. And so I thought he performed pretty good, given the circumstances. There’s some things he needs to refine in his game. He knew that and knows that. And we’ve been working on that, you know, all throughout the winter conditioning.

He’s got two real dedicated quarterback coaches, Koy Detmer, that does nothing but spend time with the quarterback and coach him. And then Jason Beck is a masterful quarterback coach as well. So he supplements what Koy’s doing. And we’re seeing progress. And if Bryce can get everything smoothed out and get the deficiencies that he had fixed, the sky’s the limit for that young man.

On when he’d like to start think about starters and the depth chart coming out of spring

It’s a work in progress, but you have a really good idea coming out of spring, what the two deep is going to look like. Now, it’s not set in stone and guys can make big improvements over the course of the offseason. Well, offseason is really a misnomer, but when you’re not playing ball, you know, we’re back in the weight room. And so, and plus we have about 10, 12 guys that we’ll add to the team that aren’t here yet. There’ll be additions in the summer. So we got to get a good look at those guys in fall camp.

But I would say 80% of the roster will be set coming out of spring and you know who the guys are that you’re going to be going to battle with.

On why he wanted a spring game this year

Well, I think the spring game is going to become a thing of the past for everybody as everyone works their way down to this 105 limit. Everyone’s still, not everybody, but most schools are 115, 120 still because of the grandfathering and some of the walk-ons that don’t count in that number. So it just becomes a number situation.

And as soon as you get down to the true 105, which will be in the next year or two, you may see nobody really have a spring game just because it’s just not doable with the sheer numbers.