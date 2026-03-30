Everything Michigan LB Troy Bowles said during his spring media availability

On the opportunity he has this year and the linebacker room in general

Yeah, so the room is definitely new, but I like all the guys we brought in, personality-wise and playing-wise. The new system with Coach Hill, I like it a lot. Put us in the right position to make plays, everybody on the field, and that’s what I believe you can see in our practices, yeah.

On how he would describe the new defensive scheme

Definitely a run and hit, a lot of physicality.

On his thoughts on Alex Whittingham as a coach

I like him a lot. You could definitely tell he’s come from the league, and he’s teaching — we watch a lot of Chiefs tape because that’s where he came from. So, just looking at guys like Nick Bolton and Dru Tranquill, watching a lot of tape on them. So definitely been teaching us a lot.

On who has been standing out on defense during practice

Definitely Chris Bracey from Memphis, safety. A lot of guys, especially a lot of the younger guys, as in DBs and linebackers, Markel Dabney, Aden Reeder, so a lot of them, Jam at corner, a lot of young guys.

On what impresses him about Chris Bracey

I’ll say he’s pretty balanced between being able to play the run and being great in coverage. I think that’s pretty useful for our defense.

On how much of an adjustment it’s been for him with the new practice structure

It’s definitely a little bit of an adjustment in a structural standpoint, but I feel like it’s definitely really good for us, as in we’ve been honed in on the details with Coach Whittingham. The warm-up, we do a lot more with the strength and conditioning staff, so I think it’s been great for us.

On how closely he’s been following basketball and hockey and what itmeans to him

No, basketball is definitely — that’s really what I watch mostly. So, they definitely been good, shoutout to them, they’re doing real well right now.

On how complicated the defensive scheme is and how quickly it’s been picked up

I’ll say maybe at the start when we first seen it was a little complicated, but I feel like the coaches we brought in, everybody, all of them, are good teachers, and as teammates we help each other with it, so it’s been pretty cleaner as we’ve went on from practice to practice with the installs and everything. Just the way they put things, I feel like, and they show you an example, they show you how to do it, tell you how to do it, and they reinforce it a lot, and I feel like reinforcement is a big part of learning, not just seeing it once but going over and over again.

On the help the Utah transfers have been for the scheme

They’ve definitely helped a lot, and like you said, it is a couple of them, so a different position group. They’ve been helping. I feel like every guy that’s came from over there has been helping their specific position group, and even with stuff with the warm-up and how they do things, how they run things, they’ve been helping us.

On his thoughts on Markel Dabney

Which one, Dabney? Yeah, no definitely he has great footwork, he’s fast and he’s physical, definitely, for his size, he’s definitely very physical.

On the what specifically makes the defensive scheme complicated

I mean, it’s definitely just new terminology. I feel like it’s gonna be that way with any new playbook coming in, but really just yeah, new terminology, and it’s still football at the end of the day.

On the similarities and differences with the defensive scheme

Yeah, no, I feel like it definitely frees up the linebackers, so I feel like we’re getting a little bit with the perimeter, so the safeties and the corners can make a lot more plays too with this defense.

On what he’s noticed about Bryce Underwood

Yeah, I definitely feel like Bryce looks a lot faster, and he’s definitely a lot bigger than he was last year with our new strength staff and everything, so I feel like he’s primed for a great year.

On how his time at Georgia helped him prepare for this moment

I feel like it’s definitely helped me a lot, and especially going through multiple coaches, I feel like I can take everything I learned and really just hone in, like use all that to help me with this playbook. So, just taking everything I’ve learned from that school to this school, old coaching staff, new coaching staff, and just putting it all together.

On whether he feels like the linebackers will be the focal point of the defense this year

No, definitely. I feel like Coach Hill definitely wants the linebackers to be able to run the show, no matter which linebacker it is, young, old, we should all be able to run the show.