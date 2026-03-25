Everything Michigan OC Jason Beck said during his spring press conference

On the ground game translating to each program he’s been with

A lot of things go into that. A couple of the main highlight bullet points, it was really good quarterback play, drives a lot of that. A staff that the majority of the guys know the system. So we’re able to kind of come in and really get rolling, installing it and teaching it fast, which was able to do here as well. And then our whole thing is just to try to build it around the player’s strengths. So we really want to find the strengths of the offense and build it around them to let them play at their best when game day hits.

On what allowed JJ Buchanan to break out as a freshman and the next steps for him

Yeah, and he came in the summertime as a true freshman. So we didn’t have spring ball with him. He just showed up in the summer. Early on in fall camp, within that first week, he just made some big contested catches. And you just saw him do it. And you go, all right, let’s give him more opportunities and more opportunities. And he just kept going. So sure enough, game one, UCLA, he started. First snap, he’s starting and played.

So it was just his ability to make plays when the ball came his way. And so now, he was very, I don’t know if raw is the right word, but he showed up from high school. And he kind of was the player he was. And he was able to do that. And so now, it’s just a matter of continuing to develop his skills, his abilities, work on his releases, work on his routes in and out of break. So really adding the skill to his game. But his mindset and just showing up and making plays, that’s who he is. And so he’ll plug in here and play and do that while he develops all those other things that will help him be a better player.

On his philosophy of running Bryce Underwood

Do what they do best. And so if they can run, then it’s a weapon. And they’ll be fine. If guys aren’t good runners, then they can get themselves hurt. But if guys are good runners, they’re comfortable doing that. And they excel at it. And you have good success. But that’s just part of playing the position. So you do have to be smart about it. You don’t want to run your quarterback 25 times unless you got a bye week or something to get him back. But it does seem to be part of Bryce’s skill set, like doing some of the QB run game. And when he pulls it down and goes, it looks pretty impressive. Now, we’re obviously not live. But we have a whole season of live film of what he did as a runner. And he did a nice job. So we’ll look to build on what he does well and utilize those talents.

On areas he saw Underwood excel and areas of improvement

You know, to play at this level in the Big 10 as a true freshman is really hard. So just the ability, just that he went through the whole year doing that, was impressive to be in that kind of situation. You’ll absolutely have ups and downs. But to be able to do that was impressive. You know, in terms of we just want to get him a lot of reps, a lot of work, try to build around his skill sets, and be able to see him look comfortable. To me, when I watch a quarterback, if their feet are moving a lot, that kind of reflects how they’re thinking, which means they’re thinking fast.

They’re a little uncomfortable. They’re a little so systematic, getting the reps, getting the work, so that can kind of all slow down, which will naturally happen in your second year of college football. Any time you get all those starts, you know that process is underway. But yeah, just reps, work, teach, develop, and let all that slow down and get more comfortable, especially in the pocket.

On Savion Hiter and how he impacts the RB rotation

So when he showed up, you knew off the film he has a lot of talent and a lot of ability. What I’ve been impressed with is just how hard he goes and competes in everything all the time. So it’s not a thing where you show up as a true freshman, and you’re trying to figure a way out. Man, he’s in there, and he’s going as hard as you can go. Whether he’s right or wrong, he’s just going. And that’s a great skill set to have when you just get out there and compete full speed.

Because you can coach up and get better at everything, but that effort and intensity will allow him to have an impact. And so it’s a little early as we figure all that out. But if two of our running backs or three of our running backs, if that’s a really strong position and they’re some of our best players, then let’s get two backs on the field and play with both guys at the same time. If the tight end group’s a strong position, let’s get 12 personnel. Whatever those skilled players are that are going to help you score points to win games, let’s get those guys on the field and adapt it to them.

On Jim Harding’s presence witht he offensive line

Yeah, my first, I had heard about Jim, but the first thing I found out about him was when I was, they were talking about the Utah job. Coach Whitt said, he’s the best O-line coach in the country. And I’ll let you have a lot of control over your staff, but I really want you to keep him because he’s that good of an O-line coach, which said a lot from his experience. And so sure enough, I showed up, and he’s just great to work with, learn, and adapt to what we were doing because it was kind of a big change from what Utah had been doing. But his background is he’s a math teacher. And so, just his ability to teach and be detailed and be exact, he does an excellent job, has an excellent relationship with his players.

You see him around all the time, meeting with him, talking to him, which means they respect him, they trust him, and they want to learn from him. And so he does, he has an excellent ability to teach, to keep it simple, and let guys understand, and let him play.

On what has stood out about the offensive strengths

Yeah, it’s really early in the process with that. And so we’ll kind of be figuring that out. But it is just a matter of putting out some general baseline things and getting to work. And then as guys emerge, then start evolving and heading down those paths. Andrew Marsh, he makes plays and has an impact. Jordan Marshall makes plays and does a really nice job. We know what we have with JJ. And he’s been showing that to everybody here. And so it’s just a matter of, I’m just looking at that.

Who’s making plays? Who can you trust? Who do you trust getting their job done for everybody on the field? And then kind of adapt in that way. So we’re pretty early on. Today, we got a little tackle work in. And really, none of it matters until it’s live bullets and tackle. And that’s when you evaluate them at the highest level. And so we’re just in that process. And we’ll see where it goes. But we have good players. So we’ll have plenty of guys to take looks at and see what they can do.

On whether strengths have unfolded over spring or more so fall camp

You’ll have a good idea at the end of spring. But there are guys that join you in the summer, like talking about JJ earlier, that guys can come in. As well as there’s always some surprises. For some reason, some guys can kind of be hit and miss in spring. And then in fall, all of a sudden, it’s like there’s a new player out there. It’s the same guy.

But you’re like, wow, where did this guy come from? He’s just making plays. And we had a kid like that in New Mexico, Ryan Davis. Spring, he was just the guy out there. But in fall, he was just making every play. And then he became just a starter guy on the field constantly. He transferred with us to Utah and had a great year for us. And so it emerges in different ways, different times. But you just kind of want to keep an eye on that and let it develop as it comes. Versus, I’m not trying to force anything. I want everybody to play and have an impact. And I’m not coming in with an agenda for anybody to be the guy. Just kind of let it happen.

On what he hopes the offense can accomplish in spring

Just as many reps as we can get doing everything we’re doing. We obviously got to develop some other quarterbacks as well. But you got to start with plan A and get that developed to the highest level. So just want to get them tons of reps. And yeah, just teach and build and identify what he does great. And man, when we have problems, why is that? And understanding that and being able to adjust and work around. And so it’s just tons of reps as we get that process going.

On his philosophy of quarterbacks working with outside QB coaches

You know, most of the guys I’ve been around do. Like they’ve had quarterback coaches in high school that they love to work with whenever they’re back in town. Or they have guys they get connected with. So no, it’s no problem. It’s very different because for us, it’s all about decision-making. And when you’re doing your QB training, everything’s just a sterile environment, and you’re taking your drops. So it’s a great time for them to focus on their mechanics then. When we’re working with them on the field, it’s all about reads and decisions and doing things that way. So it’s always been positive.

On figuring out the best five offensive linemen

Yeah, we want to find the best five and get them in there, no matter what that kind of combination looks like for the best five. And then, like you said, we’ve played, there’s been two different years. We’ve played with a sixth O-lineman quite a bit. And so when I got to Utah, it was pretty evident, like, wow, this is a really good, your sixth O-lineman’s better than your fifth skill guy. So we played like 500 snaps with our sixth O-lineman. And so if that becomes part of the case, we can adjust that way as well. But yeah, find our best five. If there’s a sixth guy that’s really great, we might throw him in there as well and go from there.

On OL standing out in spring

You know, right now, they’ve been doing a nice job up front. Jake is doing a nice job leading that group and with his performance. And different guys are rotating around at those tackle spots. And some guys are kind of working their way back in. They’re hurt. So there’s still going to be a lot more evaluation to do with guys that have been out and are working their way back in.

But yeah, Sprague’s been doing a nice job. Blake has been doing a nice job. But the thing we’re focused on right now with them, as well as just learning everything and developing, but having some guys in that O-line group emerge as some of the leaders on the offense. So Jordan was voted a captain. Bryce was voted a captain. And we want some of those guys up front to kind of emerge as that. And so right now, they’re kind of more lead by example and work ethic, which is great. But now, developing that more to be leaders vocally for the offense, as well.

On whether Jake Guarnera has been working at center

He’s been working at center and at guard.

On Evan Link working inside

He’s been a little limited, getting back from some stuff. So yeah, he’s one of those guys we’re waiting to see. And we know he’s had a lot of game experience, but haven’t been able to do a lot right now.

On the role JJ Buchanan will play

With our receivers, we move them all over. So they’ll play inside, outside, left, right. We’ll move them all over. And so JJ’s in that. He’s much more than a tight end. When he came to Utah, everybody kind of listed him as a tight end. But he’s like 98% in a two-point stance, flexed out. So he can maybe come in a little bit once in a while, but he’s in that receiver room, and he’ll play all those different spots moving around.

On Tommy Carr and Salesi Moa’s progress

Both those guys have done a nice job, because they’re high school kids. They’re walking the hallways of the high school, but they’ve left early to be here. And I’ve been impressed with both of them, just like kind of their poise.

They look comfortable out there. You can tell there’s a lot going on, and they’re adjusting to the speed and all of that. But at the same time, there’s a component that they look more comfortable than they probably should be. And so they’ve both been doing a nice job. And yeah, happy with where they’re at and what they’re doing.

On why he thinks there can still be a place to win with a young quarterback

Yeah, I think you just want a really good player. And if that’s a young player that you’re developing along, so be it. If you bring in a guy that has a ton of experience, then you’re able to go that route as well. So I’ve been a part of having transfers, but never the guy that started three or four years somewhere that comes in and transfers to you. I’ve always been a part of guys come in and you’re developing them to be the guy for you. So not that I’m against the other thing, just that’s what I’ve always done.

And so when we came here, Bryce was here and had a full year under him and has a lot of talent and ability. And I’ll tell you what, I was really impressed. He’s a really hard worker. When we get here in the winter, he’s one of the hardest workers on the team. Weight room and on the field. So there’s a lot of great qualities there that allows you to develop that kind of player. And his teammates really respect him because of that work ethic that they’re seeing every day. So yeah, I feel great about being able to do that.

On how different his offense is from Michigan’s last year

It is quite a bit different. Yeah, it is. And we’re different than a lot of people. So yeah, there’s some things that are like, oh, this is similar to this other thing we did from last year. But most of it’s new and most of it’s different.

On whether there was anything from last year he can carry over

Yeah, no, as I was watching through games, I saw this concept come up like once, twice a game, every game. And it was really good for them. So we were like, man, let’s take that. So we put that in and named it the exact same thing because we literally copied it. So yeah, those kind of things that you see are guys have done well, has been successful for them, then great, let’s do it. So we did.

We picked up a couple of things that way that they’ve ran and had success with and just kind of try to keep building on where they were at. So one example of that, like super generic, is they were pretty good outside zone team. So it’s like, all right, let’s pick up. We ran outside zone too, but let’s pick up on some of the ways they were running outside zone and just build on the good things they had going. You don’t have to start everything from scratch. So.

On whether he’s pleased with the talent on offense

No, they’re overall happy. It’s a good group, good talent, good ability to work with. There’s always things you need to address and work on and target. But overall, yeah, definitely happy. Do you feel like there’s a ton of work to do? Or are you like, OK, we can work with this and win right away?

Well, there is a ton of work to do in terms of that’s just coaching. But no, we can have, I mean, it’s early. But the guys are working hard. They’re buying in. They have a great mindset. And any time you have that, you can build on that to have success. And there’s not major things you’re working around, you know, major limitations by any means. So we got a good group and they’re working hard and they have talent and ability. And so you’re really optimistic with where things can go.

So it’s kind of a general statement, nothing, you know, but just a general quarterback thing. So we do want to work with what he’s comfortable doing. You know, we don’t need to like reinvent the wheel and try to do some whole new mechanics or anything. So we want to work within, you know, how he’s comfortable naturally operating. And now just tie that, timing that footwork into his reads and his decision making. But when it comes down to it, if you can have a good base and you can be set towards your target as you deliver the ball, that gives you a great chance to be accurate. And so we just want to build around those real fundamental things to line that footwork up with his reads and his decision making, and so to allow him to be successful.

On how much of an asset is it to have Andrew Marsh

Yeah, you know, they kind of just have a nice chemistry going. I don’t know if it’s from working together for a year. I mean, that’s definitely part of it. But what I’ve seen is some guys just see things the same way and they just have a connection kind of naturally. And those two kind of seem to have that. Like they both, in other words, the quarterback can anticipate what he’s doing and they’re on the same page quite a bit.

So you’re always trying to develop that chemistry, you know, with all the receivers. But everywhere I’ve been, a quarterback just seems to have good chemistry with a certain guy. They seem to be on the same kind of wavelength. And him and Andrew are that way. They just kind of seem to have a nice connection going and have good timing together. I mean, there’s obviously things to work on. But I mean, it’s like day one, they just are making some nice plays just right out the gate. So it’s a real positive to build on.

On whether he views Underwood as a raw talent

Yeah, I mean, there is. He’s young. You know, he’s a young, true sophomore. And so you are still early in your development, in your progression. And he’s having to change. So it’s not like it’s year two in the same system. I do believe most quarterbacks progress year one to year two. Just from the game slows down a little, you know what to expect a little more, you’re a little more comfortable. But he is now a whole new system, whole new coaches.

And it sounds like he’s kind of familiar with that. He’s been through that through high school. But yeah, he’s learning a lot right now, just like everybody else is. And so yeah, he’s in that process of you’re a true sophomore, you’re a young kid, a young player, and you’re doing a whole new offense, whole new system.