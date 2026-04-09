Everything Michigan OL Houston Ka'ahaina-Torres said during his spring practice media availability

On what went into the decision to transfer to Michigan

A lot of it was with Coach Harding, along with Coach Whitt. I mean, I’ve already kind of talked to them throughout my recruiting process coming out of high school, and just kind of having that initial relationship before kind of transferring over strengthened it a lot more. I was kind of just happy to just come join this winning culture that Michigan has, and just excited to kind of come over here and just play.

On what his redshirt year at Nebraska was like for him

Last year, it was a lot of just building up, not so much physically, a lot more mentally, getting to understand the game more, and kind of getting to understand the sacrifices that you have to make to start and play for a team. It was a great, it was a very informative freshman year for me, so I’m just grateful that I was able to kind of get that before coming here.

On what he’s liked the most about Michigan and what he’s had to adjust the most to

What I’ve liked the most over here, I guess, would probably be just the competitiveness of the room as well as the team. I’ve also been so grateful to the O-line room. They’ve kind of welcomed me in so much, and I’ve just enjoyed being around them. That would probably be my most favorite thing about just coming here and getting to know all of them, getting to know this entire team. The biggest thing I’d have to adjust to would probably just be this weather. It’s the toughest thing for me. I mean, it’s just been cold and cold, but other than that, I love this place, man.

On what Jim Harding is like as a coach

I think that his (coaching style) is a lot more effort-based. It’s just showing that you want to be here and that you want to play for this team. And like, it couldn’t be just only on the field. It’s off the field. It’s giving the sacrifices to just, you know, see him extra. I’ve been learning to do that a lot more. I just came to learn this offense inside and out, just to understand everything that’s going on, because I want to be the guy that they can depend on. And that’s it, yeah.

On where he’s been taking the most snaps this spring

I’ve taken a few reps at guard during our scrimmage, but my natural position is at center. And I mean, I can play, like, not to be cocky, but I can play anywhere. And I will play anywhere if that’s necessary for me. But my natural position is guard and center.

On whether he thinks Harding is straightforward

Yes, definitely. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. I mean, he just gives it to you straight. I mean, it’s definitely something different, but honestly, it’s like, that’s the best way you want it. You want to just know what you have to fix, when he wants it to be done, and just, like, who you want to be once you’re out of here.

On whether he knew Roman Wilson in high school

Oh, he kind of came after I graduated, when I was going into St. Louis. But everybody in Hawaii, everybody on the island looks up to him. I mean, he’s like a role model for all types of players.

On the leaders of the offensive line room

I would say one of the two leaders would probably be Jake Guarnera, and it would also be Andrew Sprague. I mean, those two, I’ve kind of looked up to those two, kind of just trying to learn from them, learn, like, what type of leadership qualities is needed for a team like this. They’ve kind of shown a lot through, their words, their actions, and they’ve just kind of been guiding me along, and I’ve just been happy to learn from them.

On what stands out about Jake Guarnera’s play on the field

On the field, I would say that he kind of, he doesn’t have to talk to you. He doesn’t have to yell at you. He just shows you through his example of, like, what it means to be a leader. He’s always hustling and always trying to help everybody else around him improve.

On what he knows about the offensive line culture at a place like Michigan

I would say that I’m just kind of learning about this run game culture. It was kind of emphasized in Nebraska, but I believe that I have a lot to learn from this place. I know that it’s going to be a great place to compete, and I know that this culture has been shown for the past couple of years, and it’s going to keep going. And what I bring to it, well, I’m just going to be physical. I will move that line. I will help everybody move that line forward, and we will punch in a touchdown, or we’ll get a first down on that run.

On what he envisions the first game at Michigan Stadium to be like

For that first game, I think we’re going to come out explosive, and we’re going to shock the nation. We’re going to come out and just let everybody know that we’re going to be here to compete for that national championship. And we’re just going to show off how explosive our run, how good our pass is, and then our defense is just going to show them what we can do.

On what it will be like playing at Michigan Stadium

I know it’s going to be a lot. I mean, I can’t wait to get into the Big House and see. I’ve heard all the stories. I haven’t gotten to see a game personally here, but I’ve heard of all the stories about how great it is to be in there, and I just can’t wait.

On watching the basketball team win a championship

It was a lot. It was super inspiring. I mean, honestly, once they won, in the back of my mind, I was like, I can’t wait for us to win it, and everybody. I want to see everybody else’s reaction when we win it, because I know it’s going to be just as good.

On what he’s seen in practice that shows the offense will be explosive

I would say it would just be the mentality of our running backs, along with getting our QB to be confident. I mean, as a responsibility, as an O-lineman, we want to make him confident that he will be able to make these plays without getting caught by any defense.