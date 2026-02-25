Everything Michigan QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. said on the In the Trenches podcast

On his thoughts on Ann Arbor

Absolutely. First, thank you for having me, and man, just fired up to be here in Ann Arbor. Finally got to see a little bit more of Ann Arbor. When we first got here, man, it was a whirlwind, and we’re just, you know, retaining the team, recruiting, doing all that stuff, and so it was hotel and facility, hotel, facility, but man, Ann Arbor, it’s beautiful, and a lot to be excited about, and so just grateful for the opportunity and fired up to be here.

On getting the call from Kyle Whittingham to join his staff at Michigan

Yeah, it was a crazy week there at the Vegas Bowl. So we’re there, and you’re just kind of up in the air, not sure what’s going to happen, what’s kind of going on, and you’re kind of seeing what Coach Beck’s going to do and that sort of thing, and then when we finally got the call from Coach Whittingham, man, it was just a true blessing, you know, and just super grateful and appreciative of Coach Whittingham and believing in us and myself and bringing me along, and so, again, just very grateful for him, and it was a surreal experience. Just being able to say, man, we’re going to go coach the University of Michigan and be a part of such a historic, historic program.

On playing at the Big House with BYU

So “played” is you being nice. I was on the sideline signaling, just doing boards and stuff, but no, I remember it obviously being huge, insane, just unbelievable atmosphere, and then I remember, yeah, us getting our tails beat in. Phenomenal football team that we were playing against, but a great experience, nonetheless, just being able to walk out of that tunnel from the other side, and then that atmosphere was just phenomenal. So, not a whole lot of good memories from it because we got our tails beat in, but no, it was good nonetheless.

On whether his dad shared any memories of Michigan with him

A handful, yeah. You know, the 96 one specifically, he was ticked off. There was a play where they threw a go-route down the right sideline to Kidd, and it got called back. The tight end was flinching and doing something, and they had a legal motion, and that would have tied the game 20-20. So anyways, you know, some great stories that he shared, and there was a couple of unbelievable matchups over that course of, you know, 94 to really 97 and through there. But some cool stories that he shared, and he was just super excited for me to get up here.

On his relationship with Jon Runyan Jr.

Yeah, you know, it’s funny. So we kind of grew up, you know, you run around the locker room and that type of deal, and knew him growing up, and kind of had to reconnect again with him. It had been a few years, and so kind of over social media, he had kind of reached out and just super excited and fired up for me to be here and be a part of this, something that he was obviously a part of it, a huge, huge part playing. But kind of was able to reconnect that way and kind of build that thing back going.

On how he would define his philosophy with developing QBs

Yeah, so I’m football through and through. I’ve grown up around it my whole entire life, with my dad playing, my uncle playing, and then my grandfather being a longtime high school head coach. And being around that game for so long, I’m so passionate about obviously the game of football, but developing young men and watching them grow.

I always believe that these are the most important years of their life because they’re going to affect the next 30 to 40 years. And so from the quarterback position, you know, I try to like, I try to, you know, they got to be themselves. And I try to put some of my, you know, twists and deals and things like that on them. But they got to be who they are. There’s a reason why that they’ve been so successful to get to this point. And so I don’t want to sit there and try to change who they are.

Let’s just try to kind of tweak and fix certain things that maybe can help us be better. And so when it comes down to developing the quarterback position, really being who they are and then kind of my taste and what I’ve kind of been around implementing that.

On what he’s seen from Bryce Underwood and the goals for the QBs heading into spring practices

Bryce is a kid that he holds himself to such a high standard, and he has big goals for himself. And what I love about Bryce is the kid works his tail off. A lot of kids and a lot of players have high expectations or high goals for themselves, but maybe the actions or what they do on a day-to-day basis don’t align. And with Bryce, he shows that every single day. He wants to be so great.

He wants to be such a good player, and he works his tail off to do so, both in the film study and then in the weight room, working, working really hard. For him, this spring, it’s just kind of sharpening up his toolbox, so to speak, whether it be with his feet or timing on certain throws and things like that. And so we’re spending a lot of time in the little bit that we get now to kind of work a little bit one-on-one with him after and before weights. That’s kind of what we’re working on. But the kid is super, super driven, and I’m in a position where I’m just super thankful to be able to work with him because he’s a talented young man, but the kid works his tail off to be who he wants to be.

On ‘elite behaviors’ he’d like to see out of his quaterbacks

You’ve got to put in the extra time. You’ve got to put in the extra work. And finding more time than what is asked of you to do extra study and extra film study, extra training in the weight room, extra training with your guys on your team that you’re going to play with in the fall, I think is huge. Something that I always talk about with our guys is that you’ve got to be the toughest individual on the team. And that doesn’t always mean being some meathead muscle dude, but when those guys look at you, and they see you out there on the field, and you’re getting hit, and you’re popping right back up, man, that says a lot.

So being the toughest both physically and mentally is important and is a non-negotiable really for us in the quarterback room. And then just training your tail off. Every single day when you walk through those double doors and you go into that weight room, you’re training your tail off and giving everything you’ve got not just for yourself but for every single guy in that room. And so those are some non-negotiable kind of habits that I try to instill in our guys.

On what he’s learned from Jason Beck

Our relationship goes way back to him recruiting me out of high school back in 2015 as a walk-on at BYU. And so I’ve had a long relationship with him, and over the years I’ve just tried to kind of really be a sponge and just take in all the knowledge that he has having been around some great quarterbacks that he’s developed. And the biggest thing I’d say last year, having taken from Coach Beck, was the feedback from the player, and not always, hey, this is how I do it as a coach, but how are you seeing this? What is your process of this play? Because I’m not always going to see it the same way he does.

Coach Beck isn’t always going to see it the same way that the player does. And so being able to understand how they’re thinking and how they’re going through certain plays or certain concepts is so important. So that way you can coach and cater kind of however your coaching points or techniques that way on certain plays to them specifically.

On how he would describe Kyle Whittingham’s coaching style

Totally. He’s a tough son of a gun now. And if you’re going to be in this building, both player and coach, you better be tough, and there’s no soft guys walking around this building. Coach is tough. He’s gritty. Obviously, he’s done it for so long and been so successful.

You learn so much every day, his hard work. You’ll see him in there working out, and why the guys are working out. He works out daily. Just your hard work, being a tough individual, and then family. A lot of coaches in a lot of places, they kind of talk family. But when you see Coach Whittingham’s wife, his daughters, his sons, his grandchildren kind of walking around the building, that kind of shows, that’s a reflection of, okay, yeah, he talks about family and how important that is, and it shows. And so he’s great for us as coaches where we’re able to be with our families, and that aspect of things is very important.

On whether his mustache is here to stay in Ann Arbor

Yeah, no, totally. The mustache is here to stay. It’s something that kind of just came up through really when I was back in New Mexico.

What was the inspiration? You know what, my beard would get all patchy, and anyway, so I was like, ah, let me just take that off, and I’m like, well, I’ll keep the mustache. You know, Tombstone is a movie I like. Sam Elliott, Doc Holliday. And so I’ve anyways just kind of started that deal back there in New Mexico, and then it’s kind of grown a life of its own. But anyways, yeah, so it’ll be here to stay in Ann Arbor.