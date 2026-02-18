Everything Michigan RB coach Tony Alford said on the latest In the Trenches podcast

On what the end of the season until now has been like for him personally

I think it’s a great question. You’re living like, parallel lives in some regards, you know, where half the day is spent, well, am I even going to be here? Should I be looking for a job? But then the other side, well, I am here. And I have responsibility here to get ready for a game. And more importantly, to prepare your players, and be the best that you can be for them. And so you’re kind of on both sides of that fence. And what ultimately comes down to just being a pro and doing your job. And I had a job here at the University of Michigan.

And you know what, I’m a firm believer that you put both feet in the water where you’re at. And things will happen for you accordingly. And one foot out, one foot in, you’re never going to be good for anybody, including yourself. So I just dove into what I was doing, because that’s really all I know how to do and what to do. And we asked our players to do the same thing, which is not to look out the window, just put on blinders and go do the job you’re charged with doing.

On what the tenor of the conversations were like with things in flux at the time

Well, I think just being transparent, and I tell kids in recruiting, I tell my players this as they know, and I hope they know this and believe this when they watch me interact with my own children, that I’m going to treat them like my sons. And with that being said, I’m going to be transparent. I’m going to tell you this is exactly what’s going on. And with that being said, coach, what are you doing? I don’t know what I’m doing. I know I’d like to be here, but I don’t know.

In the meantime, we’re going to get ready to go. Be the best player you can be and hope to win a game. And I’m going to expect the same from you. But again, you worry about the things that you can control. But I remember saying this to all the players, that all the reasons that you came to the University of Michigan, academically speaking, the network capacities of it, to play winning football, championships, to prepare for the NFL, all those things still exist. You might have a different coach in the room, but those things still exist for you. And how do you go about your daily walk in achieving those goals? Those are still here. And regardless of whether I’m coaching or someone else is coaching you, this is a great place, and you chose it for all those reasons. So continue to make it what it is.

On the improvements he saw from the running backs who played in the bowl game

I would say just improvement-wise, just their confidence. When you have a stacked room, per se, a lot of times you’re looking at the room, and you’re like, man, I want to get better, but I just don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. And I started thinking when they started seeing guys go down, this guy might leave, this guy’s not playing because of injuries, what have you, opting out. I think they started seeing and saying, okay, here’s my opportunity to shine. Here’s my opportunity to really start to show myself a little bit more and assert my will, if you will. So that was fun to see.

But again, they’re growing too. They’re still young guys as far as playing years. And actual game experience, they’re still young. So every time they do something, you can see the improvement and understanding the game of football more.

On how to coach and develop players who might be buried on the depth chart

You know, I think it starts with, again, I’m big on transparency of the room. Here’s what we’re doing. Here’s where we need to improve. Here’s where you need to improve. If I’ve made mistakes, I’ve got to own those too. Transparently own those as a coach. Like, you know, I could have done that better. But really, it’s like, just keep playing. Your opportunities are coming.

And you got to have this thing called blind faith. I can’t see it, but I’m going to trust you enough, coach, and mom, dad, whomever it is, you say it and I’m going to go with you. Excuse me. So a lot of blind faith that just, keep working because your time is coming. You just don’t know what it is. I think, you know, not just young people, but all of us, you know, we want what we want, and we want it in our time, meaning now. And that’s not the real world that we live in. Sometimes it’s delayed gratification, and the work that you’re putting in, in the dark, and no one sees it, it’s going to come to light. You just don’t know when it’s coming.

So stay locked in and stay focused on the task at hand. And all those guys that didn’t, all of a sudden, a guy went down, bang, another guy goes down, bang. And all of a sudden, okay, Kuz, you’re starting. Hey, go finish out the game at Northwestern. You didn’t think you were going to play, maybe. And then here you are. So you just never know. And I think, you know, I’m sorry the guys got injured, but I think when you start looking across the landscape of it, guys like Michael Ka’apana is sitting there saying, no, no, this thing could go just that fast and I’m playing. So you have to prepare a certain way. You have to prepare like you’re a starter all the time.

On the enjoyment of work being done in the dark with players like Bryson Kuzdzal and Michael Ka’apana

Yeah, just a testament to the work that those kids put in. And I just, it’s, listen, I got some coaching counterparts that they think it’s about them. And I won’t say on this staff, obviously, no, but other places. I won’t go too deep into that. But who think it’s about them. It’s never about us as coaches.

It’s your players, and what are they willing to put in, and what are they willing to receive? And as coaches, you know, your children, what are you pouring into them every day? That you’re, that you’re pushing them, but you’re not killing their spirit. Right. And when you start to see their spirits go down, you have to figure out ways to how to lift them back up. Because again, you’re going to need them at their full capacity.

You just don’t know when. So you have to always be keen on, okay, where’s that kid at in his walk today? Not next week or next, like today. And that changes. And I think that comes down to having a relationship with your kids. But, you know, it was, it was for me to watch Kuz and watch him just improve was great. I mean, it’s nothing that I didn’t expect, because I know the work is put in.

On what he wants to see from Kuzdzal during the offseason

Yeah, he’s already done that. I wanted him to have a bigger voice in the room. And he’s allowed to exert leadership. He’s allowed to speak up. He’s allowed to correct other people. He’s allowed to challenge other people. And then he’s doing that. And that’s something that he and I spoke about at length. And one of the things that I’m really charging him with doing is trying to lead more.

And he’s no longer a new player. He’s played. He’s got some experience under his belt now. And so act like it, play like it, and prepare like a starter, because that’s what you are. And I want a bunch of guys that are preparing like starters to compete on a daily basis, and he’s done that. He’s gotten bigger and stronger. You watch him just the way he moves around. He’s moving around with much more confidence and swagger, if you will. And those are the things I’m charging him with. And he’s done a good job so far.

On what he’d like to see from Ka’apana this offseason

Same deal. I think he needs to really do a good job of integrating himself into special teams as a return special, which he’s spending countless hours in doing that, as I know. He feels like that could be something that he could really hang his hat on. And just continue to hold on to his weight and continue to hold on to some of the weight as far as being in that position, and just learning a new offense. And he’s done a really good job of that as well.

On how he would evaluate Jordan Marshall last season

Yeah, again, highly confident kid, even when he was a freshman, his true freshman year. You could tell he had a lot of confidence in himself and his ability, as did we. Obviously, he had the injury with the leg that held him up for something like eight, nine weeks, whatever it was. But yeah, you watched him grow and mature into even more of a leader. I think there’s a misnomer where guys think they can’t lead unless they’re actually playing and producing. And I don’t subscribe to that line of thinking.

I’m kind of like, well, listen, if you know what you’re doing is right, then feel convicted to do it and say it and lead. And I know that might be contradictory to how some kids do things, but you watched him. The more he played and the more confidence he gained, you watched that leadership come out of him. But he is a tough, tough kid, and he’s rugged. He’s a rugged football player and one that we need in that locker room, one that we need in our room, obviously, one we need on our offense. He’s been nothing short of great as far as that goes, just given everything he’s got all the time.

On how Marshall can improve while recovering from an injury this offseason

Well, you know, it’s kind of wild because, you know, new staff. So we’re going to cut him loose and go play. And we’re starting from ground zero. We kind of know who it is and what they do, but we’re going to let him go play and we’ll take the shots off him when he needs to. But he still needs to play and get better. There’s some things he can still improve upon and the consistency of things.

So to say, well, you played a lot of ball, almost 1,000 yards, we’re going to shut you down. We’re not doing that. We’re going to play him. But we’ll pick our spots with him, of course. And while we still try to get those other guys the reps that they need. But Jordan will get what he needs. But he’s done a great job leading. He’s done a great job of leading so far. And just yesterday, he was in the meeting room, I walked by a room and he’s in there with a with a new walk-on, a freshman, that is just kind of teaching the offense. He had a couple hours and said, come on in here. And so I kind of just sat and listened and let him teach it. And I think when your players can teach it, then you’re hitting at a pretty high rate. And he’s doing a good job with that.

On keeping lines of communication open with players who enter the portal and what the relationship is like while they’re in it

Yeah, so again, transparency. I’ll use Bryson, for instance. I kind of helped get him into the portal, quite frankly, just full transparency. I kind of helped push him into the portal because he’s a really good football player. And we knew that if Justice and Jordan came back, he’s only got two years left. You might need to go and find a place.

So I was very active in trying to help find him a place, which we had numerous places. I won’t go into those schools, but there were numerous Power Five schools that wanted his services. But he never really wanted to leave. He always wanted to be here. He’s a Michigan kid and loves it here. I’ve got a phenomenal relationship, as I do with his mom. So he never did want to leave. So the conversations were, well, if both of them come back, we’re going to move you. If only one comes back, we’re going to bring you back.

And when Justice made the decision to leave, it was literally within 10 minutes, I called him and said, hey, let’s bring you back. Well, he happened to be in Iowa. He just visited Iowa State, and he was on his way to Georgia. And I said, well, we can’t let you get on that plane. You know, you got to fly home. And he was like, him and his mom, she’s on FaceTime because I was in Arizona, actually. And she was like, absolutely, we’re good. We’re coming home. And so that’s kind of how it went down.

But just having open conversations. I knew the whole time what he was doing. He was very open to say, okay, I’m going here on this day, on this time. I’ll call you every day. At this time of day, three times, we talked like three times a day. So just open conversation. And I think if you have that, there’s not a whole lot that can’t be solved. And you may not always get your way, but at least you can walk away and say, well, everybody’s on the same page. And we know, at least we know what everybody’s thinking. So that’s kind of how he went down.

On what Michigan is getting in Savion Hiter

Yeah, I think you’re getting an exceptionally explosive, like off-the-charts, explosive athlete. Powerful kid when he moves. You watch him just in some drill work or doing conditioning, he’ll make a cut and change direction. It’s impressive. Now, with that being said, I don’t want to get too far off the ledge here, because I don’t want to start putting expectations on this young guy that all of a sudden, if they’re not met immediately, he’s thinking a certain way about himself. And so there’s a fine line there.

There’s a fine line of letting him go and pushing him. But not giving all of it to him and say, OK, we’re just going to piecemeal this thing through. Because he doesn’t have to be ready to play today. We don’t play for five months or whatever it is, six months. So he doesn’t need to be game-ready today. But we’re just going to keep moving him forward in a very methodical fashion. But I think he’s got a chance to be a special player. Time will tell him. But up to this point, just watching him move and interact and do things in the way he learns, he’s got a good football IQ.

And so he retains information very, very well, which is good. As you know, that learning curve you’re talking about, he retains information. Here’s what I love about him the most. He’s not a typical wide-eyed freshman. I mean, he comes in, and he’s kind of like an alpha right now. And he wants to compete at a high level. If something’s not right, he’ll go back and do it again without you having to say, oh, go do it. Like, no, that wasn’t right. I’m going to do it again. So he’s got some of that about him, which I really like because, like I said, he’s an alpha male now.

On the nervousness with Hiter’s status once the portal window opening with a coaching change

He never blinked. Mom, Dad, Adam McCann, obviously Savon, his brother, sister, grandmother, they never blinked. And believe me, I was waiting for him to blink, right? I was waiting for him to blink both eyes twice. I mean, when I say daily conversation, I’m talking multiple, multiple times a day. I remember whenever it hit the phone, if they were calling me, I was like, oh, my God, here it comes. You know, and I’d definitely see their number pop up.

But it was always highly supportive of the staff. It was highly supportive of me. Like, listen, Coach, are you going to be there? Yes, I’m planning on being there. Okay, well, if you’re there, we’re there. And so they never, ever flinched, which just, again, just talks about that family and how that family is structured and how they go about their business. And I think that’s one of the things that made them really special. But you knew they were special beforehand, but they just solidified it even more with the transition of staff. They never flinched. And, yeah, so I’m indebted and grateful for that. And the respect that they had for me, and wanting to be here. And so, yeah, it was impressive for that kid.

On his impressions of Kyle Whittingham and the coaching staff

Pro’s pro. He’s a pro’s pro. There’s not a lot of BS. This is what it is. Here’s what we’re doing. Here’s what we’re doing. And here’s the direction we want to be in. And here’s the process of doing that. And, again, there’s not a lot of gray area, right? This is what it is, which I like. And that’s been very good. The staff’s awesome.

You know, for me, it’s kind of wild when a new staff comes in. I’ve been a part of those transitions before in 32 years of coaching. And if you’re one of the lone holdovers, you kind of look like you kind of got leprosy a little bit. But these guys, they’ve been phenomenal. Like, hey, what do you think? What about this? And they’ve had a highly, highly, highly productive offense where they’re coming from. And so even when I’m trying to give some input, I say, yeah, well, what about this? They’re like, well, yeah, that makes sense. Or, no, we’ve done it this way, but is there a better way? And so they’ve been very, very receptive. They’re just ball coaches, right? We just want to get better. And they’ve been great and really good staff. I’m very impressed.

On his thoughts on Jason Beck’s scheme and how it tailors to his players

Yeah, it’s wild because the way they call it, I’ve never seen it. I’m like, wait a minute, what are you doing here, right? But the more I’ve studied it in constant conversation with the staff, I love it. The way it pieces together, I think it’s very user-friendly to learn, especially that it allows young players to get up and play fast. I think it’s a dynamic offense because we’ve got enough playmakers here that you can put guys in spots and match up issues, and it’s very easily adjusted where multiple guys are going to touch the ball and have the ability to touch the ball. I think, Bryce Underwood, I think with his skill set. So I think this leads all the different weapons that we have, we can use them, and they’re at our disposal in a lot of different ways, just how creative can we be in order to get those guys open in space. So it’s going to be fun.

On areas he wants to improve as a coach

We’ve got to get stuck in our ways, right? It’s kind of like that old dog and don’t want to do new tricks. And I want to still continue to learn and grow, and how do we develop these players, and maybe it’s new drills. Maybe it’s different techniques than we’ve done in the past that are better. And if someone can show me what those are, my gosh, I’d love that. And I think sometimes when you get to certain levels of coaching at certain schools, who’s critiquing you, right?

And I don’t mean the fans. I’m not talking about the fans because we get critiqued all the time. But who’s challenging you and critiquing you on things? And so I’m always, you know, trying to find who is that. And, you know, I’ve got some like Eric Bieniemy’s of the world and Eric Studisville, those guys are in the NFL.

And I counsel with a lot of other coaches in our profession. I think there’s some, look at Curtis Luper down in Missouri. There’s some really good football coaches. You know, Mike G. down at Alabama. You know, you’ve got Samples out at Oregon. I mean, there’s so many good coaches and good running back coaches. And, you know, there’s some guys might say that it’s all about them and they’re the best ever. But there’s some really good coaches around that we can counsel with and learn from. And so I try to talk to those guys the best I can and just continue to learn and grow. But at the end of the day, I ask my players a lot. I ask them a lot about how can I help serve you better. And the answer is not allowed to be you’re good. Coach, you’re good. That’s not the answer. Tell me how I can help you better. Because, again, say what you will, but we’re still in very much the customer service business. These players are our customers. We’ve got to serve them. And so I want to know, I want to hear from them. How can I better serve you?

And those questions come out a lot in our room. And, again, open conversations. You’re not hurting anyone’s feelings. Just put it out there. And if I can be better, they need to tell me, because I dang sure am going to tell them when they can be better. So I need the same feedback as well. And, you know, hopefully they respect that. They haven’t told me otherwise, but hopefully they respect that. And, again, not just the running backs, but our whole locker room. We’ve got such really neat guys. And when you start talking recruiting, the best recruiters we have are our players and their families. But I think it’s important that we get in that locker room and we get to know all players across the board and not just your position group. But really, how can I better serve these players, plural, to the best of my abilities and the staff? You know, like I said, I’m the lone holdover, so how can I best serve the staff and Coach Witt and just make Michigan back to where we want it all to be?