Everything Michigan WR Jamie Ffrench said during his spring media availability

On comparing Michigan’s offense with Texas

I’ll say this offense, it’s not really much different. We run a lot of concepts that’s the same, just different verbiage and stuff like that. So this offense is pretty much the same. Also, with it being the pass more, it’s just a lot of run schemes and stuff are different, stuff like that, and pass blocking stuff is different, I’ll say.

On being eager to show what he can do on the field

Man, I think about that all the time, man, just working hard and just showing everybody what I’ve been doing that whole year. And just keeping my head down, staying humble and just getting ready to grind, man, that’s pretty much it.

On how he would describe himself as a receiver

Very explosive, I’m very at the line. I can get off the releases at the line, that’s my game right there, and I can make the catches downfield. And after the catch, I’m more of like a YAC type of guy, yards after the catch. I wanna make the explosive stuff after the catch.

On discipline being the same at Texas

I’ll say it’s kind of a different thing at Texas. At Texas, it’s not really different. You gotta go to class everywhere you go, pretty much. But I’ll say they’re just more strict about it. They’re more making sure and stuff like that. And that’s pretty much it, but it’s kind of the same thing. You gotta go to class, yeah.

On being on time for meetings and lifta

Yeah, no doubt. You gotta just be a pro. That’s what we wanna be. That’s what they’re teaching us to be, so I feel like why not live by it?

On his involvement in the quick game on offense

Man, we wanna go fast. If we wanna move the ball, we wanna get down the field. So I feel like that, with me, that helps me getting down the field, stopping very fast, stuff like that will help. We wanna go fast. We’re a very explosive offense, so I feel like we should waste no time when we get on the field, when we come out going, yeah.

On whether the offense is running a lot of tempo right now

Yeah, we’re moving, yeah. You gotta be up to pace. You gotta know what’s going on, cuz if not, you’ll be left behind, yeah.

On receivers not named Andrew Marsh standing out

Man, J.J. Buchanan, man, that stands out for himself. He’s a very, very good guy off the field as well. A lot of guys in that receiver room, the freshman, Salesi Moa, he’s a great guy as well on the field. We have a lot of great, talented guys in that room. Kendrick Bell, I could go on for days and name these guys. We have another freshman as well, Travis. These guys are learning. They came in ready to play. Jaylen Pile, I could keep going on and on, yeah.

On what impresses him with Kendrick Bell

Man, the leadership. I’ll say the leadership on and off the field. He wants to do everything right, and he’s gonna do it right. And just learning on his way, he’s been here. So those guys, just like Marsh and Kendrick, I’ve just been a sponge to those guys, cuz they’ve been here, they know how it is, stuff like that.

On whether he plans to watch the basketball team

Man, so I’m just now catching up with this Michigan basketball stuff. So I see we have a great team, I’m very supportive of it. So yeah, I’m excited, hopefully they get this win. I’m excited, I’m pumped, so we can be some natty champs, man. Hopefully on the football side too.

On his experience at Michigan so far

Man, I’m actually loving it, man. They’ve always been treating me well, other than the snow. But other than that, man, I’m loving it, man. It’s nice out here.

On his thoughts on the receiver room as a whole

Man, I love them guys already. I’ve only been here for like three months, so just getting to know those guys, the brotherhood we live by, and the standard we’re trying to build here in Michigan, it’s great with the new staff as well. This is what I’m looking for, getting to the portal.

On why he decided to come to Michigan

Man, just simply better opportunities, man. I love my guys at Texas. I know opportunities at Texas was great too, but I feel like here at Michigan is a better opportunity with me knowing Marsh and Bryce as well. Just, I feel like the move over is just everything I was looking for.

On whether he’s seen an emphasis on the passing game

Man, I was just talking with Kendrick about that. Man, that’s the big plus, man. They’re actually passing the ball. This staff is looking to get the ball out, man, and get more targets to the receiver. So I feel like that’s a big plus to us as well, man.

On how big of an influence Marsh and Underwood were to get him to Ann Arbor

Man, they were a big influence on me. I knew those guys in the recruitment process, always going to camp 7-on-7, Drew was like my best friend in the recruitment process. So just rekindling the flame of how I see it and just getting to work and handling the business on the big stage.

On whether he considered Michigan during his original recruitment process

Yeah, most definitely. Coach Bellamy, he was recruiting me, I actually took a visit here in 2022. I was a sophomore in high school. I actually liked it. It was in the summertime, so it was actually nice too, so. That’s what I’m gonna do. Yeah, yeah, so it was nice, man. I just remember those, the snippet of the facility and stuff, it was nice.

On where he sees himself fitting in on the field

Man, I hope the coaches see me in a great role, be able to go out there and put my best foot forward, and be able to contribute to the team, get some wins. That’s why I came here, and just really just help this program win. That’s pretty much it, yeah.

On what he’s seen from Marsh in spring

Man, that guy’s crazy. He’s explosive. He can make catches that I’ve never seen before. I look up to him as well, him being here. Even as all the way down to the food spots, what do you have for him? So stuff like that, man. He’s a great friend as well, look out for me as well.

On the differences in Arch Manning and Underwood

Man, two great quarterbacks. I see a lot of stuff is similar to those guys, throwing patterns, stuff like that, athleticism. Those guys are very similar in ways that on the game field, and also in practice, in how they approach the game.

On how both quarterbacks have handled the buzz

I think they handled it great. They don’t really listen to that stuff. You’re with them, hanging out, they’re just like us, really cool, calm, collected guys down to the earth. They don’t really listen to that stuff. They wanna just ball, that’s pretty much it, yeah.

On what he learned from Texas that he is bringing to U-M

Man, my time at Texas definitely taught me a lot of stuff like how to approach the game, learning from those older guys like Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley, Parker Livingstone, those guys just taught me a lot of ways on how to study the game, different depths and stuff, how to use that route, just stuff like that.