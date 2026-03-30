Everything Michigan WR JJ Buchanan said during his spring media availability

On his unique situation being a new guy but familiar with the scheme

Yeah, very, very unique situation, for sure. I just take it upon myself to give a little bit of what I know about the offense to the players. To Bryce, to ‘Drew, you know, the main contributors, Jordan Marshall, all those guys. Just use my knowledge to allow this transition on offense to be as smooth as possible.

On how he’s seen the offense take to the new offensive scheme

Yeah, man, I think we have all the potential in the world. I think this can be a really special team. We got all the guys, we got the scheme, and Coach Beck, got the new head coach in Coach Whitt. I have all the belief in this team and I believe that Michigan will be, we will be at the top again at the end of the season.

On why he followed Kyle Whittingham to Ann Arbor

Man, I just think that, just the belief that not only him, but the entire coaching staff instilled in me, and from when I first got to college, I just think it’s special. I think you don’t find that at a lot of places and I just think that it was something that I couldn’t give up. When they left, weighing my options, I just felt that going to the transfer portal was the best decision for me, and following them, ended up just following my heart, and I just feel like this is where God called me to be.

On his process of ending up at receiver during his time at Utah

I originally committed to Utah as a safety, which is kind of crazy. Coach Freddie (Whittingham) really, really liked me, and I moved to tight end. Week two, around week two of the season, I think it was before or after the Wyoming game, they switched me to receiver and I was with Coach Simon for the rest of the season. Never publicly announced, never publicly switched, but yeah, I’ve been a receiver since about week two of last season, and yeah, a lot more receiver work this year, for sure.

On what he’s seen from Andrew Marsh and what he knew about Bryce Underwood before coming to Michigan

Yeah, Andrew Marsh, man, he’s a heck of a player. He’s going to be a dude for sure. In a couple of years he’ll be in the league, 100%. I love playing beside him. I feel like we complement each other really well.

Bryce, obviously, I’ve heard a lot about him. We’re in the same recruiting cycle, best quarterback, best recruit in the country. Everything you need in a quarterback, charisma, build, arm, he has everything you need. I think that with this new system, with this new belief that we’ve instilled in him, I think that he will take a huge leap this year.

On what prompted the move to receiver after originally committing as a defensive player

To the receiver? I just think that what I was doing, I wasn’t really in line anyway, and you know, I don’t really have the build of an in-line blocking tight end. So I just think that what I was doing and contributing to the offense, I would learn more in the receiver room. So I just think that Coach Whitt just thought it would be more beneficial for me to be in the receiver room and learn more about what my role in the offense would be.

On what he was able to do as a true freshman last season

Like I said, I think it’s a lot of belief that specifically Coach Simon instilled in me from early on. I just think that with that, along with my confidence, just getting more catches, getting more reps in game, I just think that the belief system was the biggest part of that.

On whether he has anyone he compares his game to like a Colston Loveland

There’s definitely similarities, but at the end of the day, I want to be my own player, 100%. There’s definitely stuff I take from different players. I like a lot of how Mike Evans plays. I think we have similar intangibles, but I like watching him a lot. There’s a couple other players, but at the end of the day, I want to be my own player. I’ll take tips and tricks here from a couple other players, but yeah, I just want to be JJ Buchanan at the end of the day.

On going up against Smith Snowden and practice and what Michigan is getting in John Henry Daley

Smith is the ideal nickel that everyone wants on their team. He’s one of the best corners I’ve ever went against when we’re on the outside. But yeah, me and him, we go back and forth. I love competing, love going against him. I think that we’re going to get a lot of production out of him this year, 100%, no doubt. And John Henry on the other side, I mean, he would have led the nation in sacks if he didn’t get hurt. I mean, he had three and a half, two and a half TFLs, and like six snaps in the Kansas State game. So he’ll be one of the best pass rushers in the country, without a doubt.

On whether Daley was giving Utah’s OL trouble in practice

Yeah, no, yeah. I mean, practice is more laid back than the games, obviously, you know, you’re trying to keep everyone healthy. But yeah, I mean, when he wants to get to the quarterback, he’ll get to the quarterback.

On what is appealing about Jason Beck’s scheme

Man, just the way that first of all, the system he uses, the signaling, I think it’s very player-friendly. I did hand signals in high school, so something that I was accustomed to. And I feel like they make it super simple. You don’t think a lot, a lot of options, a lot of different things you can do within a certain play. So I just, I really like how I could be outside, I could be inside, I could be in line from time to time. But I just think the diversity that his offense is able to use is just very appealing to me.

On how the wide receiver room fits together

I think everyone will find a role, kind of hard to say right now. You know, only a few practices in, but there’s no doubt in my mind that we will be a great receiver room, and yeah, we’ll see come whatever date we play first, I don’t even know, so.