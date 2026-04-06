Everything Michigan WR Kendrick Bell said during his spring media availability

On Bryce Underwood and the offense

He’s just going out there and playing free. So I tell the guys in the receiver room all the time, go out there and have fun, play fast. And in this offense, you get to really do that instead of just really thinking strategically to really do that. You get to really go out there and be a kid, have fun, play fun.

On whether he thinks this offense is conducive for good passing play

I mean, it’s spring ball. It’s the first time we’re doing this offense, so, like, really, we just really just play. What Coach Simon said, like, put the ball down, let’s just play. We’re not out there scheming things. We’re just literally just going out there playing football. So I don’t know. We’ll get deeper into that in the season, I think. But I will say the offense is a lot more explosive, I believe.

On why he thinks the offense is more explosive

Just being able to throw the ball downfield in different ways. I mean, we’re still going to run the ball. We’re still going to put our hands on people in the perimeter blocking. But just the options we have to throw the ball is a lot better than it was, I believe, last year.

On what has helped him step up his game in spring

Honestly, I play that to last year, DMac (Donaven McCulley). He really helped me a lot because he was a quarterback as well. So him giving me the ins and outs of how to transition into a receiver, and then being more of a leader, I think that helped a lot. And then me being able to step up and to be one of the older guys in the room and to be a leader has been more of a challenge. But I will say having a clean slate with the new coaches and stuff helps a lot.

On Jason Beck as an OC

Yeah, it’s kind of funny. So really just going out there, doing your job, doing it the way you’re supposed to do it. We call this thing called, like, a circle of trust. And it’s funny you say that we have to be in that circle to play, I guess. So, like, it’s weird. So just having a bunch of the options, like I told—I don’t know your name. I told him, like, having the options to throw the ball, run the ball, and different schemes to get people open. So I think Coach Beck brings a lot of pluses to this offense.

On how he’s involved in the quick game of the offense

I’m going to go back to what I said earlier. It’s still spring ball. First time we’ve been playing in this offense, so we’re just really trying to see what everybody else can do. So, I mean, I think as we get into fall camp and then, like, you know, all that other stuff, I think we’ll be able to really get—you’ll be able to really see that.

On Tommy Carr’s play in spring and strides made from Underwood

Tommy, yeah. I love Tommy. He’s really taking a lot of strides just from week one to, what, I think week three. I think we’re in week three or week four now. I can’t remember, but we’re in week three, yeah. Yeah, Tommy’s been taking a lot of strides, just taking the coaching and seeing his mistakes, and he’d go out there and then take some mistakes and make them into pluses. It’s been going really well. And then Bryce, Bryce is Bryce. You know, he has the it factor. He can go out there and make dang near any throw you want him to make because he has the confidence to do that, and he has the ability to do that.

On his impressions of Savion Hiter

Savion’s good. He’s going to be really good. Just from the first three weeks I get to see him play football, he plays at one speed, and that’s fast. He’s strong, and he’s violent, so that makes everything really good for the offense.

On the confidence his acrobatic touchdown against Texas gave him

I mean, you could say it gave me some confidence, but I feel like I’m a pretty athletic guy coming from a track and basketball household, so I don’t really think that was very much like different for me, you know, but I mean it 100% does give me a boost into this season just for knowing that I’ve made plays, I can make plays.

On whether he’d ask Dusty May to be on the basketball team

Man, if he needs me, I’ll go out there and play some defense and dunk some basketballs. That’s all I’ll help him with. I don’t know if I can go out there and shoot, though. That’s probably a goal.

On whether the team is feeding off basketball and hockey success

Yeah, it was nice. I was just out there Saturday. I was just in Indiana Saturday watching them play. I mean, Arizona’s probably one of the best teams in the country, and we beat them by, we were up 30 at one point, so I don’t know.

On receivers who have impressed him during spring

Marsh. Marsh has taken a lot more strides. He’s been really good at making explosive plays. JJ’s been making plays. Jamie’s been making plays. Salesi’s been making plays. Honestly, that whole receiver room, we got a whole bunch of playmakers in there. I don’t want to leave anybody out, but I think the entire receiver room has been making plays.

On how he would describe Jamie Ffrench as a receiver

Quick. He’s fast. You better run fast because he’ll be able to take the top off. That’s what I think about Jamie.

On whether he thinks Ffrench is faster than him

No, I don’t think he’s faster than me. No, he’s faster than me. I give it to him. No, he’s faster than me.

On whether the offense or defense has the edge in practice

I think it’s been a lot of Michigan practice. There’s days defenses will win. There will be days the offense will win. I really think this year is going to be very special just because we have a lot of guys that are able to do what they are supposed to do. So, like, there ain’t no really edge. You know what I’m saying? Like, it’s really, you know, iron sharp as iron. So, like, we’re all making each other better.

On any defensive players he’s seen take a next step

Man, Suge. Suge, he’s taking it — he’s a whole nother level this year. Suge’s been doing really well. Chris Bracey’s been doing really well. Troy’s been hooping as well. And Cam Brandt, that whole tray. And it’s just going to be better once we get Rod back. So, it’s going to be exciting.

On this group of coaches comparing to the Jim Harbaugh daysd

You’re trying to say, like, the Jim Harbaugh era or something like that? Yeah, you can say that. Yeah, a lot more accountability. You know, you can’t get away with certain things. But I will say it is nice to have. It’s kind of like a breath of fresh air with this new staff, I’ll say.

On why it’s been a breath of fresh air

I ain’t going to go into detail, but I will say it’s nice to have this coach. Coach Witt and all of them here.

On how the team has been responding to discipline

I think it’s good because it’s not only making you just a better football player, but it’s making you a good human, you know, a good person. Really, you know what they say, the Michigan way. Go to class, get the degree, do all this, and then get to capitalize on the field as well.

On whether he had his doubts about returning to Michigan

No, I had some doubt. I didn’t go to a lot of you guys. Yeah, I had some doubt, but I’m glad I stood out, came back, and wore the Maize & Blue.

On Ronnie Bell helping him deciding to stay or not

Oh, I mean, yeah, I sat there and talked to my parents, you know, prayed to God about it. So they helped just as much, you know, you’d think they would help, you know, do what’s best for you, and I think it was all best for me to stay, and I’m glad I did.

On his expectations of the offense

Yeah, I think we’re going to play fast, hard and physical, and hopefully we score a lot of touchdowns. I think we’ll score a lot of touchdowns.