Everything new Michigan DC Jay Hill said on the latest In the Trenches podcast

On his time in Ann Arbor

Well, Ann Arbor has been awesome. I love the university. It’s been fun to get to know the players. We’re so excited about just the future of what we think Michigan football will be. It has been cold. People say you’re used to the cold being in Utah, but it’s been cold.

On his experiences as an offensive assistant

Well, I think it was the best thing for my career. I got to coach receivers one year as a graduate assistant. I got to coach tight ends. I got to coach running backs. I got to see how they game plan on offense, which was huge in my career of just learning pass protections and learning run schemes. And then I already felt like I had a pretty good understanding of pass concepts. But, you know, just being on the offensive side of the ball and how we taught it, I thought was huge for me being a defensive coordinator now and just understanding how they break us down.

On what he’s taken away from his experience as head coach at Weber State

Well, I don’t think there’s anything that replaces just that head coaching experience and knowing what’s on your shoulders and how you got to try to get everything to run. I think it’s made me a way better assistant coach just knowing, as the head guy, I got this guy and he takes care of business, and his guys are always on it, and I don’t have to worry about him because of this, this, and this. I think it’s made me a better assistant coach so that I can take care of my business and handle things so the head coach doesn’t have to worry about it.

On what he learned from Kalani Sitake and his experience at BYU

Well, Kalani is a phenomenal person. He’s a people person. Everybody loves him. He does a great job of motivating because the players know he cares about them, and so, as a consequence, he can push them because they know he cares. He was great to the assistants. Anyway, bottom line, it was like working for one of my really good friends. I think he’s great. He knows the X’s and O’s and, obviously, he’s had a ton of success.

On whether it was difficult going from head coach to defensive coordinator

It is very. That’s very tough, especially where I was a head coach for nine years and you get into your own systems of, this is how I want it to look, this is how I want to have it happen, and if it’s not going that way, you just tweak and change it how you want, but when you’re not the head coach, it’s not always that easy to make those tweaks and changes, but like I say, it was good for me to be a head coach and then go back to being an assistant and just kind of looking from different lenses on what those things look like.

On whether he’d like to be a head coach again

Well, I don’t know. I mean, I would love to be a head coach again, but I think right now in coaching, you’d better be where your feet are, and you’d better be planning. So right now it’s all coordinating at Michigan and just making this a championship contender every year and doing the best job I can for Coach Whittingham because obviously that’s my role right now, but yeah, I missed some things about being head coach. Would love to have that opportunity again someday.

On the difficulty of the decision of picking up his roots in Utah and moving to Michigan

Well, the decision to come to Michigan was not hard at all. Coach Whit called me and said, hey, I think I have this opportunity. What do you think? I said, coach, I’m in because it’s Michigan, and I believe that we can win national championships here. I believe we can win consistent Big Ten championships here. With the way Coach Whit coaches, his discipline and toughness, I just think it’s a perfect match for Michigan. Moving your family and doing some of those things, that’s the hard side of this job, but a lot of times you put yourself in a great situation and you figure out the other stuff after.

On who Kyle Whittingham is as a person and what he’s like as a coach

I’m one of the few guys in the coaching profession that has the perspective of, I actually got to play for Coach Whitt. He was the defensive coordinator when I was playing, and then I got to be a graduate assistant under him, and then I got to see him as a head coach as he grew into the role. I have more respect for Coach Whitt than any coach in the game, just because he’s phenomenal with X’s and O’s. He’s extremely disciplined and extremely intelligent. When you sit down with him, you’re like, man, this guy is brilliant. That’s what I always saw in him and why I stayed with him for so long, and why I was willing to come back with him, because I just see special in Coach Whitt. He’s a coach of all coaches.

On how long it took him to see Whittingham as a coach to a boss

Well, it is different when you go from player to now he’s your boss, so it is different. I think the discipline and the structure and all that, just as a coach, for him, you got to be even more on it. And then I had the unique perspective to be away from him for nine years, or, well, I guess nine years as a head coach and then three more at BYU. So, I was not with Coach Whit for 12 years, and that’s where we had more of a fun, like, hey, this is a buddy type relationship where we’d go golfing or go skiing or something like that, because you rarely do that when you’re working together as much. So, I’ve got to see him in a lot of different lights, that is pretty special.

On how he has seen Whittingham grow as head coach

Well, like I say, X’s and O’s-wise, I think he’s as good as any coach there is, and he’s one of those guys that never stops learning. He wants to know what the offense is doing. He’s extremely smart with special teams. He wants to know all the techniques from all the position groups. So, I’ve seen him grow up in that aspect. I would say just understanding of, you know, it’s never perfect. Although we’re striving for perfection, it never is. And so, how do you overcome those things? I think he’s really grown there.

On how he describes his offensive philosophy

Attacking. And that means so many different things. Like, first and foremost, you got to stop the run. But we want to stop the run by being in different spots that the offense doesn’t know where we’re at. I don’t want O-linemen teeing off on our D-linemen. We’re going to play straight up sometimes. We’re going to stunt. We’re going to blitz. And we want to attack weaknesses of players. We want to attack weaknesses in scheme. But I don’t want quarterbacks sitting back in the pocket knowing where we’re at. I don’t want them run checking and getting their best runs always to where we’re weak. I just don’t believe in that. I think we need to make it hard on the offenses for what we’re doing schematically and what we’re doing with our personnel.

On how long it takes to learn his personnel on defense

Well, I think if we had to go play next week, we could come up with something. Ideally, you don’t have to do that ever. But I think it will only get better and better. My understanding of who they are as players and what I can put on their shoulders is going to grow. We’ll for sure be ready come fall. But I think this is something that you need to see through winter conditioning. You need to see them through spring ball. You need to see them through the summer and then fall camp to really have an idea of where I can push them and the positions I can put them in to be successful.

On how long defensive install takes and goals for spring practices

Well, I would say we run the most complicated scheme in the country. We have more calls. We do more things with fronts and coverages. So this is not something that they just pick up in a day. We’re going to need all spring. We’re going to need all summer. We’re going to need all fall camp to have us ready to go for the first game. And by then, we’ll be ready to go.

On the transition to coming to Michigan in the current climate of CFB

Well, so that was the first time I had seen it that crazy. When I first got to Michigan, and I think a lot of it was we were going through a head coaching transition. The transfer portal was open. And so you’re trying to retain your own guys. You’re trying to fill holes that you don’t even know if there are holes yet. You’re trying to get to know your roster on who the players are that you can win with, and who are the players that are currently here that maybe you can’t win with. And so you’re trying to build a championship-caliber roster. But all the while, you’re recruiting. You’re retaining your own guys. You’re trying to get the lay of the land. For three or four weeks, it was crazy there.

On what he believes he’s inherited on defense

Well, so I believe we have two of the best defensive tackles in college football right now. Enow Etta, Trey Pierce, those guys can play. And I think they’ve been very well-coached. Cam Brandt, really, really good defensive end. Dom Nichols. So there’s some guys in the front I’m excited about. I see young talent in the linebacking group, and not a lot of experience. So I’m excited to see how that group continues to grow. And then I think we’re going to be good in the secondary. We need to get some guys back, like Rod Moore helps us drastically. We need Shug to play. What I see in him in runs and conditioning right now, I think that guy could be elite, elite. And Zeke Berry, obviously, having those two corners back is a big deal. So I think there’s a lot of really good pieces. We need to build depth, and we need to continue to get our philosophies ingrained.

On his experiences in Michigan Stadium

Well, it happened twice. So we played here in 2001, my first year as a coach. And I just thought the experience was amazing. We lost, unfortunately, in a, I think it was 10-7, just a grinder. But the environment was amazing. The way the fans were, just, they were cordial, but intense. I thought they showed great knowledge of the game. I was very impressed. And then to come back in 2008 and win here, I just, my respect for the University of Michigan was just off the charts.