Everything new Michigan DL coach Larry Black said on the In the Trenches podcast

On being hired at Michigan

Yeah, it’s exciting, man. This is a very, very, very special place. This is like, every day I’m waking up, like, yeah, I’m at Michigan. Like, let’s go. So it’s a huge, huge opportunity. I’m excited to get rolling, man.

Yeah, being from Cincinnati, I was actually talking to Coach Coombs about this the other day, being we’re both Cincinnati guys. It was just always the team down South and Michigan. That’s what you see growing up in the Midwest. When I was coming out of high school, I only had one Big 10 offer, and that was to IU. I had West Virginia, then I had the hometown Bearcats. And I was like, I want to get away from home, but it was just something about the Big 10.

I was like, yeah, I’m going to IU. And then that’s kind of how the love for Big 10 started. But it’s exciting, man. You know, you get trapped down in SEC country for a little bit, but it’s good to be back up in Big 10 country. It’s exciting.

On whether he ever thought Indiana would compete for national championships

Man, you know, it was crazy when I was there. So I was recruited by Coach Hebner, rest in peace, legendary Coach Hebner. Coach Lynch came in, then Kevin Wilson took over. You could kind of see the program trending up, man. But just to see where is that now? No, it’s been crazy to see it, man.

And they’ve done a hell of a job just laying the groundwork and doing it, man. So, the alumni in me, I’m excited to see those guys do that. But now it’s like, let’s work now, though. Like, I’m excited to be going against those guys.

On whether he’s ever coached against Indiana

Never, never, never. This would be first year versus the Hoosiers. So it’s going to be good. National champs. Yeah, let’s do it. Hey, I want to dig into it, man. Yeah, hell yeah, yeah. It’s going to be great, man, because, you know, just looking at they come here and, you know, they got to come get adjusted in a big house and we got to be ready to roll. So I’m excited, man. It’s going to be, you know, what are we doing to affect that offense and like how are we resetting the line of scrimmage?

And like, let’s go get after their ass. Like, I’m excited. It’s going to be fun. So it’s going to be a good matchup, but that’s going to be one when you look at that schedule and you kind of see those certain ones, that’s one that’s definitely for sure marked.

On the biggest difference as a player in the Big Ten and coaching in the SEC

Well, I mean, when you look at both conferences, man, I think you always look at the trenches, O-line, D-line. And when you look at the fronts, and you look at the battle, man, like I always tell my guys, it’s literally a fight every play. I just think when you look at it, man, these are the conferences now where it’s an all-out assault every time on the D-line.

And like, you got to have the mindset. So being down in the SEC for the past four years, just freaking building that callus and going from there. One big thing that I found out about the SEC is like, it’s a little more prettier on the perimeter where, you know, Big Ten, man, it’s still latching.

I experienced it in a bowl game. We play Iowa in a bowl game. And in the SEC, it’s a little bloody, but you’re going to get your outlets at times when it’s Big Ten, it’s hey, hey, what’s up? You’re going to take on this double team, and you’d better be ready to get to your technique. You’re going to play this baseball act. You better be ready to spill this ball. It’s on you. So that’s it. But both are high-level. Like you better be ready to roll. It’s gritty, it’s gritty.

On whether the U-M job was one he seeked out or was he approached

It went both ways. So kind of how it works, was at Toledo for a long time. Before Toledo, I went to Carthus College outside of Chicago in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Toledo as a graduate assistant, Notre Dame as a graduate assistant. Back to Toledo as the D-line coach under Jason Candle for three years. Vandy under Coach Lea for the past four years.

So everything’s going really well. You guys seen how we did at Vandy the past couple of years, everything’s rolling and, it’s like, okay. And then, like you said, it happens. I remember it was a Thursday, my wife, my mother-in-law, and the kids, and I got a text. It’s my buddy, Ryan Phillis, the strength coach at BYU. Really close with Coach Hill.

Next thing you know, Coach Hill called me and I’m like, yo, it was, for me, especially, I know a lot of people probably know this, my brother played at Michigan too. So Jabril playing here and then my family connection. It was just one for me when, you know, once I started talking with Coach Hill and I started to feel the connection and, you start talking to Coach Witt and you’re just like, okay, this is that. And then, like I said, man, this is Michigan and this is a place where a lot of people want to be. And for me to say no to the D-line job at Michigan, you know what I’m saying? Like, that’s unheard of.

So, being here is a blessing. It works both ways, as you work and you grow in the coaching career, you work to build to these opportunities and to finally see it come to me, man, it’s a blessing. And it’s something that I will never take for granted and it’s something that’s so exciting. Like I said, I’m waking up every day eager to attack and just like, it’s like, yo, I’m in Michigan. So it’s pretty cool from that standpoint. But it’s crazy how it works, it happens fast, man. It happens fast, it’s a quick process and you gotta be ready to roll, man.

On what his brother said about taking the job

Oh, he calls me every 30 minutes. What’s going on? Yeah, yeah, what’s the latest? What are you doing to beat the Buckeyes today? He is on me crazy. So he’s on me daily. So he’s probably my toughest—he’s like, what are you guys doing? What are we doing to beat the Buckeyes? So everything, it’s been good, man. He had a great career here.

He was under Rich Rod and Coach Brady Hoke. So he’s excited where the program’s going and how everything’s been rolling. But it was a no brainer for him and my parents. They for sure pushed, they told me get up here right now and get it done.

On what to expect from a Larry Black-coached DL

We’re gonna try and be as high-level as possible. I always teach our guys this, what we’re looking to do, we’re looking to create space versus the run. So playing with triple extension, locking things out, playing with leverage, and resetting, and really preaching to those guys that we could control those A gaps and those B gaps, we’re gonna be one of the best D-lines in the country.

Playing hard, I always tell my guys, like how high level can we be? So when it comes to the run, creating space, and then when it comes to the pass, how are we closing space in the pocket, closing distance on those O-linemen, and really getting to our moves and causing havoc and just being very detailed. We wanna be the best run defense in the country, and we wanna be top against rush sacks, pressures, and hurries, we want it all. So I’m gonna bring it every day. That’s my job as their coach. How am I coaching up their technique so they could play as fast as they humanly can and high energy.

And I tell my guys this every day, call me out on a day when you don’t feel like I have that and I’m not bringing it, let me know, but it’s gonna be hard. And I’ve been doing that with my players since I was at Carthage. And it’s just like, pick a day. I challenge them, pick a day where I don’t have that. And that’s what I hold them to. So it’s exciting, man, but I’m excited.

Like, I just hope when you guys watch our front and you know, working with coach Powell has been great, just, and coach Hill, like when you guys watch our front, I hope you guys feel like, man, these guys are angry, but they’re freaking playing with technique and we’re freaking building a run wall and we’re closing space versus the pass. That’s what I want you guys to see.

On the keys of learning the new system and learning new players

Yes, I think the big thing, well, the cool thing that I had the spring break in between. So I got a lot of time to study the playbook. Coach Hill has been doing a really good job of getting me caught up with the scheme and progressing from there. With the players, man, that’s just something, I got to connect, I got to spend the extra time. I don’t have my family here yet. So, you know, a lot of my time, I’m here, I’m here.

Whether it’s film with the guys, out to eat with the guys, texting, calling, like you got to really, that’s on you as a coach. You’ve got to build that relationship with the guys, and our life as coaches, you’re going to sacrifice some time, and that’s part of the process. So just making sure I’m putting in the extra time to stay ahead and get ahead. But Coach Hill has done a phenomenal job bringing the coaches along and allowing us to learn and grow in the system, and also bringing some stuff that, you know, we have, I have done in the past too. So that’s the exciting part about it. But you know, a big thing, just sacrificing the time and understand what’s important right now. Right now, what’s important is how do I grow and make this the best spring ball for the guys in my room right now where we’re taking steps to get better every day?

On what he wants to see from his players once spring practices are over

I want those guys to stack really good days. And what I’m looking for is like, as we stack days throughout the spring and we look up, one week is done. That’s a great week. We stack another good week. That’s done. Then you look up, you have a great two months.

That’s where we’re going to get better at. You know, I hope when we look up at the end of spring, we felt like we became very, very dominant with our hands. We’re getting our steps in the ground. We’re playing with a base. You know what I mean? Like we’re resetting the line of scrimmage and then we’re doing a good job executing in our rush lanes and, you know, causing havoc, affecting the passer.

That’s what I hope to look up. And then just, you know, from our whole defensive structure, guys knowing where they fit in within the defense and being able to execute the calls at a high level, like it’s freaking like Western Michigan’s here. You know what I mean? Like that’s what I’m looking forward to. And that’s the exciting part about it.

On his initial impressions of the DL

I love the group, man. You know, working with Trey, those guys that, you know, experience. Jonah. I got guys who have been here and they’re growing up in a program, Ted Hammond, Travis Moten, David, and Bob, like those are guys who, I’m excited, man. These guys, you know, when you get a new coach that you, it’s like, all right, new shot, I’m all for that.

And you got the experienced guys with Trey, and now it’s trying to build with those guys and keep those guys continuing to get better as well with Jonah coming over from Utah. Those guys, you know, I like my position group. And it’s a lot we got to build and get better at, but those guys are willing to work and learn. And like, we’re going to keep building calluses and like, I’m excited about them, very excited.

On where he gets his energy from

Man, you know what? It started when, one, with my parents, just how they raised me. But I think like, when you look at our life, like I get to coach football every day. It’s the best job in the world. Like I get to compete every day, whether it’s recruiting, I’m competing. Whether it’s coaching, I’m competing.

I get to affect and build up young people. Like, it’d be a damn shame if I’m not bringing that, bringing that passion for my guys. Like, that’s, that’s the big thing. So like, how, how, how dare, how selfish of me to show up to work and come in some Mopi. It’s the same thing I tell my players. Like, you’re in, you’re in Michigan. You got three to four years to go do this. Like, let’s go. Like, what are you, you’re every day, you can’t waste a day. And that’s just how I am in life. Like, I can’t let a day slip by where I’m not on some high care, high-level stuff. And that’s where we got to go.

On his brother helping with the energy

Exactly. That’s, that’s, that’s the other reason. He’ll call me, you know, he gonna call me. What’s going on? He’s probably gonna listen to this as soon as you post it. Hey man, what are you talking about? You know, but that’s, that’s the other thing. Gotta, gotta do it. And like I said, man, we’re in Michigan. And like, this is it. This is the spot, and we’ve got to freaking go do it.