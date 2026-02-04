Everything new Michigan OC Jason Beck said on the In the Trenches podcast

On his initial impressions of being in Ann Arbor

Well, appreciate that. Great to be here. You know, not much. It’s pretty much consisted of a hotel room and the facility here, and it’s either really early or really late, so it’s dark on the drive in between, and that’s about all I’ve seen. Had a couple recruiting dinners when we first got here. The food was great at the places we went, but that’s about all I’ve seen so far.

On the insanity of the weeks after taking the OC job

Yeah, it was really busy with the emphasis being on retaining all the players that were on the team and meeting with those and resolving any issues, questions, getting to know them to be able to retain the guys in the program, and then to address the needs we had in the transfer portal. So, those first couple of weeks up until the admissions deadline closed, it was just kind of a whirlwind. But man, you’re just busy getting after it, and you know, it just kind of flies by. It’s like the longest day that just flies by really fast, you know?

On the transition of moving his family to Utah

So, for the family, they’ve been just back in Salt Lake City. We’re kind of figuring out the timeline of when they’ll move out here. But yeah, we’ll just kind of go at it that way until things settle down, find a place to live, and make the transition from there.

Been through it a few times, done it a different ways at different times, and just, you know, take care of the housing thing, and then move the family when they’re ready to come out with the school and sports and all the activities.

On having an accomplished athlete as a wife helping knowing the difficulties of coaching demands

Yeah, absolutely. You know, we met as players, you know, she was a soccer player and had a lot better career as a player than I did as a football player. But she knows what it means to be a part of a team and a program, and committed and driven. And I knew that was important as we got married, but you know, you’re kind of young and figuring everything out. And obviously, it’s been a great blessing because, yeah, she’s just been amazing with this whole process and journey. And she loves and supports the team and the players. And she’s every bit as invested in it, you know, as I am and everybody else around the program.

Yeah, so my daughter does play soccer pretty competitively. She does a few other sports. She’s doing basketball right now, and she’s done different other school sports. The boys have done soccer for years. They’ve done the flag football for years. They are now working hard to get mom to let them play tackle football. So that’s their goal. That’s their objective: they’re ready to play tackle. A lot of their friends were playing this past year, so they now want to do that. And we’ll see where they kind of choose to do and which route they go. But that’s the current battle. They’re fighting it out to be able to play tackle football.

On his initial impressions of the offense he inherited

What’s really stood out to me about these kids is they love football. They’re high achievers. They’re driven. They’re focused. When you meet with them, they’re very impressive. So you can tell they come from great families.

They come from great schools and programs that have helped them develop really successful habits to be in the position they’re at, to be at a great university, playing football at the highest level, but also academically being so successful. So, really impressive kids, really driven, and have a passion for football. You can tell they want to work and they want to achieve.

On what he sees from Bryce Underwood on film

So when I watch the film, man, he’s a big, athletic, impressive player. Has a big arm and has a nice, like just presence about him. And to play at this level as a freshman, a true freshman, is really hard. That is really challenging for anybody. And so, like you said, year one to year two, and I should say first year starting for a guy to second year starting, guys take a jump. Just from the experience, just from being through the ups and downs, the game slowing down, just the improvement they make, you make a jump.

Your first year as a starter to year two. Now, not many kids are starting as a freshman. And so that even kind of adds to it a little more to be able to come in and play as a freshman is really challenging. But there’s no doubt he’ll take a jump year two having all that experience under his belt and the things he’s learned.

On what he wants the quarterbacks to accomplish with the time leading up to spring and through spring practices

When you watch, and I’ll say this just on any quarterback, when you’re watching film, you can kind of see what a quarterback’s thinking by how they’re moving, what their feet look like in the pocket. And so it’s the mental part of the position that is such a key for the quarterback to have them dialed into what they’re thinking, what they’re reading, what they’re reacting to, because as they have a high level understanding of that and feel comfortable, then they just, they look at ease playing the position. If they’re kind of racing and uncertain, then it looks that way with their feet.

They’re just fast to get out of the pocket or to take off running or they’re kind of all over the place with their feet. And so with any quarterback, it starts with what are they thinking, processing, understanding, and being able to do that at a high level. And so just the amount of reps you want to invest in a quarterback to get them ready to play so everything just looks more smooth, more calm. And then when things aren’t there, okay, take off, go make a play, and kind of play from there. But the mental side of it’s the focus.

On what to expect from Brayden Fowler-Nicoloso

It’s so important to address the depth of the room because you’re just one play away from that next guy going in, and how important that position is to your success as a team. And so to have somebody that’s had a lot of experience was really important because you got to invest a lot of your reps into getting Bryce ready. And you need to also be developing these other guys who may not be able to get as many reps. And so they have to have that experience to be able to learn, pick it up, and be ready if their number’s called.

On what Colin Hurley brings to the program

Yeah, you know, I’ve never heard of that before, being 16 years old and in college. Yeah, I mean, it’s bizarre. Yeah, kind of wild. But yeah, we needed depth, competition. And so Colin brings that to the room along with a couple other freshmen and young players to be able to throw in there, develop, compete, and see what comes out. You can never predict when guys come in and you give them opportunities. Some guys will rise and take off and surprise you. So you just want to fill the room with depth and competition and allow guys to have a chance and see where they go.

On the keys of installing a new offense and getting the most out of spring practices

Yeah, that’s, like you said, we want to install kind of a base of what we’re going to do, what we’ve had success with, what’s been good for us. But we’re very much driven by the personnel. And so we’ll adapt the offense to the people we have and what they do well. So we’ll be versatile that way. So, you know, personnel, will we be more 12, more 11, more 10? That will totally be driven by the players in the program, and who gives you the best chance to score points, to win games.

But a lot of it’s driven by the quarterback. What does the quarterback do well? And we want to build the offense to his strengths and his talents. And so that can look different based off who the quarterback is and what they do well. After that, we want to look at the O-line. What can the O-line do? Because there’s no sense in doing stuff if the O-line can’t block it up at a high level. So we look at what the O-line can do. And then after that, it’s all the skill guys we’re putting out there with them.

And so it’s molding the offense to that. So at first, it’s kind of put in the base stuff, evaluate, see who’s emerging, see what guys are doing really well, and then start building the offense towards those strengths and those capabilities.

On his offensive style and what he ultimately wants his offense to look like

You have to be able to run the ball and be physical and attack, be able to attack teams that way. So having said that, now you also want to be able to throw it and be balanced, be dynamic, really attack teams. And so that thing will ebb and flow. I’ve been a part of, like, we really throw the ball at a high level. And then, like this last year, we’re running it at a real high level and just throwing it efficiently enough. And so that will kind of play out as the players and the personnel kind of show what they’re capable of and how we build this thing.

But there’s no doubt it’s always going to start with being physical, be able to run the ball, because anytime you can outrush the other team, you’ve got a great chance to win the game. Now, you’ve got to be balanced enough and dynamic enough doing both, but you’ve got to be physical and be able to run the ball.

We played a couple Big 10 teams this past year with UCLA. It’s hard to even think of them as Big 10, but it is now. You’re still getting used to that. And then we played Nebraska in the bowl game. But then over the years, playing different Big 10 teams, it’s usually pretty big and physical, especially up front. A lot of the other things are kind of similar, but the size and the physicality and the trenches is something that’s a little more unique to the Big 10 than the Big 12 and the ACC. And so, yeah, I know there’s that style of football up front, especially, like you said earlier, when the weather’s bad and you kind of got to lean on those things and count on those guys to dictate the game.

On how much he’s heard about the rivalries with Michigan State and Ohio State

I have, you know, I’ve had so little, I guess, interaction with just general things in the community that, yeah, I haven’t got a great taste one way or another. Obviously, other than, man, everywhere you walk in the building, you just see it. You know, how big that is and how important those are. And you always know that’s such a critical thing to the fans and the program is how you play against your rival and how big that game is. So as we look on the wall right here, you see the signs everywhere. So it definitely is pretty obvious how big it is.

On whether he’s coached at the Big House before or played against Michigan

I actually have. I was at BYU, and we came and played at Michigan. So, you know, this was a long time ago, so I can barely remember any of it. But I do remember just the defense was smothering. You know, playing against that defense was tough to get first downs. And it was not a fun experience being on the BYU side of it. So now it’s great to be on the other side of that where, man, what a great, you know, yeah, great place to be and stadium to be in. And I’m really looking forward to it.