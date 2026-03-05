Everything new Michigan OL coach Jim Harding said on In the Trenches

On whether he’s been to his old high school coaching roots in Troy since being back in the Midwest

I have not. I didn’t realize how busy I would be right off the jump, and so I’ve actually not gone down there. I have gone down to Toledo to see my family I think one time in these eight weeks, and so I’ve been pretty busy, but really, really thankful for the opportunity.

On his reaction to Kyle Whittingham offering him a job at Michigan

It’s just really unique how the whole thing went down. I don’t want to speak for him, but I would assume that he thought, hey, he’s ready to be done, and then a situation like this opens up. He did make mention after he had announced he was going to step down that this might be an opportunity out here, and of course, I was extremely excited. I said I would be 100 percent in, and then just kind of Coach Whitt’s pretty private, and so I tried to figure out a lot of stuff just like everybody else, what was actually going on behind the scenes, and then we obviously had our bowl game in Vegas, and so I wanted to make sure we finished the right way there, which thankfully, took care of business. But yeah, if you would have told me a year ago at this time that Kyle Whittingham would be the head coach at the University of Michigan, I would not have believed you, that’s for sure.

On being able to coach closer to home

Yeah, it’s certainly full circle, especially when first meeting people here in the building and things like that, they assumed all of us were coming from Utah, but then when I say, well, actually this is home, my parents live an hour from here, my wife’s family lives anywhere between 20 and 40 minutes from here, depending on which family member, it certainly is a great opportunity. We have two boys, 15 and 13, they’ve basically grown up in Salt Lake City, so for them to come back, my oldest will be a sophomore next year, youngest eighth grade, but to come back and be around family, it’s really hard to put into words, but really lucky and thankful for the chance to have the family back around, the rest of our family.

On telling his family about the Michigan job

Well, living away from family for so long, we’ve definitely learned that it’s the four of us, my wife and the two boys and I, and we kind of navigated this the last 15 years, this profession, which is really crazy. Been really lucky to be in one spot for the last 12 years, and so they’ve never really experienced it, but it’s funny you say that about your kids. My eighth grader, going to be eighth grader, he could care less. He’s just very carefree. Older one is much more analytical, and so he’s a hockey player, so his first response was, oh, awesome. The hockey’s a lot better in Michigan.

Combine that with the fact, having cousins and things like that close, although we’re moving across country, they’re going to be surrounded by people they know, so it’s probably a little bit easier than maybe moving somewhere else.

On his son watching the gold medal game

Absolutely, and then having all four of them be from the state of Michigan. Yeah, I mean, I think just like most people, I was glued to the television Sunday morning and watched every second of it, and it was a great, great deal, and then certainly for people in Michigan to have the last four guys on the ice be all from here is another level of sense of pride.

On whether being a high school coach gives him a unique perspective

I think just being removed from high school for so long, I think the recruiting has changed so much, but I will say that having been in the high school coach’s shoes, I’m probably a little bit more old school in the fact that I want to include the high school coach. Even though many of these kids now have agents and all that sort of stuff, I still think it’s important to involve the high school coach, talk to them about the kid’s character, what’s a kid’s work ethic like and things like that. And so I think I do that just because I was in their shoes.

We had a kid, we had one, we were not a powerhouse at Troy Athens, you know, the football program, but we did have one kid end up going and playing at Iowa. And, you know, when coaches were coming through at that time, I always appreciated the college coach that would set up the meeting, make sure that I had, you know, my free period because I taught math. And I always valued that, and so I try to do that now, being on the other end.

On how the job at Wyoming happened

Yeah, so Dave Christensen was the connection. He was my offensive line coach at the University of Toledo, and we went out. He was still at Missouri in the 2009 season, and we went out to Mizzou. That’s where I met my wife. She was a GA in the athletic training room, and I was a GA for football. But we kept in contact with Coach Christensen, and so we had an idea that this might happen, and he basically said, hey, look, if this happens, I would like you to come.

And so when I got the phone call, you know, Meredith and I, we were prepared for it. I still remember getting the phone call thinking, okay, that sounded good back when we talked about it in the fall, but now we’re going to be moving to Laramie, Wyoming. Like, where is this? And so that was a little bit more of a hard sell for my wife than probably what it is for my kids moving this way. But it worked out well, and glad we did. It was a great five years, and yeah, it was a good opportunity.

On what it’s like working for Kyle Whittingham

Yeah, and this is what I always say because, when I first got to Utah, there was a reputation that his reputation, at least outsiders would say, oh, man, he’s really hard to work for, and, you know, he’s tough on the coaches. And I always took it as I actually appreciated that because if he did have a problem with something I was doing, whether that was recruiting or how I ran an individual drill, because you’ll see him out of practice, he literally will just kind of walk around. And I still to this day, he has like a little white piece of paper and a pen, and if he’s writing something down when he’s standing by yours, you’re waiting.

Like in the back of my mind, I’m like, what the hell is he writing down? It may not even be anything that he’s looking at at the drill, but what, 12 years later, I still get a little bit nerved up. I’m like, golly, what’s he look like? So, but I’ve always appreciated the fact that if he did have something wrong or had an issue or had a question about why you were doing something, he will go straight to you man to man, not in a demeaning way, but he wants to know and he wants to have answers. So if you’re BSing an answer, like, hey, I’m doing it because of it, he’ll see right through that. And so I’ve always respected the fact that I knew exactly where I stood with coach my entire time.

And truthfully, there were rough patches through the 12 years. And if you have thin skin and you take everything personal, then yeah, you probably would think, you know, he’s a jerk and all that sort of stuff. But I always looked at it as this guy’s the guy that’s in charge. He’s the one that has to answer to every, you know, media question, athletic directors, et cetera, that he wants it done a certain way. And it’s my job as the assistant coach to do the way he wants. And, you know, there’s plenty.

It’s not lost on me that there’s plenty of people that would love to be a college football coach. And so you’re going to be held to a high standard. And if you don’t like it, there’s plenty of people that would be willing to take your job. But he’s demanding, but he’s fair and, again, honest, and you know exactly where you stand. So that’s what I’ve always appreciated about him.

On selling the program and the staff to players who entered the portal

Yeah, that’s a great question. So it was really unique because the university had not started school yet when we got hired. And so, you know, everything kind of went down on January 1st.

I got a list sent to me by, honestly, I can’t even remember who, hey, here’s your offense line, you need to reach out to them. There’s a lot of uncertainty. They’ve gone through a lot of all that. And it was chaotic. And I don’t shy away from saying this at all. Like, Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague go into the portal, okay?

I didn’t know at the time, but I was told, hey, these guys played a lot for us last year. We need them back. And so to their credit, they explored another option. But both, well, Jake’s dad came up, and then Andrew’s parents came up, and they sat down and met with me. And the vision I sold was I asked them to take a leap of faith. You know, they had just met me.

I can sit and say, hey, here’s what we did at these places. But they still have to trust or at least get a sense of comfort level. And I appreciated the fact that those two families came up and gave me an opportunity to sit down with them and kind of sell that vision of, hey, look, you’re going to have to trust me because we just met each other, but I promise you everything I’m telling you in these meetings, you’re going to see and more by my actions because they were just merely words at that time. And those two kids, again, I’m sure they had consultation with their family, decided to come back out of the portal. And I’d like to say, you know, through eight weeks, I think they feel they themselves made the right decision as well. But it really was a lot of phone calls, a lot of trying to sell this.

My belief is one of the strong points of this program is the development piece. They’re obviously high-level players, but I think there’s things that they can work on. And that was really interesting. They wanted to be told what they did wrong or what they needed to improve on, which I, again, Blake Frazier was another one of those groups, never went in the portal, but also a kid that asked me, hey, coach, can you watch my film? What are things that you see that I need to work on? Which to me I took as, man, these guys want to be great.

They’re not interested in just being told what they’re really good at. They want kind of a new perspective of what they feel or what I felt based on the film. Here are some things that we would work on once we’re working together. And I pulled up some of the tackles for Andrew and Blake, some of the tackles I had at Utah. Here are some things that these guys did. Here’s what I’m talking about.

And so it was really, honestly, as that portal, as it stayed open all the way until, like, the 16th, I was guarding my phone and just waiting for, like, you know, to defend any bad news. But, again, I think it’s important to say, I mean, I do appreciate Jake’s and Andrew’s family coming up as well to say, okay, what’s Harding all about? Like, let me get a feel for this guy. And, like I said, hopefully, and I think they’re happy with their decision to come back.

On the initial impressions of his offensive line group pre-spring practices

High care factor, smart, intelligent, ask good questions in the meetings. Want to, almost to a fault, like they always want to do extra drill work and things like that. It’s like sometimes you need to give your body a rest. And I’d rather have kids like that than dragging them to try to get extra work. But I’ve been really impressed with the group. You know, the things that you can’t measure right now is our physicality, you know, our toughness, things like that.

I’m confident that it won’t be an issue, but that’s kind of the next step is once we get pads on, you know, who are kind of the alpha dogs in the room that are going to kind of set the tone for the unit and then obviously the offense. But really pleased with what I’ve seen so far.

On what installation of the offense looks like from an offensive line standpoint

Yeah, so the way Coach Beck runs it, everything’s on the table in day one of practice. So we’ll get a script with, if you count red zone, we’ll get a script with probably 60 or so plays and any play can be called. It’s really unique, and I’ve never done it this way, but Coach Beck will actually call it as he does in the game.

There are no scripts. And so we’ll just move the ball down the field, and if it’s a third play and it’s third and three, well, he’s going to call a third and three call. And so you really have to have the kids prepared for all 60 of those. And then the next day there’ll be another, you know, maybe different formations and things like that. Once we get the concepts down in the O-line room for the run game, now it’s just a matter of dressing up different things. So there’s not as much, but it’s a lot of stuff early on because every run scheme we have could be called on that first day. Every pass protection we have could be called on that first day. So it’s a front-loaded installation.

On the importance of comoraderie amongst the offensive linemen

Yeah, and that’s probably one thing that I neglected a little bit early on because it was, hey, we’ve got to get everybody, you know, who is the offensive line in 2026? So there is that two-week window when the portal was open. Then it was, all right, we need to get you up to speed from terminology standpoint. Here’s what the play is. And so we actually started this week, and I’m going to have each kid go up, and even though they know each other, I don’t know them all that well. And just tell whatever you want about yourself for three to five minutes.

We went out to dinner a couple weeks now just to see them outside of the facility, and we’ll continue to do things like that. And I actually got the suggestion, so last week, just to try to, you know, as much as I critique those guys, I think it’s important to get feedback for me as well. So I asked Blake, Andrew, and Jake, hey, give me some pros and cons of what you like through seven weeks of how I run meetings, individual, et cetera. And, you know, all three of them touched upon the importance of making sure that we do things outside of the facility, you know, kind of just talk about life and things like that in the meeting. Still get work done, but it kind of reminded me that I need to make sure that we do that camaraderie piece as well. And, again, we’ll keep building on that, but that’s a good point that I probably could have done a little bit earlier, but I just started it this week. A lot of moving parts. Yeah.

On the goals he has for spring practice

I’d like to establish the starting five where you feel good that when you go into fall camp, those are the guys that are working together immediately from day one. Now we do have a couple guys out that may factor into that, you know, starting five, but we had typically traveled 11. So you’re looking for those top five. We do play 6 o-linemen quite a bit, and so we call that guy the rhino. You’re looking for one or two of those guys. Depth at the center position, the only guy that’s snapped in a game so far has been Jake, so we’ve got to have some depth there.

But really just that mindset and that competitive fire, that’s got to be established in the spring. So, you know, there’s a fine line. You can’t do anything over the top against the defense because they’re your teammate, but you also want to hold your ground and you want to not back down to anything. And, you know, as you know, as a player, the defense alignment, they’ll keep, they’ll shove, they’ll push until you stick up for yourself or maybe hit a ball carrier in the back. They’ll do it again until you go over there and you remedy it as an offensive line. So that kind of mindset would be the other thing. But really try to establish the top five, get the rhino established, the center depth, and then just having that physicality, you know, nastiness of the offensive line, just kind of develop that. So those would be a couple things.

First love, so if I’m going to just go chronologically, I would say the Detroit Tigers. I grew up, I vaguely remember 1984. I would have been six then, but I remember going to my grandparents’ house and watching them on Pass Network or Pass whatever it is. Pass Sports. Pass Sports. And so yesterday I did the Get to Know Coach Harding like we were just talking about, and I told them there’s outside of my own team I’m coaching for, the only team I get emotionally invested on or with, I should say, is the Detroit Tigers.

And so just chronologically, I would say the Tigers, but I’m passionate about coaching offensive line. I think it’s the, and every coach will say their own, but I think it’s the most important position coach on the field. You’ve got the most guys, and like you were talking earlier, not only is it five guys individually, but it’s those five guys having to work together. How is that done? I think there’s a lot of things that go on on the offensive line that the average fan probably doesn’t understand, though. You’re shaking your head.

So you do haven’t played it at the highest level for a long time. And so, but, yeah, the Tigers absolutely fired up to get back here and be able to go to the games, and we took our boys a few years ago. They would have been younger when Miggie was playing, and I think I told you Miggie signed my youngest shirt and just jokingly put a Sharpie on the other kid’s, like on his cheek, just playing around. I’m excited to get back and watch them in person.

On Justin Verlander’s return to Detroit

It was like full circle. It’s like I came back to Detroit, and then here’s Verlander as well. So I remember, I mean, the dominance that he had of the no-hitters. Every start he had back when he was with Detroit was like must-see, kind of like with Scooble now. And it’s like you’ve got to find a way to watch when he’s pitching and just how competitive he is. But I think it’s an awesome deal that they brought him back.

I think it certainly with Valdez’s deal, the way that Scooble, obviously he’s getting paid and things like that, but it’s like they’re going all in. And it’ll be awesome if they do and get some October baseball. And depending on our schedule, I think there’s a bye week in October. If we can get down and watch some playoff baseball, it’ll be sweet.

On Spencer Fano

There’s certain characteristics that I wish you could find out when you’re recruiting a kid prior to getting your hands on them. And what I mean by that is I’ve had really three kids at my time at Utah where they are so competitive, so dialed into what they’re trying to get done. This is a kid that when we were recruiting talked about, I want to start as a freshman and I want to play three years and I want to be a first-round draft pick. I want to be the top lineman picked. And he’s telling me this when he’s 17 years old. And at first you’re like, all right, dude, okay, relax.

Yeah, but he did it. And he worked his tail off. He is such a great kid. He comes from a great family. I’m hoping, so we’re on spring break coming up. I think I’m going to drive down to Indianapolis tomorrow night and see both of these kids on Friday. But a great kid. He’s got a good football IQ. He’s tough, incredibly athletic, got good feet.

His only hang-up, from what I hear from the scouts, is something he can’t control is his arm length. But in terms of just the type of person he is, the type of kid he is, I have Garrett Bowles that’s a starter at the Broncos. Garrett, if he was listening to this, would get all upset. I think Spencer is as NFL ready as any of the linemen I’ve ever had at Utah.

On the importance of measurables with an offensive lineman

Yeah, so that’s a good question. I told the scouts this. In my opinion, the film speaks for itself. If you’re going to get hung up on a measurable, well then, in my opinion, you’re going to potentially miss out on what I feel would be a really good player. But because his arm length wasn’t maybe as long as Caleb’s, for example, rather than trying to strike the outside armpit with that outside hand, we would have to go on the bottom of the tricep and work our hand underneath. If you look at Spencer’s film, that’s what he did a lot of just because he was not able to get his hands, depending on the particular play, his hands inside immediately.

But he did a really nice job of working that technique where he might be a little bit wider with his punch, but that was intentional because he was just going to work back underneath that defender’s outside arm. Those are things we worked on. We were talking yesterday in the morning stuff. Every player, they’re not all built the exact same. You talk about, I haven’t been around the players a ton on the field. That’s what I’m most excited about in the spring is, okay, what does this kid look like?

What are we going to have to make some adjustments? There isn’t a blank, hey, you have to do this for every single guy. That was something we had to adjust for Spence just because he didn’t have as long of arms as some of the other tackles.

On Caleb Lomu

I think Caleb, again, really athletic, smart, long. He looks like the prototypical NFL tackle, great length. Again, if he was listening, he’d probably get upset, but I’m just being honest. I think he could be a little bit more physical, where Spencer, certainly the physical part of it, not an issue, but I thought Caleb has great footwork in the pass game. Again, that length. In the run game, always knew what to do, worked to be inside-out of his defender in the ball carrier.

Could be a little bit more dominant, but the bottom line, in my opinion, they both are first-round kids. You look at Spencer, I think Caleb, again, is more prepared than what Garrett Bowles was, and Garrett, I think, was the 21st or 23rd pick in the 17 draft. I think Caleb was more prepared than what Garrett was. Garrett struggled a little bit in the NFL initially in his career, but I think Caleb’s ready to go.