EXCLUSIVE: Records show conflicting accounts in NCAA investigation, Chris Partridge allegations

When Michigan fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge on Nov. 17, 2023, the decision came in the middle of the Wolverines’ national championship season and amid the NCAA’s investigation into the sign-stealing scheme involving former staffer Connor Stalions. Michigan announced at the time that Partridge had been dismissed for failing to cooperate with the school’s internal investigation. The move removed one of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s closest assistants just weeks before the College Football Playoff.