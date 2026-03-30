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EXCLUSIVE: Records show conflicting accounts in NCAA investigation, Chris Partridge allegations

71F2D47D-A8FB-4317-A6CB-CDB07466C09Aby: Trevor McCue22 minutes agoTrevorMcCue
NCAA Football: Michigan Spring Game
Apr 13, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines special teams coordinator Chris Partridge looks on during the spring football game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

When Michigan fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge on Nov. 17, 2023, the decision came in the middle of the Wolverines’ national championship season and amid the NCAA’s investigation into the sign-stealing scheme involving former staffer Connor Stalions. Michigan announced at the time that Partridge had been dismissed for failing to cooperate with the school’s internal investigation. The move removed one of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s closest assistants just weeks before the College Football Playoff.

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