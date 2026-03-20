Former Michigan LB Ernest Hausmann's message to the fans: 'I want to say I'm sorry'

Former Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann found his way back to Ann Arbor when, at times, since departing the program in November, it looked impossible.

While Hausmann’s departure from the program might be sudden on its face, it was the decision of someone fighting an unseen battle, one that Hausmann has now come face-to-face with publicly as he hopes to get back on the path that leads to the NFL.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated this week, Hausmann told his story of why he left the U-M program and informed the public of a very private diagnosis, as he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was going through an episode that led to his departure from the football program.

On Friday, Hausmann was back in Ann Arbor for the first time since he left and was able to participate in Pro Day with the program.

While things have changed slightly in Ann Arbor since he left, he knows one constant will always stay the same.

And that’s his love of the game of football.

“It’s different, you know, walking in the building with new staff, new people,” Hausmann told reporters. “But at the same time, though, I just know the game of football. It’s very fluid. Coaching staff just come in and come out. But you just know it’s part of the game. But at the same time, it’s the teammates that be on the field that’s playing. So those guys, a lot of the same faces, new faces too. But that’s the beauty of football.”

Hausmann told reporters on Friday that he had not communicated with his former coaches or teammates prior to his arrival, mostly to give himself time to gather his thoughts in preparation for his story being made public.

And while some aspects of his story remain private, including what went into the decision to leave the program and whether he has regrets looking back, he is vulnerable and open in other aspects, and that’s including NFL teams, as Hausmann said that he tells NFL teams everything that they need to know, the truth.

In a time when Hausmann was at his most vulnerable, he was still thinking of others in the process, including the U-M faithful.

His message to the fans and everyone associated with U-M football was heartfelt and sincere.

“First, I want to say I’m sorry,” Hausmann said. “Even though I can’t control a lot of the situations that I did, but to not be on the field for the whole team, the teammates, it broke my heart. And I know that I let a lot of people down.I let the fans down, the whole community down. But just know that I’m doing everything I can to make myself better each day.”

“I can’t share a whole lot about (the decision to leave) because that’s just myself, what I was going through at the time, dealing with. That’s just mine. I can’t control what I can’t control. I just know I’m just blessed to be sitting at my two feet right here.”