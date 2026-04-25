Houston Texas select Michigan TE Marlin Klein No. 59 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans are looking towards the future as the franchise has selected Michigan tight end Marlin Klein No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday.

Klein is the second Wolverine to be selected in the second round, joining defensive end Derrick Moore, who was selected by the Detroit Lions.

In what is seen as a developmental pick by the Texans, Klein showed why his athletic ability received rave reviews during his tenure in Ann Arbor with an impressive NFL Combine showing where he excelled in numerous measurables.

While he showed flashes in three seasons of play, an impressive season-opener in 2025 was the highlight of an injury-marred season, as he departed the program with a year of eligibility remaining. He finished his career with 364 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.