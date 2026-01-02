How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan Basketball vs. USC Trojans

Michigan is back on the hardwood after an extended break, coming off a successful trip to Las Vegas, as Big Ten play opens for the Wolverines as Rutgers comes to town for some weekend hoops action.

[Sign up for Maize & Blue Review for $1 and get PLUS access for 7 days!]

Below are all the details on how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Trojans on Friday.

What:

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) vs. No. 24 USC Trojans (12-1)

Where:

Crilser Arena

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Friday, January 2

7:00 PM ET

Watch:

Peacock

Stream:

Peacock

Listen:

Listen here.

Live Stats:

Link to live stats.