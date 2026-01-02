How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan Basketball vs. USC Trojans
Below are all the details on how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Trojans on Friday.
What:
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) vs. No. 24 USC Trojans (12-1)
Where:
Crilser Arena
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Friday, January 2
7:00 PM ET
Watch:
Peacock
Stream:
Listen:
Live Stats:
