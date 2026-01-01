Skip to main content
Michigan
Join Now

Inside Jay Hill’s Defense — and the Minter Similarities

71F2D47D-A8FB-4317-A6CB-CDB07466C09Aby: Trevor McCue1 hour agoTrevorMcCue
byu-football-jay-hill-broyles-award-nominee
KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham's decision at defensive coordinator is bold, but logical. Hiring Jay Hill, a successful defensive coordinator with whom he has strong connections, is the perfect way to begin his tenure at Michigan. But for Michigan, a program that saw different levels of defensive success under Mike Macdonald, Jesse Minter, and Wink Martindale, this is not a unit that needs a complete reboot. That's where things get interesting when you start to look at Hill's scheme and how it can fit with what Michigan has done well in the recent past.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Maize & Blue Review
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan Wolverines coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.