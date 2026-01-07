Jake Guarnera withdraws from portal, returning to Michigan

Michigan offensive lineman Jake Guarnera has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will return to Michigan, opting to continue his career in Ann Arbor after briefly exploring other options.

New head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff have been working to retain current Michigan players since taking over in the last week. Guarnera’s return signals renewed confidence in the new staff, including new offensive line coach Jim Harding.

Guarnera, and All-B1G selection last season, began fall camp as the backup center, but worked his way into the right guard position battle. Early in the season, Guarnera earned a start at right guard after injuries to other starters, and he never looked back. Arguably Michigan’s best offensive lineman last season, Guarnera could move to center for the Wolverines next season.