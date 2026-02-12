Jason Beck bringing personnel-based philosophy to Michigan's offense

One of the questions surrounding Michigan’s offense this season is how much improvement quarterback Bryce Underwood can make from his true freshman season to his second year with the program.

That improvement now rests on the shoulders of new faces in Ann Arbor who come equipped with a quarterback-friendly offense and are looking to tap into the potential Underwood has on offer.

Appearing on a recent episode of the In the Trenches podcast, new U-M offensive coordinator Jason Beck was asked about the offensive system he is bringing with him to Ann Arbor, in which a lot of what it could potentially look like for the Wolverines in 2026 will be predicated on the personnel, as he doesn’t want to force his system to work with incompatible pieces.

He will get a chance to set his plan in motion next month when spring practices begin.

“We want to install kind of a base of what we’re going to do, what we’ve had success with, what’s been good for us,” Beck said. “But we’re very much driven by the personnel. And so we’ll adapt the offense to the people we have and what they do well. So we’ll be versatile that way. So, you know, personnel, will we be more 12, more 11, more 10? That will totally be driven by the players in the program, and who gives you the best chance to score points, to win games.

“But a lot of it’s driven by the quarterback. What does the quarterback do well? And we want to build the offense to his strengths and his talents. And so that can look different based off who the quarterback is and what they do well. After that, we want to look at the O-line. What can the O-line do? Because there’s no sense in doing stuff if the O-line can’t block it up at a high level. So we look at what the O-line can do. And then after that, it’s all the skill guys we’re putting out there with them. And so it’s molding the offense to that. So at first, it’s kind of put in the base stuff, evaluate, see who’s emerging, see what guys are doing really well, and then start building the offense towards those strengths and those capabilities.”

There is a strong possibility that things could look very much the same in terms of overall philosophy when it comes to how the Wolverines have liked to win games in recent years.

As Beck proved last year with Utah, there is a way to be successful by prioritizing physicality and the run game, and that should not be any different at his latest stop.

“You have to be able to run the ball and be physical and attack, be able to attack teams that way,” Beck said. “So having said that, now you also want to be able to throw it and be balanced, be dynamic, really attack teams. And so that thing will ebb and flow. I’ve been a part of, like, we really throw the ball at a high level. And then, like this last year, we’re running it at a real high level and just throwing it efficiently enough. And so that will kind of play out as the players and the personnel kind of show what they’re capable of and how we build this thing.”

“But there’s no doubt it’s always going to start with being physical, be able to run the ball, because anytime you can outrush the other team, you’ve got a great chance to win the game. Now, you’ve got to be balanced enough and dynamic enough doing both, but you’ve got to be physical and be able to run the ball.”