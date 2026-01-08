Transfer Portal Profile: Utah EDGE John Henry Daley

Last week, star Utah edge rusher John Henry Daley announced that he would be entering the transfer portal ahead of his redshirt junior season. Immediately following the announcement, Michigan fans drew the connection between Daley and the Wolverines' coaching staff under Kyle Whittingham. Fast forward to yesterday evening, when the Maize & Blue Review's very own Josh Henschke broke the news that the 6-4, 225-pound Utah native was in Ann Arbor visiting campus following a trip to LSU earlier in the same day.