Transfer Portal Profile: Utah EDGE John Henry Daley

Screenshot 2025-06-30 at 12.42.23 pmby: Aidan Sen17 minutes agoaidansen123
NCAA Football: Utah at Wyoming
Sep 13, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) celebrates his sack in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last week, star Utah edge rusher John Henry Daley announced that he would be entering the transfer portal ahead of his redshirt junior season. Immediately following the announcement, Michigan fans drew the connection between Daley and the Wolverines' coaching staff under Kyle Whittingham. Fast forward to yesterday evening, when the Maize & Blue Review's very own Josh Henschke broke the news that the 6-4, 225-pound Utah native was in Ann Arbor visiting campus following a trip to LSU earlier in the same day.

