Jordan Marshall has every intention of seeing things through at Michigan: "I love this place"

There’s one player that Michigan fans won’t have to worry about when it comes to entering the transfer portal when it opens on January 2, and that’s running back Jordan Marshall, who has every intention of finishing what he started in Ann Arbor.

After meeting with new head coach Kyle Whittingham during a team meeting on Saturday, Marshall said that Whittingham ticked all the boxes for him with first impressions and is looking forward to sitting down with the new headman in the coming days to discuss what’s ahead.

As far as the immediate future and beyond, it doesn’t appear that there are any trepidations about his place in Ann Arbor, as he made one of the more public proclamations of where his head is at moving forward.

“We got to talk to him yesterday and good energy,” Marshall told reporters on Sunday. “He did what a coach is supposed to say, said the right things and brings intensity for sure. I really like that about him and definitely is somebody that the team, when I talked to guys, that they were like, this guy seems like he’s going to be good. But he’s supposed to be like that after the first impression.

“For me, I’m just going to keep getting to know him, keep getting to know his staff, and communicate with him. I want to be at Michigan, and if everything works out, I want to be here. I love this place, truly.”

There’s no denying that the past few weeks have been a tumultuous time for the players in the program. From facing down the barrel of another staffer-led scandal, to seeing their head coach suddenly be fired and then going through the unknowns of bowl preparation without a head coach, no one would blame the players for being distracted leading up to the Citrus Bowl.

Marshall was asked about whether it’s been challenging to focus on football in recent weeks, and his response was enlightening.

“I would say no, just because of how close we are as a family, as just players,” Marshall said. “We talk about always being a player-led team. And obviously, it sucks to have our leader go out. But I truly believe everything happens for a reason, and we’re going to get stronger from that moment. And it’s just bringing our players together to accomplish something greater than, honestly, that I can see. You truly get to see what type of guys you have in your program when things like that happen.

“And to be around Bryce and Marsh and Zack and all these amazing guys to help each other, that’s what football is about. And I’ve loved every single day, getting back to just being myself and playing football. And that’s what everybody does. When we step out there, like I said, you just go play. It’s the only game that you can’t let everything else affect it. And you only have a certain amount of time to play this game. So it’s truly a blessing, and just have fun.”