Kyle Whittingham making Bryce Underwood one of his first priorities upon arrival with Michigan

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham’s to-do list will feel like it’ll be endless in the coming days as he tries to build out his new program in Ann Arbor.

While he’ll have multiple priorities jockeying for position as the most important, he gave the public a look at one of the more important ones on his mind right now: player retention. Whittingham met with the team on Saturday as he arrived in Orlando and is set to meet with every current player and signee in the next few days as both sides try to learn more about one another.

During his introductory press conference on Sunday, one player in particular was mentioned as someone that Whittingham made a point of sitting down with.

And that’s quarterback Bryce Underwood.

“Excited to start meeting with these players,” Whittingham said. “I already met with one player. You can probably guess who that was: our quarterback, Bryce Underwood. That was a great conversation. Spent about 45 minutes with him this morning, but mostly evaluating, meeting individually with players on the phone to the recruiting class, making sure they get to know me and feel comfortable coming in.”

As the two learn more about each other, it appears there is mutual excitement about what either guy can do to help one another.

For Whittingham, he believes strongly that Underwood is the perfect fit for what he’d like to do offensively in Ann Arbor and he made sure to drive that point home publicly.

“I did a lot of listening,” Whittingham said of his meeting with Underwood. I” wanted to get feedback from him. I wanted to get to know him. Just everything from growing up, family, what’s important to him. And it was a great conversation. He’s a special young man, carries himself the right way. You gotta have a quarterback. Quarterback’s got to have that it factor, and Bryce has the it factor along with a ton of talent. Big, strong kid, 6’4, 225-plus pounds. His ceiling is very high. And the offense we’re going to bring in here, I think, is going to suit him to a tee. And I think he’s going to really, really excel and have a great experience here.”