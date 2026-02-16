M&BR Weekly: Recapping the week for Michigan Athletics (2/16 Edition)

It was a busy week for Michigan Athletics programs across the board, as multiple programs are starting to see their seasons get underway while others continue to show their winning ways in the process.

Here’s a look at how multiple programs fared last week.

Ice Hockey

Michigan had a two-game series against No. 6 Penn State over the weekend, where the Wolverines took five of six points.

Game One

Highlights:

Who: No. 6 Penn State

Where: Ann Arbor, MI

Result: 4-4 tie, Michigan wins shootout

Goals: Hughes, T.J. (2); Schifsky, Garrett (1); Barnett, Asher (1)

Story of the Game: TJ Hughes’ goal to put U-M in front 4-3 in the third period was not enough, as Penn State capitalized on a late power play with less than four minutes to play in the game to tie things up and send the game into overtime, where things would continue to remain deadlocked. Goalie Jack Ivankovich stopped all three of the Nittany Lions’ attempts on goal during the shootout as the Wolverines secured the extra point with a win.

Game Two

Highlights:

Who: No. 6 Penn State

Where: Ann Arbor, MI

Result: Michigan wins 6-3

Goals: Moldenhauer, Nick (2); McKinney, Cole (1); Perron, Jayden (1); Horcoff, Will (1); Valentini, Adam (1)

Story of the Game: The Wolverines were in full control of this one until the late stages of the game, with PSU scoring a power play goal with less than two minutes to play to get within two. Moments later, the Wolverines would respond with an empty-net goal to secure the 6-3 win.

Up Next:

Women’s Basketball

February 12

Highlights:

Who: Northwestern

Where: Ann Arbor, MI

Result: Michigan wins 80-58

Leading Scorer: Olivia Olson (21 points)

Story of the Game: Much like the men’s team, the women’s basketball program had to bounce back against Northwestern with a comeback of its own. Down by six at the half, the Wolverines utilized a 14-0 run in the third quarter and never looked back, securing the double-digit win.

February 15

Highlights:

Who:

Where:

Result:

Leading Scorer: Syla Swords (24 points)

Story of the Game: Unlike the previous match-up, the Wolverines didn’t need overtime to take care of the Spartans. With the Wolverines finding themselves in an early hole, the team came alive in the second quarter, capitalizing on a 12-0 run to erase the deficit and take control of the game as the Wolverines earn the season sweep over the Spartans.

Up Next: U-M returns to the court on February 22 as the team will travel to Iowa City to face Iowa. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST on FOX.

Softball

The U-M softball program was in Houston, Texas, last week to take part in the Houston-HCU Invitational and won four of five games.

February 13

Who: Pitt

Where: Houston, Texas

Result: Michigan wins 3-1

Winning Pitcher: Gabby Ellis (3-0)

February 13

Who: Houston Christian

Where: Houston, Texas

Result: Michigan wins 6-1

Winning Pitcher: Kat Myers (2-0)

February 13

Who: Houston Christian

Where: Houston, Texas

Result: Michigan wins 6-1

Winning Pitcher: Kat Myers (2-0)

February 14

Who: Incarnate Word

Where: Houston, Texas

Result: Michigan wins 20-2

Winning Pitcher: Grayson LaMarche (1-0)

February 14

Who: Houston

Where: Houston, Texas

Result: Michigan loses 10-9

Losing Pitcher: Grayson LaMarche (1-1)

February 15

Who: Lafayette

Where: Houston, Texas

Result: Michigan wins 9-0 (5 inn.)

Winning Pitcher: Erin Hoehn (2-1)

Up Next: The softball program has a five-game slate upcoming in the Sun Devil Classic in Tempe, Arizona, with the first game slated for February 20 against New Mexico State.

Baseball

The U-M baseball program started its season last week, playing in three of the five games in the College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona. The fourth game of the series is scheduled for February 16 against Oregon State.

February 13

Who: No. 12 Oregon State

Where: Surprise, Arizona

Result: Michigan wins 5-3

Winning Pitcher: Shane Brinham (1-0)

Save: Gavin DeVooght (1)

February 14

Who: Stanford

Where: Surprise, Arizona

Result: Michigan wins 7-6

Winning Pitcher: Cade Montgomery (2-0)

Save: Gavin DeVooght (2)

February 15

Who: No. 24 Arizona

Where: Surprise, Arizona

Result: Michigan wins 4-1

Winning Pitcher: Kurt Barr (1-0)

Save: Shane Brinham (1)

Up Next: U-M heads to Arlington, Texas, for three games to participate in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, with the program’s first game scheduled for February 20 against Florida State.