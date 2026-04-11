Michigan AD Warde Manuel confirms agreement on new deal with Dusty May

As it has been trending for weeks now, it appears that the Michigan basketball head coach, Dusty May, will be in Ann Arbor for the long haul in hopes of many other national championship celebrations.

U-M athletic director Warde Manuel spoke during the Wolverines’ championship celebration inside Crisler Center on Saturday and confirmed news many had expected for weeks: the two sides have agreed on a new deal for May to stay with the program for the foreseeable future.

“Dusty and I have already reached an agreement,” Manuel said during his speech. “And he will be the leader of this basketball team for many years to come.”

That statement, naturally, came with a raucous round of applause from the U-M faithful, and the team was celebrated on stage.

As his name was mentioned in the North Carolina search, May has been open about his desire to not leave Ann Arbor and was open about his desire to return once again on Saturday.

“I’m very grateful, and during the tournament, I just told Warde I’m not leaving,” May said. “And I probably ruined any leverage I could have had. It’s an honor to coach at this great institution, and I just look forward to what’s next.”

Sources told Maize & Blue Review, which first reported that talks between the two sides on a new deal have been underway for weeks, that there was optimism for a deal to get done, and the two sides wanted to get it finished as soon as possible.

That time is now.