Michigan adds commitment from Nebraska OL transfer Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres
Michigan has added to its offensive line room after a strong visit weekend for players heading into Ann Arbor from the transfer portal.
Nebraska freshman offensive lineman Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres took to social media on Monday to say that he has committed to the program, as he trades one Big Ten program for another.
During his lone season with the Huskers, Ka’aha’aina-Torres played in two games while preserving his redshirt, meaning he will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Ka’aha’aina-Torres sits 6-foot-3 and weighs 300 pounds and was rated as a three-star prospect according to Rivals Industry Ratings
It’ll be the second addition from Hawaii for the Wolverines, as offensive lineman signee Malakai Lee will enroll in the summer.
