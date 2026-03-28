Michigan advances to second Elite Eight in school history with big win over Louisville

The magic that is Michigan women’s basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico, as she rewrites the program’s history books, will continue for another week, as the Wolverines have advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.

U-M has yet to be challenged in three games so far during the tournament, as the Wolverines completed its third-straight double-digit blowout with a 71-52 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

The victory also ties the single-season record of wins in school history, and the team now sits alone in first place in single-season winning percentage in school history.

While the final score may be deceiving, U-M was in trouble from the start, opening the game by going over 6 minutes without scoring and quickly falling into an early deficit. Louisville held a lead as large as 11 points in the first half.

After suffering from turnover issues, U-M righted the ship and finished the half as it has in so many instances this season with an 18-2 run to take a 32-27 lead into halftime.

The Wolverines never looked back.

An 18-0 run in the third quarter pushed things further out of reach for the Cardinals, not even a fourth-quarter scoring drought from U-M could put the opposition back into the game as Barnes Arico’s team continues to dance through the tournament.

U-M’s dynamic duo of Olivia Olson and Syla Swords once again led the way, scoring 19 and 16 points, respectively.

The Wolverines will face the winner of one-seeded Texas and five-seeded Kentucky in hopes of reaching the Final Four in the first time in school history.