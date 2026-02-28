Michigan announces guard LJ Cason to miss remainder of 2025-26 season with ACL injury

Michigan’s 84-70 victory over Illinois, and subsequent clinching out of the outright Big Ten regular season championship, on Friday has now come with a cost.

U-M head coach Dusty May announced on Saturday that guard LJ Cason has suffered an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

The injury occurred in the first half of Friday’s game, causing Cason to depart the game and not return.

“First and foremost, our hearts hurt for L.J.,” May said in a statement. “You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen. However, if there’s anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it’s LJ. He’s resilient, he’s disciplined, and he has an incredible support system around him.”

Cason was enjoying a breakout season for the Wolverines, as he was a crucial piece off the bench for the program.

Averaging 8 points per game, he’s provided a shooting spark from beyond the arc, doubling his output from three. Scoring 33 three-pointers this season compared to 15 the year prior.

“This isn’t how I wanted my season to end, but I trust God’s plan, and I’ll attack rehab the same way I approach everything — with focus and determination,” Cason said in a statement. “We’ve got many goals as a team, and I’ll be locked in supporting my brothers every step of the way.”