Michigan announces hire of Tyler Stockton as safeties coach

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham continues to round out his coaching staff in Ann Arbor, as Tyler Stockton is the latest addition to the program that the university has announced.

U-M formally announced on Monday that Stockton will head to Ann Arbor to coach safeties. He joins the program after spending two seasons with Boise State, where he was co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Stockton heads to Ann Arbor with extensive coaching experience, including eight years as a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator.

He’s also been nominated for the Broyles Award three times in his coaching career, an award given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Before his time with the Broncos, Stockton was with Ball State from 2019 to 2023, where he was initially hired as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach before adding assistant head coach to his title in 2022. He also had stops with Western Illinois and UConn, where he got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant in 2014.