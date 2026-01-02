Michigan announces Jason Beck, Jay Hill as coordinators for Kyle Whittingham

Kyle Whittingham’s staff at Michigan is starting to take shape, as the football program formally announced the additions of Jason Beck and Jay Hill as offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively, on Friday.

Beck is following Whittingham to Ann Arbor after spending the 2025 season with Utah as offensive coordinator, who led a high-powered and explosive offense with the Utes, which finished second in the country in rushing yards per game with 266.3 yards.

“Jason Beck is an exceptional leader with a proven track record as a developer of quarterbacks and a creative play caller,” Whittingham said in a statement. “He’s an innovative coach, constantly finding ways to challenge defenses through an efficient, balanced attack—whether on the ground or through the air. We’re looking forward to seeing Jason and our offensive staff mentor and inspire the young men who represent our team. We are thrilled to welcome Jason and his family to the Michigan Football family.”

Beck’s coaching background has consisted of working with the quarterbacks, as he was quarterbacks coach for Virginia and Syracuse before taking over offensive coordinator duties with the Orange in 2023.

Beck spent one season with New Mexico as offensive coordinator in 2024 before joining the Utah program.

“It is an honor to join Coach Whittingham at the University of Michigan,” Beck said in a statement. “I am eager to work with this exceptional offensive staff as we work together to build, develop, and support our student-athletes. My family and I are excited about this opportunity to become part of the Michigan community and the Wolverine family. Go Blue!”

Hill joins the U-M program after spending the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator with BYU as the Cougars were in the conversation for one of the defensive teams in the country, ranking highly in a number of key statistics during the 2025 season.

“Jay Hill is a great leader and one of the sharpest defensive minds in the game,” Whittingham said in a statement. “His competitive nature and commitment to excellence will help us forge a disciplined, tough defense that prides itself on physicality. Jay has the ability to consistently put players in the best position to succeed and make plays. We’re excited to welcome Jay and his family to Ann Arbor, and we are confident they’ll be a tremendous addition to our Michigan Football family.”

Hill and Whittingham have a long history together, as he coached with Whittingham at Utah for 12 years in a variety of roles on both sides of the ball before departing the program to become the head coach of Weber State in 2014.

In 2022, Hill departed the Weber State program as the all-time winningest coach in school history to head to Provo to take over defensive coordinator duties.

“It is an absolute honor for me and my family to join the Michigan Wolverines!” Hill said in a statement. “We are so excited to join Coach Whittingham, his staff and look forward to building relationships with these great players. The Michigan program is deep with history and tradition that I look forward to honoring. The opportunity to develop great young men on and off the field and ultimately win championships at Michigan is something we are dedicated to do. I can’t wait to get started! Go Blue!”