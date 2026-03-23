Michigan announces Jerry Hanlon has passed away at 96

The University of Michigan announced Sunday that former longtime assistant football coach Jerry Hanlon has died at the age of 96.

In a statement released by the athletic department, Michigan said Hanlon “devoted his life to coaching, teaching, and developing young men,” while noting his impact extended far beyond the field. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Hanlon spent 23 seasons on the Wolverines’ staff from 1969 to 1991 after arriving alongside head coach Bo Schembechler. One of the longest-tenured assistants in program history, he coached multiple position groups — including defensive line, offensive line and quarterbacks — and played a key role in shaping Michigan’s identity during one of its most successful eras.

“Michigan Athletics has lost one of the finest ambassadors and mentors our football program has ever known,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, those he coached, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing Coach Hanlon.”

According to the university, Hanlon coached 18 All-American linemen and worked with All-American quarterback Jim Harbaugh, while 36 of his players went on to be selected in the NFL Draft. He also contributed to numerous Big Ten championships and Rose Bowl appearances.

Hanlon remained connected to the program after retiring from coaching in 1991, serving in an administrative role within the athletic department.