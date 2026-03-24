Michigan announces NIL content program partnership with Venmo

The University of Michigan continues to create pathways for its athletic programs to receive NIL opportunities, with the athletic department announcing a “first-of-its-kind” NIL content partnership.

“The collaboration with Venmo is an incredible opportunity for Michigan and our student-athletes — not only to partner with an outstanding brand on an NIL agreement, but to do so in a way that authentically reflects who we are,” U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Featuring a student-athlete from each of our teams sends a powerful message about the depth of talent, leadership, and impact across our entire department. This is the first of what we hope will be many cross-sport partnerships as we continue to pursue competitive excellence while expanding NIL opportunities for our student-athletes. We’re proud to help create pathways that support them in competition, in the classroom, and as they build their personal brands and NIL goals.”

According to the release, the student-athletes will tell stories about their lives while discussing finances, how they spend and save, and what it’s like to be an athlete in the NIL era. The collaboration is designed to advertise Venmo’s Michigan-themed Venmo Debit Card.

“NIL didn’t just change the rules — it created a new generation of athlete-entrepreneurs,” PayPal’s Chief Communications & Corporate Affairs, Amy Bonitatibus, said in a statement. “At Venmo, financial empowerment is core to who we are, so partnering with Michigan Athletics to help every athlete build their brand and get paid on their terms was a natural fit. We’re proud to support them, not just as a payment tool, but as a platform invested in their future.”

The initiative launches on Tuesday with social media posts across all platforms for the student-athletes.