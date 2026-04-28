Michigan announces signings of Lincoln Cosby, Brandon McCoy to 2026 recruiting class

Michigan has formally announced its two late additions to the 2026 recruiting class, bringing the total to six.

The program announced on Tuesday that forward Lincoln Cosby and guard Brandon McCoy have signed with the program, joining fellow signees Quinn Costello, Joseph Hartman, Marcus Moller and Malachi Brown.

“Brandon and Lincoln are two outstanding additions to our program,” U-M head coach Dusty May said in a statement. “Brandon is an explosive scorer and competitor who impacts the game on both ends of the floor. Lincoln has tremendous size, versatility and upside, and we’re excited about his long-term future. Both fit the culture and vision we’re building at Michigan.”

McCoy is headed to Ann Arbor as the highest-rated signee of the class, as he is a five-star and ranked No. 11 overall in the class according to Rivals Industry Ratings.

May sees the budding star as a three-level scorer and someone who is able to create for others.

“Brandon is a special talent and someone who has the ability to impact the game in so many ways,” May said. “He has a special feel for the game and competitiveness that really stands out. He can score at all three levels, create for others, and make winning plays on both ends of the floor. What stands out most is his approach to the game and his desire to keep getting better.”

The program confirms that Cosby will redshirt the 2026-27 season as he recovers from a torn ACL. The Rivals50 prospect reclassified from the 2027 class and May is looking forward to supporting Cosby through his recovery process.

“Lincoln has great size, athleticism and versatility, and he impacts the game in a lot of ways,” May said. “He can defend multiple positions, rebound, run the floor, and make plays with the ball in his hands. We’re excited to support him through his rehab process and help him come back even stronger.”