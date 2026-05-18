Michigan announces summer international trip to Lithuania and Croatia
Michigan basketball is taking its program internationally, as the program announced on Monday that it will travel to Lithuania and Croatia in August.
The trip marks the fourth time in program history that the Wolverines have gone overseas, with the team last traveling to France and Greece prior to the 2022 season.
U-M will play three exhibition games and participate in team-building and cultural activities in conjunction with Complete Sports Management during the nine-day trip.
“Any time you can get a group together in the summer and actually play games, it’s huge,” U-M head coach Dusty May said in a statement. “This trip gives us the chance to compete, learn, and spend time together before starting the fall semester. On top of that, they’ll get to experience basketball in a different part of the world, which is pretty special.”
According to the press release, the trip has been fully funded by “private supporters through the U-M Athletic Development department.”
U-M’s schedule for the trip is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 21: Arrive in Lithuania
Friday, Aug. 22: Practice/Open Day in Lithuania
Saturday, Aug. 23: Game #1 vs. Lithuania Men’s National Team
Sunday, Aug. 24: Game #2 vs. Lithuania B Team
Monday, Aug. 25: Travel to Croatia
Tuesday, Aug. 26: Practice/Open Day
Wednesday, Aug. 27: Game #3 vs. Mega Superbet
Thursday, Aug. 28: Open Day
Friday, Aug. 29: Return to the United States
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