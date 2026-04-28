Michigan Basketball announces addition of three transfer portal players for 2026-27 season

Michigan Basketball has announced the additions of three transfer portal players, bolstering areas of need for a national championship defense during the 2026-27 season.

The program formally announced the signings of Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella, LSU forward Jayden Reed, and Cincinnati center Moustapha Thiam on Tuesday, rounding out the roster that includes a six-man recruiting class and one of the top combined classes in the country.

The 6-foot-11 forward Estrella enters the U-M program with two years of eligibility remaining, as U-M confirms that he received a medical redshirt after a foot injury limited him to three games during his sophomore season with the Vols.

In a breakout campaign for him, Estrella appeared in 33 games last season and made 13 starts. He averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.

“J.P. brings size, toughness and a lot of energy to our frontcourt,” U-M head coach Dusty May said in a statement. “He knows what it takes to win at a high level and plays the game the right way. He runs the floor, rebounds, competes on every possession and gives us a strong presence around the basket. Just as important, he’s a great teammate and someone who fits exactly what we’re building here.”

Reed, a 6-10 forward, enters the program with two years of eligibility remaining after spending four seasons with LSU, with two of those cut short due to injury.

Last season with the Tigers, Reed appeared in only six games before an Achilles injury forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

“Despite the challenges of the past two years, Jalen brings experience, toughness and a physical presence to our frontcourt,” May said. “He’s shown he can play at a high level, and having someone with that experience is important for our program.”

Rounding out the transfer portal class is the 7-foot-2 big man Thiam, who enters the program with two seasons of eligibility remaining after spending a season with UCF and Cincinnati.

Not only one of the top big men available in the transfer portal, but he’s also one of the top overall available players in the portal as the Wolverines address a big need with his addition.

Thiam started 31 games for the Bearcats last season, averaging 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

“Moustapha is someone we’re really excited about,” said May. “You don’t find many players of his size and ability to move the way he does. He protects the rim, rebounds, runs the floor and changes the game defensively. He’s still improving, too, so we’re ready to get to work.”